5 Third-Party Milwaukee Tool Accessories That Would Come In Handy For Any User
Hardware brands like Milwaukee generally do their best to accommodate the needs of users. After all, that's the best way for the company to keep you in its system so you keep buying its products. Unfortunately, no single hardware brand can possibly accommodate every single specific whim of every shopper in the world. This is where third-party brands step in to pick up the slack.
Utilizing systems and frameworks established by the primary brand, third parties have created all kinds of accessories to subtly tweak or improve the way you use your Milwaukee products. Some of these are wholly original, while others are cheaper, more readily available versions of accessories that Milwaukee makes itself. So long as you don't mind the occasional bit of modding and going a little outside of the established Milwaukee system, you can open yourself up to some interesting new use cases. For more information on how we selected products for this list, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
Keep bits handy with the DIY Rabbit Magnetic Bit Holder
When you're using a Milwaukee impact driver, the tool itself can't handle the entire work process on its own. You may need to stop drilling and driving for a moment if you need to swap out the bit at the front. If you're only driving one or two kinds of components, it's not horrible to walk back to the toolbox or go fishing in your toolbelt, but if you're doing extensive, multifaceted work, it can start to get annoying.
If you'd prefer to keep your favorite bits readily accessible, try the Magnetic Bit Holder from DIY Rabbit. This impact-resistant plastic bracket mounts onto one side of your Milwaukee M12 FUEL impact driver, giving you five convenient slots to store your favorite bits. Each slot has a nickel-coated Neodymium magnet that'll keep the bit held firmly in place. There are separate models available for mounting on the right and left side of your driver, so you can attach one wherever you prefer.
The DIY Rabbit Magnetic Bit Holder is available on Amazon for $24.99. It's got a 4.3 out of 5 user rating thanks to the resilience of the plastic material and firm grip of the magnets. Some users note that the mounting screw it comes with is a little shaky, but this can be easily remedied with some threadlocker.
Make anything Packout-compatible with NyVoozy's Feet Mounts
Milwaukee's Packout system is very convenient for creating either a stack of tool storage chests or a big wall of brackets for holding long tools. However, Packout chests are at their most useful if you're only using Packout since they all fit together via their proprietary connectors. If you've already got some nondescript chests you like, how are you supposed to integrate them into a Packout stack?
With the NyVoozy Feet Mounts, you can make just about any tool chest or solid object Packout-compatible. These mounts are designed to slot into a Packout receiver, the same as the real deal. Just attach the mounts to an object of your choice with a screw, and just like that, you can stick any old box or object to the top of your Packout stack or onto a Packout mounting plate.
The NyVoozy Feet Mounts are available on Amazon in a pack of 10 for $12.99. Users like these mounts for attaching miscellaneous objects to their Packout setups, from standalone work surfaces to previous-gen Packout cases that would normally not be compatible.
Find your charger easily with a Charger Wall Mount
If you make extensive use of Milwaukee's various power tools, then a charger is a required piece of equipment. Unfortunately, like so many phone chargers, it's always a lot easier to misplace your battery charger than you might expect it to be. If you're having trouble keeping tabs on your Milwaukee charger, it might be beneficial to ensure it stays in one place.
The M12/M18 Charger Wall Mount is exactly what it sounds like: a simple mounting solution for a Milwaukee M12 or M18 battery charger. All you need to do is attach the mount to your wall with the included screws, and you can slot your favorite charger right into it. No more fumbling through drawers or around workshop tables to try and remember where you left your charger; it'll always be exactly where you left it, right there on the wall.
The M12/M18 Charger Wall Mount is available on Etsy for $14.50. The vast majority of Etsy users that have purchased this mount have given it a perfect five out of five score for its help in finding chargers, as well as how easy it is to mount to a wall.
Use a spare battery for illumination with the Azocek LED Work Light
Milwaukee offers a variety of lighting solutions for jobsite illumination. Some of these are powered by ordinary power cables, while others are built to draw power directly from one of Milwaukee's battery packs. However, even the simplest of Milwaukee's battery-powered lights can be surprisingly pricey and may not provide the levels of lighting you're looking for.
The Azocek LED Work Light draws power from one of Milwaukee's M18 battery packs at not only a fraction of the cost but with exponentially more strength. This standing 40W jobsite light delivers a powerful 6,000 lumens of light while still being small enough to fit comfortably on top of the battery pack. It may be third-party, but this light doesn't skimp on safety features; it has built-in overload, over current, overheat, and low voltage protection, all of which help to ensure the light's longevity and efficacy.
The Azocek LED Work Light is available on Amazon for $19.99, less than half the cost of Milwaukee's cheapest 18V stick light. Users agree this light is an excellent value, providing high-powered light for a budget price.
Charge your phone with the Ecarke Power Inverter
Similarly to its lighting solutions, Milwaukee also sells power inverters that attach to its battery packs. This is helpful for situations like camping or just charging your phone in the workshop. It's a very practical accessory to have, which is why it's mildly frustrating how expensive it can be. If you want to get direct power from a Milwaukee battery without paying Milwaukee prices, there's an alternative.
The Ecarke Power Inverter works more or less the same as Milwaukee's snap-on inverter. Just plug it into the top of an 18V battery pack, and you get 200W of power delivered through three different types of USB ports plus an AC outlet. That's more power delivery than you'd get from Milwaukee's inverter, incidentally. As an added bonus, this inverter has a 200-lumen work light on top, which is nice if you need to plug your phone in while the power's out.
The Ecarke Power Inverter is available on Amazon for $49.99, half the RRP of Milwaukee's 18V power inverter. It has a user rating of 4.2 out of 5, with several users making extensive use of it during power outages and inclement weather situations.
How we picked these products
When shopping for third-party accessories for any brand, Milwaukee included, you want assurance from other users that they're going to work properly. This is why, in our hunt for third-party Milwaukee accessories for this list, we stuck to products with at least a four out of five-star user rating on their respective storefronts. We also paid close attention to products that were substantially cheaper than a first-party Milwaukee counterpart.