5 Third-Party Milwaukee Tool Accessories That Would Come In Handy For Any User

When you're using a Milwaukee impact driver, the tool itself can't handle the entire work process on its own. You may need to stop drilling and driving for a moment if you need to swap out the bit at the front. If you're only driving one or two kinds of components, it's not horrible to walk back to the toolbox or go fishing in your toolbelt, but if you're doing extensive, multifaceted work, it can start to get annoying.

If you'd prefer to keep your favorite bits readily accessible, try the Magnetic Bit Holder from DIY Rabbit. This impact-resistant plastic bracket mounts onto one side of your Milwaukee M12 FUEL impact driver, giving you five convenient slots to store your favorite bits. Each slot has a nickel-coated Neodymium magnet that'll keep the bit held firmly in place. There are separate models available for mounting on the right and left side of your driver, so you can attach one wherever you prefer.

The DIY Rabbit Magnetic Bit Holder is available on Amazon for $24.99. It's got a 4.3 out of 5 user rating thanks to the resilience of the plastic material and firm grip of the magnets. Some users note that the mounting screw it comes with is a little shaky, but this can be easily remedied with some threadlocker.

