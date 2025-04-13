DeWalt ToughSystem 1.0 Vs 2.0: Are They Compatible & How Are They Different?
Nearly every major hardware brand in the United States has its own line of tool storage and stacking systems, usually with some manner of modular element. In the case of DeWalt, the system of choice is the ToughSystem, which encompasses various tool boxes, storage bins, tote bags, and even accessory tools, all of which can be stacked together via locking side latches. This is a separate system from DeWalt's TStak line. Interestingly, though, DeWalt has iterated on the ToughSystem enough over the years that it's actually gone through at least one major revision since it was first released.
Starting in 2020, DeWalt replaced its existing line of ToughSystem products with its new ToughSystem 2.0 line. Broadly, it's the same idea, encompassing thick, waterproof tool boxes, bins, bags, and so on. However, there are a few tangible differences between the 1.0 and 2.0 lines, specifically in regards to their size and sturdiness and the precise locking mechanism on the tool box latches. If you've already got a bunch of ToughSystem 1.0 products and want to get stuff from the 2.0 line, though, don't worry — both lines are fully compatible with one another and can be used to create a single stack.
2.0 products are generally larger and more convenient than 1.0
If you placed tool boxes from the ToughSystem 1.0 and 2.0 lines next to each other, it might be a little difficult to discern their major differences at a casual glance. The 2.0 line is different from the 1.0 line, but not overwhelmingly so, which could make you wonder if you even need to bother. However, look closer, and you will see the differentiating factors.
For one thing, the 2.0 products are slightly larger than the 1.0 products. The ToughSystem 1.0 Large Tool box, for instance, has interior dimensions of about 19 x 11 x 9.25 inches with its organizers removed, plus about 1.25 inches of clearance in the lid. The 2.0 Large Tool box, meanwhile, has dimensions of 19 x 12 x 10 inches without organizers, plus about a quarter of an inch of space in the lid. You lose a little space up top, but you get a good extra inch of clearance in the box proper. Additionally, on the ToughSystem Extra Large Tool Box, which is equipped with wheels in both versions, the wheels on the 2.0 version are about .5 inches thicker with an extra 1 inch in diameter.
Besides the size, the other major factor is in the system's locking latches. All ToughSystem tool boxes use thick latches to lock themselves closed. The 1.0 system has solid metal latches, while the 2.0 system has plastic latches combined with a thick metal wire. The latter's composition makes them a bit sturdier, not to mention easier to pop open with a little applied force.
1.0 products can be attached to a 2.0 stack
On both the 1.0 and 2.0 ToughSystem tool boxes, you'll find special latches on the sides that are used to clip boxes on top of each other, forming a stack. On the 1.0 system, these latches need to be manually locked into place, which can be a little difficult to do by hand. On the 2.0 system, the latches are larger in size and feature spring-loaded, one-touch connection. As soon as you stack another box or bin on top of them, the latches grab on automatically, saving you the effort of securing them. When you want to unstack, just press the latch in, and the whole thing pops off.
The good news is that 1.0 and 2.0 products are fully compatible in this particular department. Despite the visual differences, the latches are functionally identical. You can stack a 1.0 box onto a 2.0 box, or a 2.0 box onto a 1.0 box. The only thing you need to remember is that if the 1.0 box is on the bottom, you'll need to manually secure or unhook the latch.