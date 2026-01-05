3 Amazon Basics Tools Worth Buying (And 1 To Steer Clear Of)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has a vast selection of tools in its ever-expanding catalog. Not only does it offer the most common power and hand tools from some of the biggest names in the tool game, but it also has its own label, Amazon Basics. This Amazon-exclusive line, which also includes various other products like decor, kitchen items, and more, has slowly branched out into the world of tools in recent years — although its efforts are a mixed bag. While Amazon Basics does have its share of solid, recommended tools, there are some Amazon Basics tools worth staying away from for the time being, just as there are power tools on Amazon to steer clear of.

Amazon Basics tools vary in quality across the board. On one end of the spectrum, some customers have had great experiences with its tools. In fact, some Amazon Basics hand tools stand among the top-rated on the site, impressing customers in more ways than one. Meanwhile, some Amazon Basics tools range from mildly disappointing to downright must-avoid. As one would imagine, this can make it hard for customers new to the Amazon Basics brand to discern which tools are worth paying for and which will be wastes of time. Fortunately, there are many opinions from those who have tried Amazon Basics tools; thus, it's easier to find evidence of tools that are considered worth buying, and which don't meet customer expectations.