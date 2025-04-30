Milwaukee Packout Vs. DeWalt ToughSystem: What's The Difference Between These Storage Systems?
Tool storage solutions come in various shapes, sizes, and applications, from old-school red metal boxes to the hulking tool chests used by professional mechanics and tradespeople. But while traditional and stationary tool boxes will always have their place, modular and portable tool boxes have been gaining more and more popularity in recent years for good reason.
Mobile tool boxes offer numerous benefits in comparison to stationary units. Not only can you move them from one side of your shop to the other and eliminate the need to walk back and forth, you can also transport them between job sites or between your home and work with relative ease. Beyond that mobility, these devices offer other useful features, like the ability to add different attachments and customize your box to your own needs.
When it comes to portable modular tool boxes, the Milwaukee Packout and the DeWalt ToughSystem are two of the top names. The Milwaukee Packout rolling tool box, in particular, has become extremely popular due to its wealth of add-ons and the durability it provides. However, the DeWalt model is actually the older product, and it also offers some robust features. If you're in the market for a modular tool box, you should definitely consider these two industry leaders.
The DeWalt ToughSystem is cheaper, but comes with fewer features
While the original DeWalt ToughSystem modular tool box was released before the Milwaukee Packout, DeWalt has since updated its modular tool box system with the ToughSystem 2.0, which is backwards compatible with all ToughSystem products. When it comes to the ToughSystem vs. the Packout, both box systems offer similar designs and benefits. However, the DeWalt product is the cheaper device of the two. At $119.00, the ToughSystem base box beats out Milwaukee by roughly $40.
Not only is the DeWalt product cheaper, but the base box is also slightly larger than the Packout, resulting in a bit more storage space. Both boxes are IP65 rated to seal out moisture and debris, but the Packout comes with reinforced metal corners and locking points, while the ToughSystem is plastic all the way around. The Packout features 9-inch all-terrain wheels, and the ToughSystem comes with 8-inch all-terrain wheels. Both base boxes come with an interior organizer tray, robust latches for installing accessories, and 250-pound weight capacities. The DeWalt box features auto-connect latches for easy modification, while the Packout comes with a mounting location for the Milwaukee TICK Bluetooth tool tracker. Both devices come with a telescoping handle for smooth transportation, and both are well-rated by customers, with the Packout boasting 4.7 out of 5 stars and the ToughSystem featuring 4.6 out of 5 stars.
The Milwaukee Packout system offers more add-ons and a higher price tag
While the Milwaukee Packout is more expensive than the DeWalt ToughSystem, it also offers more variety in terms of add-on accessories. That doesn't mean that the ToughSystem doesn't include a lot of useful modular add-ons. In reality, and when compared to other modular tool storage systems, the DeWalt ToughSystem does offer a lot of versatility. However, the Milwaukee Packout still comes out ahead, thanks to its immense collection of accessories and add-on units.
The Packout line includes the rolling base box described above, which will set you back $159. There are also various rolling options, like a dolly, a two-wheeled cart, and a smaller rolling tool chest. You can also buy additional tool boxes to stack onto a rolling product or use as a stationary storage chest. These boxes are available in various sizes and with different organizational layouts. Also available are things like organizer trays and tool box attachments, like battery holders, trays, and hooks. Finally, the Packout line also includes other products like thermoses, organizational wall mounts, and portable charging stations. Each Packout device is compatible with others in the line, so you can mix and match these products to create a custom tool storage solution that meets your individual needs.
In comparison, the DeWalt ToughSystem line features a handful of rolling boxes and workstations, as well as a few additional add-ons, like organizer trays, foam drawer liners, and cable hooks. As mentioned, the ToughSystem is still extremely versatile and does offer a decent array of add-ons. However, if you're looking for the ultimate modular system, the Milwaukee Packout is tough to beat.
Which mobile tool storage system is right for you?
Now that you know a little bit more about the differences between the Milwaukee Packout and the DeWalt ToughSystem tool storage lines, you may be wondering how to decide which product is right for you. The first thing you need to remember is that the DeWalt base box is slightly cheaper. Not all of the Milwaukee Packout products are more expensive than their DeWalt counterparts. However, the base rolling tool box is one of the keystone parts of both systems, and saving $40 could make a big difference when it comes to purchasing add-ons.
Next, you should consider how much versatility you're hoping to get out of your modular tool storage system. If you're a professional tradesperson who regularly transports gear to and from different job sites, you may be more inclined to purchase the Milwaukee product for its expansive line of accessories. Likewise, if you're a hardcore DIYer looking for a complete storage system for your home garage or workshop, the Packout line may offer more versatility and possibilities for customization. However, if you're looking for a basic modular box and are more interested in saving some cash than you are in next-level customization, the DeWalt product may be the one for you.