This Mod Turns Your 2-Drawer Milwaukee Packout Into A Rolling Tool Box

As great as Milwaukee is at making tools of all varieties, there's more to the brand than that. It also recognizes that if you're going to build a collection of tools, you'll need a means of storing and transporting them. Thus, the Milwaukee Packout line was born. Alongside the value-packed Packout products under $100 are the modular Packout boxes, which allow tradespeople and casual users alike to move their tools around safely and securely. These bright red containers — as well as the significantly harder to find black Milwaukee Packout boxes — offer durability and organization, though users have taken their utility to another level.

Making Packout containers even easier to move around, some crafty folks have added wheels to the equation. MakerWorld user Jerry_K is one such Packout owner, having added four wheels to their otherwise wheel-free two-drawer Packout set, two being from the existing Packout rolling toolbox. The handle from said rolling toolbox was also used. The drawers of the containers slide out with ease so you can reach anything and everything within, and there's plenty of added storage on the side. It can hold whatever sprays you may need, drills, and more with the aid of straps and handles. Other Packout boxes can be placed on top, too. In the comments, several users praised the design, while some shared their experience trying the modification for themselves.

This Milwaukee Packout mod is all about more free movement and increased storage. If you want to try it yourself, here's what you have to do.