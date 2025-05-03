Here's What Makes Milwaukee Packout Backpacks So Handy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a lot to love about the Milwaukee Packout system, especially since you can easily visualize its entire look and set up on the website before you check anything out. Designed to be hooked up to a stack or on a wall plate, Milwaukee's Packout System is a brilliant way to mix and match different storage options to match your specific job site requirements. In addition, it's a good way to gauge how to build your personal or professional tool storage setup, so you can slowly buy what you need as your budget allows.
With so many useful Packout storage solutions out there, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which one can move the needle for you. Unfortunately, Milwaukee has had a history of failing to hit the mark on some of its Packout solutions, such as its poorly reviewed coolers. So, while we've talked about Packout accessories for long tools and third-party add-ons before, one solution that we've yet to dive into is their backpacks.
Apart from fitting seamlessly with their existing Packout storage system, the Milwaukee Packout backpacks can also be used on their own. In the past, the power tool manufacturer has sold non-Packout-compatible options, like the Low-Profile Backpack, the Jobsite Backpack, and the Ultimate Jobsite Backpack. Unfortunately, all of them were poorly reviewed, and not a single option was rated above three stars. So, it begs the question: do its Packout-compatible backpacks perform better?
What you need to know about the Milwaukee Packout Backpacks
As of writing, Milwaukee sells two backpack models that come in its iconic red color: the Packout Backpack and the Packout Structured Backpack, which have latches and attachment options to the Packout system. The cheaper option is the Milwaukee Packout Backpack, which weighs 7.34 lbs and has an impact-resistant polymer base that measures 10.3" x 19". To help with carrying, Milwaukee also included a sternum strap, which can help redistribute the weight when packed with tools. Made of 1680D ballistic material, it's designed to join you for all kinds of rough job sites with its tear-resistant features. Among its 48 pockets, the majority of them are inside, while there are two outside. It includes a hard shell pocket that can work with your electronics, as well as a reinforced jab saw pocket. Plus, it has daisy chains, a tape measure clip, and a handle made of nylon webbing.
Alternatively, the Milwaukee Packout Structured Backpack is significantly wider at 20" x 18", as well as heavier at 10.4 lbs (or about the weight of a large watermelon). Similar to the Packout Backpack, it's made of 1680D ballistic material, as well as 1800D. While having fewer pockets than the other model, its 42 pockets can collectively carry up to 50 lbs. To help you do so, Milwaukee added padded shoulder straps. As with the name, this backpack also boasts a reinforced structure, as well as impact-resistance, a tape clip, and all metal hardware.
Are the Milwaukee Packout Backpacks worth it?
Depending on which model you get, feedback for the Milwaukee Packout backpack models seems to be mixed. On the official Milwaukee website, the Packout Backpack has earned a measly 2.6 stars from over 100 reviewers, with less than half thinking it's worth a recommendation. Among the chief complaints about this backpack is that its zipper is prone to breaking. To add to that, several buyers have mentioned that its warranty coverage excludes zipper replacement. Others have also noted experiencing problems with the side clip, straps, and buckle. Lastly, some people have noted that the bag tends to deform, which doesn't make it look great. That said, if you still want one, it's less than half the price of the other option and retails for $129.97 if you get it from Ace Hardware or MaxTool.
It's important to note that the Packout Structured Backpack doesn't have as many reviews yet on the Milwaukee website. But so far, six people have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars. Additionally, a professional aerospace technician shared that it worked pretty well for their needs, especially the protective compartments for their more sensitive devices. On ToolUp, the backpack retails for $483 or $460.62 on Grainger. But if you're looking to get it cheaper, the Milwaukee Packout Structured Backpack is also available for $339.99 on Amazon with options for 18-month installment plans for approved buyers. While it's definitely more expensive, it does have more positive feedback.