5 Waterproof Tool Boxes You Can Use All Year Round
The entire point of a tool box is to keep your tools, components, and other assorted odds and ends safe from the elements and organized together. A tool box doesn't need to be much more than a plastic case with a basic latch if you're exclusively working in a garage or workshop, but if you're working outdoors, that changes things a bit. You never know what kind of elements you and your tools could be subjected to in the middle of a job, from a sudden downpour to an accidental tumble into a puddle.
To ensure your tools and components don't endure any water damage, it'd be to your benefit to have a tool box that's fully waterproof or at least mostly water-resistant. That way, whether you get caught in the rain or accidentally end up on the receiving end of a hose, your tools won't be soaked or corroded. There are various toolboxes you can find at Home Depot, Harbor Freight, and Amazon that can stand up against wet waves, making them good to use in any season, whether in the muggy summer or the frosty winter. For more information on how we selected these toolboxes, check our methodology at the bottom of the page.
Store tools and components in the Ridgid 3-Drawer Tool Box
The best kind of tool box, waterproof or otherwise, is one that's large enough to store most of your tools and components, yet organized enough so they don't all end up in a messy pile within. If you're looking to keep all of your hardware segmented in your tool box, something with built-in drawers can be helpful. Specifically, something like the Ridgid 3-Drawer Tool Box, available at Home Depot for $119.90.
This hefty tool box features a high-impact, water-resistant construction. Not only is the body resistant against sudden drops and impacts, but the drawers and top lid are completely watertight when closed. According to user reviews, the trick behind this feature is a gasket around the lid that keeps the whole thing sealed when it's supposed to be. It's got three drawers, two shallow and one deep, perfect for carrying small parts and hand tools, respectively. It's also part of Ridgid's Pro Gear System, so you can stack other Ridgid boxes above and below it while still being able to access the drawers.
This box has a 4.6 out of 5-star user rating, with Home Depot shoppers making extensive use of it as a primary tool organizer. Some users note that it isn't completely waterproof, but it is water-resistant and can handle some time out in the rain.
The Mayouko Tool Box can endure more than just water
Oftentimes, when hardware and storage brands attempt to make a highly resistant container, it ends up being more than just waterproof. After all, if it's going to resist one thing, it might as well resist several things. Take, for instance, the Mayouko Tool Box, available on Amazon for $29.97.
This thick storage box has an IP67 rating, meaning it's completely waterproof while closed up. The box is made up of PP plastic and is held shut by both lock latches and a pressure release valve. With the addition of a rubber lip strip, this box is not only waterproof, but it's also resistant to electrical shocks, sudden falls, and even small explosions. It's big enough to store a variety of hand tools and components, though you can also use the included foam insert to cushion more delicate equipment like electrical tools and devices.
This box has a 4.6 out of 5 user rating on Amazon. Not only can you use it to store tools and equipment, but users also note that it makes a great lockbox for storing valuables or potentially dangerous objects like firearms.
The Hercules Jobsite Backpack is thick, yet flexible
Let nobody say that a solid tool box is the only way you can safely carry tools and components. A work backpack, for example, is a viable alternative for hauling around large quantities of equipment, especially if you want to keep your hands free for working or carrying other things. Of course, a simple backpack like the one you had in school won't protect your stuff from the elements. You need something a little more heavy-duty, such as the Extreme Duty Jobsite Backpack, part of Harbor Freight's Hercules brand, available for $149.99.
This hefty backpack is made up of 1680D fabric, rated for resistance against tears, punctures, and general abrasion. The shoulder straps are made of padded braided cable for both comfort and general resilience. The real star of the show, though, is the molded base, which is completely waterproof. Even if you dropped this backpack in a puddle, no water would be able to seep in from underneath. This is good, as you wouldn't want any of the tools stored in the internal 42 pockets to get soggy.
This backpack has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from Harbor Freight shoppers. Users agree it's a thick and hearty bag with a reliably resilient constitution. One user particularly likes the waterproof bottom, as it allows the bag to stand up straight on its own.
The DeWalt Rolling Tool box can be pulled or carried
A rolling tool box is an excellent choice for any large-scale jobsite. It can be tiring to physically carry your box or bag everywhere, so rolling on the ground can help to alleviate that load a bit. However, the last thing you want to happen is to accidentally roll over a puddle and get your tools soaked. For the Rolling Tool Box from hardware brand DeWalt, available at Home Depot for $54.98, this isn't a problem.
This large rolling tool box has an all-around seal with a gasket in the lid that ensures no water is getting in while it's closed up. If that doesn't sound sufficient, there's also a structural foam lining covering the interior, which makes it extra resistant to both water and physical punishment. The lid is secured down with large metal latches, both of which have been treated to be rust-proof. The box has an 80-pound capacity and comes with an insert for organizing and segmenting your tools.
Home Depot shoppers have given this box a 4.5 out of 5 rating, enjoying the spacious and sturdy interior for hauling large power tools. Several users attest to its waterproof lining, with one not experiencing any more rusting tools since getting it.
The Casoman Waterproof Box comes with customizable foam
It's nice if a tool box is waterproof, but even if the whole thing can resist the elements, it might not mean much if the contents get jostled around. Not all tools are built equally rugged, unfortunately, especially if you're carrying something like a camera or fragile components. For that extra layer of security, you might want to try the Casoman Waterproof Box, available on Amazon for $23.97.
This PP plastic box utilizes an air pressure valve to expel stored air while keeping even the slightest bit of moisture firmly on the outside. The body has an IP67 rating and is certified waterproof, so you won't have to worry about a momentary drop in a shallow puddle or exposure to rain. For an extra bit of protection, the box comes bundled with several pads of foam cushioning, which you can freely cut and customize to fit specific objects, tools, and components.
This box has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Users like it for on-the-go electrical tools, such as guitar foot pedals or digital motorcycle alignment tools. The foam is also easy to customize and fits well in the box.
Don't let your tools get washed away
Technically, a simple plastic box could probably resist some minor splashes of water. However, minor splashes of water won't always be the only thing you encounter while on the job. That's why, in order to select the preceding products, we opted for tool boxes and bags with certified waterproof or water-resistant components confirmed to protect the internals from moisture. Additionally, we selected products with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars on their respective storefronts for additional credibility.