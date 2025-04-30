Milwaukee Packout Vs. DeWalt ToughSystem: What's The Difference Between These Storage Systems?

Tool storage solutions come in various shapes, sizes, and applications, from old-school red metal boxes to the hulking tool chests used by professional mechanics and tradespeople. But while traditional and stationary tool boxes will always have their place, modular and portable tool boxes have been gaining more and more popularity in recent years for good reason.

Mobile tool boxes offer numerous benefits in comparison to stationary units. Not only can you move them from one side of your shop to the other and eliminate the need to walk back and forth, you can also transport them between job sites or between your home and work with relative ease. Beyond that mobility, these devices offer other useful features, like the ability to add different attachments and customize your box to your own needs.

When it comes to portable modular tool boxes, the Milwaukee Packout and the DeWalt ToughSystem are two of the top names. The Milwaukee Packout rolling tool box, in particular, has become extremely popular due to its wealth of add-ons and the durability it provides. However, the DeWalt model is actually the older product, and it also offers some robust features. If you're in the market for a modular tool box, you should definitely consider these two industry leaders.

