Ryobi Link Vs Milwaukee Packout: Which Modular Storage System Is Best For You?
If you're fed up with trying to invent your own storage system to sort your tools and accessories, there's an alternate solution to get your gear organized fast. Ryobi and Milwaukee have a history of creating power tools for a wide range of applications, from gardening to metalwork. After years of developing tools, the two brands are now in competition to offer the best all-in-one storage system for your gear.
If you're looking for a more accessible way to use your tools at home and work, you can use a modular storage system and transform the way you organize your space. Ryobi and Milwaukee offer impressive systems that you can customize to your liking. Both brands feature a range of storage components that allow for endless configurations, giving you full control over your workspace. But which brand should you choose for your storage needs? We'll be taking a look at which storage systems offer the best price, quality, and customization so you can take the hassle out of everyday work. A full explanation of our selection methodology is at the end of this article.
What is the Ryobi Link?
The Ryobi Link Modular Storage System offers a unique way to organize your tools by connecting your stationary and mobile storage units. The system offers the same locking mechanism across all Ryobi products, so you can create a customized storage solution for your individual needs. Thanks to the new locking system, you no longer need to slide toolboxes to clip them into place — the boxes will automatically attach when stacking one on top of another.
A highlight of the Link system is Ryobi's Rolling Tool Box. The rolling toolbox is compatible with many of Ryobi's products, such as Ryobi's STM101 Standard Tool Box. All toolboxes can also be applied to Ryobi Link Wall Rails, creating a flexible storage solution for work at home and on the road. The rails can hold a weight of up to 75 pounds per foot, making it suitable for tools of all sizes.
Overall, the Ryobi Link Modular Storage System does a superb job of providing a flexible storage solution for all your power tools. What's more, Ryobi offers an online interactive building tool, so you can create a customized storage plan based on your specific needs.
What is the Milwaukee Packout?
Milwaukee Packout is another modular storage system for organizing your tools wherever you are. Like Ryobi Link, Milwaukee offers two primary storage components for effortless portability: the Packout Wall and the Packout Trolley. At the base of the rolling toolbox is the Packout Rolling Toolbox, which can hold up to 250 pounds. The rolling toolbox supports several items, including Milwaukee Packout toolboxes and organizers, as well as storage totes. It also holds an IP65 rating to help protect your tools from water and dust.
For improved storage at home, the Packout Wall System allows you to easily hang items, ranging from power tools to Milwaukee garden accessories. The Packout Wall Mounting Plate holds a capacity of 50 pounds when mounted to walls and 100 pounds when mounted to floors. Milwaukee upgraded its Packout Wall Mount by adding a range of compatible products for shop owners, including Packout boxes, drawers, and wall accessories. On the whole, Milwaukee's Modular Storage System offers convenient storage with a wide range of configurations.
Which modular storage system should you buy?
While both brands offer some competitive storage features, which company you choose depends on your specific needs and what line of work you're in. Looking at prices, Ryobi's Modular Storage System is better priced than Milwaukee's system. So, if you're looking for a cheap solution to organize your garage tools, Ryobi is a sensible choice.
However, when it comes to customization, Milwaukee is one step ahead of the game. With its continuous production of new tools (including a Milwaukee radio), you can use an increasing amount of compatible products in the Modular Storage System. There's also plenty of customization for shop wall storage.
The two brands do offer some similar features. For instance, both toolboxes come with an IP65 rating for extra protection. But with an ever-growing collection of products, including dollies, crates, and Packout drawers, you can rely on Milwaukee's Modular Storage System for any type of work setup. Whichever brand you pick, you can be guaranteed top quality and durability to keep your work tools organized all year round.
Methodology
We've gathered all technical information in this article from the manufacturers' official websites, so you can be sure product specifications are from a trusted source. Besides their primary uses, we've analyzed expert opinion online to explore further ways you can use each system to boost your productivity when working in the garage or onsite. Since Ryobi and Milwaukee both offer similar systems, reviews have been used to give you the best idea of which modular storage system best suits your needs.