5 Waterproof Gadgets Perfect For Winter Camping

Winter camping, especially in extreme temperatures and weather, is not for the faint of heart. However, there's gear to help make the cold outdoor experience more comfortable, for example, heated gadgets like portable propane heaters and warming gloves.

However, one possibility during winter camping is snow. Because of this, it's important to make sure that your more delicate wilderness tech, like portable power stations, doesn't get wet. That said, there are many waterproof gadgets available to help alleviate this stress that can also be used year-round. Based on positive reviews and high ratings from people who have used these products during a camping trip or in a similar environment, here are five waterproof gadgets perfect for winter camping. A more thorough explanation of your methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.

We do want to mention that each item listed has an IP code (international protection code) of at least IPX5. The first in the code (indicated as X) is the protection level from solids such as dust, while the second number is the protection rating against liquids like water. An IP65 gadget has protection from low-pressure water being projected by a nozzle from any direction — in a real-world application, this would be close to water splashing from a puddle. IP67 allows any gadget to get submerged in up to one meter of water for a limited amount of time.

