Every Milwaukee Packout Tool Box Ranked Smallest To Largest

If you don't know about Milwaukee's Packout system already, the pitch is pretty simple. If tool storage keeps getting messy, if small materials get lost all the time, and you end up spending longer trying to find what you need for a job than you do working, this comprehensive line of containers (toolboxes, but also bags, organizers, and even Packout-exclusive attachments) could be just the thing for you.

The Packout system is pretty handy, but making it your own is not easy. If you buy into it a little too much, you might end up solving one problem and creating another. You'd go from not having enough storage space to give everything its place to burying your tools in a 5-foot tall maze of red plastic and black accents.

Most of the time, there's no reason to go with the biggest, most expensive toolbox imaginable, especially in a modular system like this (or any alternative, like DeWalt's ToughSystem). So, don't worry about buying a box you'll soon outgrow. You can just stack another one on top. To make the choice even simpler, we're going to go through all the toolboxes in Milwaukee's Packout system, starting with the smallest ones and finishing with the system's biggest container, the XL Tool Box.

