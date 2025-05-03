Here's What Makes Milwaukee Packout Backpacks So Handy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot to love about the Milwaukee Packout system, especially since you can easily visualize its entire look and set up on the website before you check anything out. Designed to be hooked up to a stack or on a wall plate, Milwaukee's Packout System is a brilliant way to mix and match different storage options to match your specific job site requirements. In addition, it's a good way to gauge how to build your personal or professional tool storage setup, so you can slowly buy what you need as your budget allows.

With so many useful Packout storage solutions out there, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which one can move the needle for you. Unfortunately, Milwaukee has had a history of failing to hit the mark on some of its Packout solutions, such as its poorly reviewed coolers. So, while we've talked about Packout accessories for long tools and third-party add-ons before, one solution that we've yet to dive into is their backpacks.

Apart from fitting seamlessly with their existing Packout storage system, the Milwaukee Packout backpacks can also be used on their own. In the past, the power tool manufacturer has sold non-Packout-compatible options, like the Low-Profile Backpack, the Jobsite Backpack, and the Ultimate Jobsite Backpack. Unfortunately, all of them were poorly reviewed, and not a single option was rated above three stars. So, it begs the question: do its Packout-compatible backpacks perform better?

