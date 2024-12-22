5 Waterproof Gadgets Perfect For Winter Camping
Winter camping, especially in extreme temperatures and weather, is not for the faint of heart. However, there's gear to help make the cold outdoor experience more comfortable, for example, heated gadgets like portable propane heaters and warming gloves.
However, one possibility during winter camping is snow. Because of this, it's important to make sure that your more delicate wilderness tech, like portable power stations, doesn't get wet. That said, there are many waterproof gadgets available to help alleviate this stress that can also be used year-round. Based on positive reviews and high ratings from people who have used these products during a camping trip or in a similar environment, here are five waterproof gadgets perfect for winter camping. A more thorough explanation of your methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.
We do want to mention that each item listed has an IP code (international protection code) of at least IPX5. The first in the code (indicated as X) is the protection level from solids such as dust, while the second number is the protection rating against liquids like water. An IP65 gadget has protection from low-pressure water being projected by a nozzle from any direction — in a real-world application, this would be close to water splashing from a puddle. IP67 allows any gadget to get submerged in up to one meter of water for a limited amount of time.
Nestout Rugged Power Bank
Power banks are a necessity to help keep you safe when in the wilderness. Even if you plan on connecting with nature and not using your phone as often, it's important to keep it charged, especially since cold weather can deplete your phone's battery a lot faster. Though there aren't very many waterproof power banks on the market, there is one company that has created a nifty charger, and it comes with an IP67 waterproof rating. The Nestout Rugged Power Bank made by Elecom, a Japanese consumer goods company, is a canister-style 15,000 mAh power bank that comes with a 4.6 score and costs $60 on Amazon.
This outdoor battery comes with two USB-A ports and one fast-charging USB-C port. They are hidden under caps to keep them secure when they're not being used, which is the waterproof and dustproof component. Furthermore, the company has created modular accessories, such as a tripod, which screws to the bottom, and different styles of lights, which plug into the USB-A port and come in up to 1,000 lumens. Its design resembles an old military-style canister, which according to the company, indicates the technological move from fossil to clean, renewable energy. The power bank also won the international iF Design Gold Award in 2022 for its innovation and attention to detail.
LuminAid PackLite Inflatable Multicolor Solar Light
Lights are a necessity when camping. Many people will use rechargeable flashlights, which are great for trips. Many can also be turned into an external power source to charge phones or other electronics. However, sometimes it's nice to have one that is waterproof and adds a bit of whimsy to your experience. For $30, the LuminAid PackLite Inflatable Multicolor Solar Light is a popular option on Amazon with a 4.6 score from over 1,500 users. It's one light that comes with nine color modes including the standard white. However, if you only want a white light, that option is available as well for the same price.
This solar lantern is certified IP67 waterproof — though the chances of it submerging are very slim, due to its ability to float on top of water. It's incredibly light as well as collapsible down to one inch, making it easy to transport. Furthermore, it can be recharged by either solar or USB. It takes up to 10 hours of direct sunlight to recharge or up to two hours by micro USB. However, the battery life is decent between three and 12 hours depending on the color mode.
Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8x25 Binoculars
One of the best aspects of winter camping, especially when it's snowing, is the peace. It's easy to admire the landscape and spot wildlife — though being able to view it from a distance can prove difficult. The Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8x25 Binoculars is a popular choice of binoculars on Amazon with a 4.7 out of five star rating, and costs $95. The 8x25 means that the binoculars magnify eight times with a 25-millimeter diameter lens closest to the object you are viewing.
Its core features include twist-up eyecups, which can be used with glasses, a wide field of view, nitrogen-sealed O-rings, making them fogproof with a waterproof rating of IPX7. If you're into photography, these binoculars can work with your smartphone camera giving you a snapshot without having to manually zoom in and potentially distort the image. However, the company recommends picking up the Photo Rig Smartphone Attachment for $35. It simply grips your phone to ensure it's stabilized with the binoculars, and your photos or videos turn out the way you want.
Users love how portable and easy the product is to use. The bright and low light settings along with its clarity were also a raving point. The biggest issue seems to be with the strap as it isn't very strong and the strap piece on the side breaking off if too much pressure is put on it. Some of the other negative reviews are simply more about preference than the downsides of the gadget.
LcFun Rechargeable Electric Lighter
With any type of camping, chances are you're going to bring a lighter. However, standard Bic lighters that you find at gas stations and grocery stores are not waterproof. Because there is no sealing component, water can seep inside and prevent the lighter from igniting. The LcFun Rechargeable Electric Lighter is one option to alleviate that problem, though. It's fairly cheap at only $16, comes with a 4.5 score from nearly 3,000 users, and has a waterproof rating of IP56.
However, this isn't your standard lighter. Instead of working with lighter fluid, this gadget uses pulsing electricity which burns into whatever it touches and creates fire, which helps make it windproof as well. The neck is retractable, so you can pull it out to easily reach the kindling inside of a log pile or even inside a Coleman stove grate to make outdoor cooking easier. When you're done using it, the neck can go back into its holding. Even more, there is a flashlight at the bottom of the device with three light modes.
The most important aspect of this gadget, though, is that the inside where the charging connection and light are is not waterproof. To take advantage of the waterproof feature, you'll need to make sure the lid is closed and the buckle is in place. From there, you could use it as an underwater flashlight if you wished — within water limitations, of course.
Powerpaw Rechargeable Electric Hand Warmer
Winter camping, even with gloves, can sometimes lead to cold hands. There are several electric hand warmers on the market, but most of them are not considered waterproof, and if they are, their IP rating is low or there isn't one. However, the Powerpaw Rechargeable Electric Hand Warmer is not one of them. According to the company, Panther Vision, it is the world's first waterproof hand warmer and has a waterproof rating of IP67. You can find this gadget on Amazon for $30 with a four out of five star rating — the company's website shows a 4.6 rating.
This hand warmer has a full 360-degree heating capacity, so you can hold it with both hands for ultimate warmth. There are three heat settings that give off different battery allowances — low at 100 degrees for six hours, medium at 115 degrees for five hours, and high at 126 degrees for 4.5 hours. It recharges using USB-C, though there is no indication of how long it takes to charge from a dead battery.
Several comments indicate how well the Powerpaw hand warmer works. Some use it for medical reasons like Raynaud's disease and low iron-causing cold hands. However, others weren't thrilled with the size because you can't place the gadget inside of gloves or boots. Additionally, others weren't happy with the temperature, stating that they wished it got hotter. Albeit, what is considered hot can be relative, especially when concerning the colder months.
How did we choose these waterproof gadgets?
We chose these items based on product ratings and reviews. Each item has at least a four out of five star rating from people who used the gadgets in an outdoor environment. Additionally, we looked at both positive and negative written reviews to make sure there was nothing to be concerned about. If there was something negative we felt the reader should know about, we placed it in the article. We also looked at cost. Each item is relatively affordable and no more than $95 — most are in the $30 to $40 range.
We also looked at camping products that would actually be useful as well as waterproof ratings — each gadget falls between the rating of IPX5-IPX7. However, we do recommend looking at any gadget's manual to view its IP code as well as any suggestions for how to care for the item if it does interact with water. It's best to go out into nature prepared for mishaps to ensure you'll have the best time.