3 Amazon Basics Tools Worth Buying (And 1 To Steer Clear Of)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon has a vast selection of tools in its ever-expanding catalog. Not only does it offer the most common power and hand tools from some of the biggest names in the tool game, but it also has its own label, Amazon Basics. This Amazon-exclusive line, which also includes various other products like decor, kitchen items, and more, has slowly branched out into the world of tools in recent years — although its efforts are a mixed bag. While Amazon Basics does have its share of solid, recommended tools, there are some Amazon Basics tools worth staying away from for the time being, just as there are power tools on Amazon to steer clear of.
Amazon Basics tools vary in quality across the board. On one end of the spectrum, some customers have had great experiences with its tools. In fact, some Amazon Basics hand tools stand among the top-rated on the site, impressing customers in more ways than one. Meanwhile, some Amazon Basics tools range from mildly disappointing to downright must-avoid. As one would imagine, this can make it hard for customers new to the Amazon Basics brand to discern which tools are worth paying for and which will be wastes of time. Fortunately, there are many opinions from those who have tried Amazon Basics tools; thus, it's easier to find evidence of tools that are considered worth buying, and which don't meet customer expectations.
Worth it: Amazon Basics 26-piece hex key kit
They may not be the most physically impressive or complex tools around, but Allen wrenches are excellent to have around in a pinch. Amazon Basics has tried its hand at these small tools, with offerings like the 26-piece Amazon Basics Allen wrench kit proving a favorite among buyers. These Allen wrenches have been praised for their build quality and sturdiness and the organizational benefits of the included plastic case. Owners also appreciate the inclusion of a metric-labeled set, which makes them usable for tasks that use metric sockets.
Amazon Basics' Allen wrenches have earned recommendations from sources beyond Amazon reviews, too. While admitting that higher-end and pricier Allen wrenches from other brands may have a slight edge, ZDNet's assessment of Amazon Basics' offerings was that they more than get the job done at their price point. The typical price for this set is $11.85, so it certainly doesn't break the bank. Looking over multiple comparative hex key kits currently available, the New York Times ranked this set as the best one available. Like others, the outlet cited their sturdiness, effectiveness during use, and convenient storage as some of their best qualities.
Worth it: Amazon Basics 10-in-1 multitool
Amazon Basics has a selection of tools that can be used for a variety of tasks, such as aptly-named multitools. One such handy addition to the toolbox is the Amazon Basics 10-in-one stainless steel multitool, which retails for $12.95. The majority of Amazon reviews are positive, and buyers have a lot to say about it. Some praised the functionality, finding it more ideal to use than the individual designated tools it includes, while others praised its durability during everyday use.
Price was also a frequent point of discussion in the reviews, with it often said that one can't go wrong with this multitool, given the price. In fact, the YouTube channel Tools. Electro. DIY did their part to see just how impressive this multitool is for the cost by comparing it to two different Leatherman offerings. Even though the Amazon multitool didn't necessarily surpass the Leatherman products, and it might not rank as one of the best multitools for hiking and camping, it became clear that the Amazon Basics model can hold its own when compared against more premium multitools.
Worth it: Amazon Basics 4-volt stick screwdriver kit
The bulk of Amazon Basics' tools are simple hand tools, but that's not to say it doesn't have power tools for sale. For instance, there's the Amazon Basics 4-volt cordless stick screwdriver kit, coming with the titular electric screwdriver, multiple swappable bits, and a USB charging cable for $20.51. Torque Test Channel on YouTube put this screwdriver — back when it was still Denali-branded — up against those from several other major brands, including DeWalt, Ryobi, and Mac Tools. The channel found that it was the best tool overall, considering the price and level of performance, despite not coming from a heavy-hitter brand.
Naturally, the vast majority of reviews on its Amazon listing are quite positive, too. Many of the five-star reviews gave it credit for its design, with owners finding that the weight and shape while in use are ideal. Its performance for the price, the battery life, and resilience under heavy, sustained use were all mentioned as some of its biggest selling points. Owners also praised the design, which allows it to be used as a regular screwdriver as well, with the bit staying securely in place as the tool is turned. Suffice to say, it seems to deserve its place with the best electric screwdrivers on the market.
Avoid: Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set
A drill or driver is only as effective as the bits connected, and there are plenty of drill bits available through Amazon. Narrowing down this selection to Amazon Basics offerings alone, we find multiple sets to choose from. One that doesn't quite rise to the occasion is the $20.50 Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set, which has been subject to criticism from many purchasers. Numerous Amazon reviewers claim that the bits themselves aren't durable, noting that they break while on the job and even rust when stored.
Worse yet, the New York Times, which put this Amazon Basics set up against others from different brands, found the overall selection in the kit a bit lacking compared to the competition. Not to mention, the case leaves something to be desired, as it doesn't hold bits securely so they end up rolling around inside. Other Amazon reviewers mentioned the failings of the case as well, regarding it as feeling cheap and likely to damage easily. All that's to say that if you're looking for a new set of drill bits, perhaps the top-rated drill bit set offerings from Harbor Freight or elsewhere will serve you much better than what Amazon Basics has here.
How we selected these Amazon Basics tools
We considered several elements to assemble this list of Amazon Basics tools to recommend and avoid. While review numbers and average star ratings were important, the main substance was the quality of the written reviews themselves. For the recommended tools, we considered thorough reviews with specific and common points of praise. In the case of the tool to avoid, we prioritized reviews that explained in detail where the tool fell short, noting whether those reasons were mentioned widely. These weighed the most heavily during the decision-making process.
We then turned to non-Amazon assessments to whittle down our selection of tools to the ones we featured on this list. Professional reviews from prominent websites and testing from established tool-based YouTube channels were used to paint a fuller picture of these tools' quality and complement Amazon users' feelings about these tools. Any overlap in terms of praise or complaints between all these sources helped strengthen the case for these tools falling either into the recommended or avoid category.