5 Waterproof Tool Boxes You Can Use All Year Round

The best kind of tool box, waterproof or otherwise, is one that's large enough to store most of your tools and components, yet organized enough so they don't all end up in a messy pile within. If you're looking to keep all of your hardware segmented in your tool box, something with built-in drawers can be helpful. Specifically, something like the Ridgid 3-Drawer Tool Box, available at Home Depot for $119.90.

This hefty tool box features a high-impact, water-resistant construction. Not only is the body resistant against sudden drops and impacts, but the drawers and top lid are completely watertight when closed. According to user reviews, the trick behind this feature is a gasket around the lid that keeps the whole thing sealed when it's supposed to be. It's got three drawers, two shallow and one deep, perfect for carrying small parts and hand tools, respectively. It's also part of Ridgid's Pro Gear System, so you can stack other Ridgid boxes above and below it while still being able to access the drawers.

This box has a 4.6 out of 5-star user rating, with Home Depot shoppers making extensive use of it as a primary tool organizer. Some users note that it isn't completely waterproof, but it is water-resistant and can handle some time out in the rain.

