This Mod Turns Your 2-Drawer Milwaukee Packout Into A Rolling Tool Box
As great as Milwaukee is at making tools of all varieties, there's more to the brand than that. It also recognizes that if you're going to build a collection of tools, you'll need a means of storing and transporting them. Thus, the Milwaukee Packout line was born. Alongside the value-packed Packout products under $100 are the modular Packout boxes, which allow tradespeople and casual users alike to move their tools around safely and securely. These bright red containers — as well as the significantly harder to find black Milwaukee Packout boxes — offer durability and organization, though users have taken their utility to another level.
Making Packout containers even easier to move around, some crafty folks have added wheels to the equation. MakerWorld user Jerry_K is one such Packout owner, having added four wheels to their otherwise wheel-free two-drawer Packout set, two being from the existing Packout rolling toolbox. The handle from said rolling toolbox was also used. The drawers of the containers slide out with ease so you can reach anything and everything within, and there's plenty of added storage on the side. It can hold whatever sprays you may need, drills, and more with the aid of straps and handles. Other Packout boxes can be placed on top, too. In the comments, several users praised the design, while some shared their experience trying the modification for themselves.
This Milwaukee Packout mod is all about more free movement and increased storage. If you want to try it yourself, here's what you have to do.
How to pull off this Packout mod yourself
If you want to take a crack at this two-drawer Milwaukee Packout mod, you have to first gather your materials. Obviously the two-drawer toolbox is needed, as is a rolling Packout toolbox — which supplies the rear wheels and handle. Additionally, you'll need access to a 3D printer, since Jerry_K modeled and printed some of the necessary parts for mounting the wheels and reinforcing the handles to the two-drawer unit. The files are included on the MakerWorld page. Finally, you'll need several bolts to keep everything together and small wheels for the front. MakerWorld user ngoetz recommends four M8x45 bolts for the sides and six M8x50 and two M8x70 bolts for the back, along with washers and M8 and M10 nuts to keep everything secure.
With everything printed and collected, assembly can begin. Though Jerry_K didn't provide exact instructions, user_3943669009 provided thorough images of what the parts look like on the more common red Milwaukee Packout two-drawer set. First and foremost, the brackets are attached to the metal bars on the back corners of the two-drawer set. It then appears the wheels were removed from the rolling Packout toolbox and attached to the larger back brackets. The handle of the rolling toolbox was also removed and run through both sets of back brackets. The front wheel mounts are run through the front metal bars, bolted into the box, and the wheels of one's choosing are bolted into the front brackets.
Evidently, a lot of work goes into turning a two-drawer Milwaukee Packout toolbox into a roller. In fact, it's such a process that one has to ask the question, does Milwaukee already offer such toolboxes ready-made?
Does Milwaukee offer a four-wheeled toolbox already?
Speaking strictly to the Milwaukee Packout line, there aren't any major rolling toolboxes to be seen. Some are equipped with wheels, but there's nothing quite like what one can make with a two-drawer container and some effort. However, going outside of what the brand has designated as Packout, one can find an assortment of four-wheeled rolling toolboxes from the brand. So, if you have the funds to spare, don't mind going without the Packout label, and can do without attempting to construct such a tower on your own, perhaps Milwaukee's steel storage options are the right choice for you.
In terms of steel storage toolboxes, Milwaukee has plenty of models to consider that are equipped with wheels, all with their own strengths. The 41-inch high-capacity model prioritizes storage, with a top chest and a whopping 18 drawers, in addition to boasting a set of built-in power outlets on the side. Meanwhile, the 60-inch mobile workbench, as the name implies, is as focused on helping you get the job done as it is storing supplies. 11 total drawers, a storage cabinet, a hardwood top, and more features make it a remarkable setup. Of course, one can't ignore the cost of these boxes. The 41-inch model is a whopping $1,227, while the 60-inch workbench is in the $1,800 range.
Though Milwaukee's large metal units might belong among the best garage toolboxes, their price and size might be overkill for many. That's where handy mods like that for the two-drawer Packout set come in, giving folks a chance to save money and space with a few pieces and assembly.