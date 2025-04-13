DeWalt ToughSystem 1.0 Vs 2.0: Are They Compatible & How Are They Different?

If you placed tool boxes from the ToughSystem 1.0 and 2.0 lines next to each other, it might be a little difficult to discern their major differences at a casual glance. The 2.0 line is different from the 1.0 line, but not overwhelmingly so, which could make you wonder if you even need to bother. However, look closer, and you will see the differentiating factors.

For one thing, the 2.0 products are slightly larger than the 1.0 products. The ToughSystem 1.0 Large Tool box, for instance, has interior dimensions of about 19 x 11 x 9.25 inches with its organizers removed, plus about 1.25 inches of clearance in the lid. The 2.0 Large Tool box, meanwhile, has dimensions of 19 x 12 x 10 inches without organizers, plus about a quarter of an inch of space in the lid. You lose a little space up top, but you get a good extra inch of clearance in the box proper. Additionally, on the ToughSystem Extra Large Tool Box, which is equipped with wheels in both versions, the wheels on the 2.0 version are about .5 inches thicker with an extra 1 inch in diameter.

Besides the size, the other major factor is in the system's locking latches. All ToughSystem tool boxes use thick latches to lock themselves closed. The 1.0 system has solid metal latches, while the 2.0 system has plastic latches combined with a thick metal wire. The latter's composition makes them a bit sturdier, not to mention easier to pop open with a little applied force.

