5 Top-Rated Drill Bit Sets You Can Get At Harbor Freight
A power drill could be called one of the patron tools of the hardware pantheon. With a simple spinning motor, a power drill can handle all kinds of different jobs, boring holes into different materials and surfaces. However, the motor alone isn't what gives a power drill its multi-purpose reputation – what it really needs is the right drill bit.
Modern power drills from major brands have quick-change mechanisms up front, allowing you to quickly swap out the right drill bit for the job. This is important because you can't just use one drill bit for every single conceivable job. You need bits made up of different materials, in different sizes, and with different tips. If you're looking to give your power drill the true unlimited function it needs, you'll want to look for quality drill bit sets. Luckily, you can find all sorts of bits for every occasion at your local Harbor Freight. For more information on how we found these drill bit sets, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
The Warrior Titanium Bit Set can handle most basic jobs
If you're looking for general-purpose drill bits that can handle the most basic drilling work at home or at work, titanium bits would be a good starting point. Titanium is a good all-round material for a drill bit, offering a drilling experience that's long-lasting and heat resistant. If you want some titanium drill bits, the Warrior Titanium Bit Set goes for only $20.
These bits have high-speed steel bodies with a titanium coating. The steel core ensures they can spin at their optimal speed, while the coating gives them extra resistance to the high-temperatures that come with extended use. According to Harbor Freight, these bits will last up to three times longer than standalone steel bits would on average. With their 118 degree points, these bits can drill through most material types, including various kinds of wood, PVC plastic, and even metal. There are 29 bits of varying sizes, all conveniently packed into a plastic carrying case.
This bit set has a user rating of 4.3 out of five, with users appreciating the value of the number of included bits, plus the case, for the price. From a practical perspective, users agree these bits can handle most simple repairs and DIY tasks — though, some did mention that a few bits did break if the job was too heavy-duty.
Power through glass with the Warrior Glass and Tile Bit Set
Attempting to drill through a sheet of glass with a regular drill bit would not be a good idea. You'd be more likely to shatter the glass sheet you're drilling into completely than make a neat hole in it with an ordinary bit. This is why, for drilling holes into glass and similar materials like tile, you need the right kind of drill bit tipped with sturdy materials. If you're working with glass, try the Warrior Glass and Tile Bit Set for $13.
This six-piece drill bit set uses straight shanks with thick, wide-angle tips. These tips are made up of C-3 tungsten carbide, more than resilient enough to drill through a glass sheet, yet smooth enough to do so without cracking and shattering the surrounding surface. The wide angle of the tip ensures that it won't wander around when you start your drill, and keeps the whole job stable and focused on a single point.
This bit set has a user rating of 4.2 out of five, with multiple users attesting to their efficacy at drilling through both glass and tile. In fact, many users used the phrase "like butter" when describing how smoothly the bit drilled into glass. However, others stated that the bits would wear down after a couple of uses on their tile.
Drill brick and concrete with the Warrior Masonry Bit Set
In a similar vein to glass, attempting to drill through masonry materials like brick or concrete with an ordinary bit is just asking to have the whole thing shatter on you. Though, in this case, we're talking about the bit shattering rather than the material. Thick masonry demands equally rugged drill bits to safely bore into the material, with reinforced bodies and bits that won't crack under the pressure. For such a purpose, the Warrior Masonry Bit Set is an option priced at only $7.
This set of five drill bits are all built with masonry work in mind. Their shanks are made up of super tough carbon steel, while the tips are made of C-2 tungsten carbide with a cobalt kicker. The reinforced shank and powerful tip work together to safely and efficiently drill through materials like brickwork, concrete, and tile flooring.
Harbor Freight users have given this bit set a 4.2 out of five rating, making extensive use of them for drilling holes for anchor bolts in concrete floors and brick walls, among other hefty masonry tasks. Of the negative reviews, people did mention that they can dull down quickly — though, many were still impressed by their ability to drive through hard materials.
Open up machinery with the Warrior Security Bit Set
A power drill isn't just for making holes in things — they can also be indispensable for machinists and security specialists for their efficacy at prying out various forms of fasteners. If there's an old Phillips-head screw holding a panel shut that you can't loosen with a screwdriver, for instance, that's a job for a power drill. Of course, a drill can only handle this kind of task if it has the right bits. For machinery work, try the Warrior Security Bit Set for $10.
This expansive 100-piece set includes just about everything you'd need to drill your way into protected mechanical components. For simple fasteners, there are both slotted and Phillips-head bits, but there are also bits for less common fasteners like hex, Pozi, Torx, and more. All of these bits are made of chrome vanadium for extra resilience. As an added bonus, the set includes a magnetic quick-change tool for quickly removing and replacing a bit. All of this is packed up into a PVC plastic carrying case.
Harbor Freight users have given this bit set a 4.6 out of five rating, saying that these bits are perfect for handling security fasteners of all shapes and sizes and in hard-to-reach places. Several users noted that it was thanks to these bits that they were able to access and repair small home appliances like a microwave and electric heater. There are some concerns regarding the case, though. It does hold the bits as securely as users felt it should.
Go heavy-duty with the Hercules Impact Driver Bit Set
It's very important that you only use power drill bits in power drills, as that's what they're rated for. If you tried to use those kinds of bits in something more powerful, such as an impact driver from Craftsman, there's a much greater chance that the bit could shatter from the intense pounding force. If you've got an impact driver, don't try to use regular bits in it. Instead, try using the Hercules Impact Driver Bit Set for $23.
This 45-piece set includes a multitude of quarter-shank bits, each one made up of impact-resistant S3 steel, designed to stand up to high-torque applications. Just one of these bits is estimated to be good for 1,500 uses before it even begins to show signs of wear. In addition to the bits, the kit includes a quick-change chuck adapter and magnetic bit holder to facilitate easy bit swapping, plus a storage case.
This bit set has a rating of 4.8 out of five from Harbor Freight users who like the bits' general resilience and reliability, plus the portability of the storage case. Several users note that these bits can also be used in a regular power drill if necessary. Furthermore, Hercules brand tools and accessories match up to competitor brands, so you know you'll be getting a decent product.
Harder jobs require the best bits
There's no such thing as one-size-fits-all when it comes to drill bits, which is why it's important to have bits for various applications that you know you can rely on. This is why, in order to select the preceding drill bit sets, we sought out five different sets for five different job types or applications. Additionally, all of the selected sets needed to have consistently good ratings from Harbor Freight users, which came out to no less than 4.2 out of five stars. In the end, it's the job and even the type of drill you're using that will depend on what kind of Harbor Freight drill bit set you should pick up.