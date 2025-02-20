5 Top-Rated Drill Bit Sets You Can Get At Harbor Freight

If you're looking for general-purpose drill bits that can handle the most basic drilling work at home or at work, titanium bits would be a good starting point. Titanium is a good all-round material for a drill bit, offering a drilling experience that's long-lasting and heat resistant. If you want some titanium drill bits, the Warrior Titanium Bit Set goes for only $20.

Advertisement

These bits have high-speed steel bodies with a titanium coating. The steel core ensures they can spin at their optimal speed, while the coating gives them extra resistance to the high-temperatures that come with extended use. According to Harbor Freight, these bits will last up to three times longer than standalone steel bits would on average. With their 118 degree points, these bits can drill through most material types, including various kinds of wood, PVC plastic, and even metal. There are 29 bits of varying sizes, all conveniently packed into a plastic carrying case.

This bit set has a user rating of 4.3 out of five, with users appreciating the value of the number of included bits, plus the case, for the price. From a practical perspective, users agree these bits can handle most simple repairs and DIY tasks — though, some did mention that a few bits did break if the job was too heavy-duty.

Advertisement