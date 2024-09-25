How To Choose The Right Drill Bits From Harbor Freight

No matter what kind of work you're doing, it's pretty much a given that tool failure of some kind will occur. A battery dies, a motor stops, or, in this case, a drill bit fails to do its job or even breaks. It's bound to happen, but Harbor Freight doesn't leave its customers completely out of luck. While Harbor Freight has a lifetime warranty on its hand tools, the brand also offers a standard 90-day warranty for its drill bits, where you can either return or exchange the faulty or otherwise useless tool. On the Harbor Freight website, warranty tabs on each product listing can reassure you that the item you're looking to buy is covered.

If you need to make a return or exchange, it's important to note how you received your drill bits. Items purchased online and in-store have a slightly different protocol for returns and swaps. For online purchases, they can be taken to brick and mortar Harbor Freight locations and must come with a copy of the packing slip or order with the specific item listed. As for those in-store, you must have a copy of your receipt and a valid I.D. present. Though, a return or exchange can be refused by a manager per their discretion. More often than not, it's a breeze to bring in your previously purchased drill bits and get your money back, or replace them with ones that better suit your needs.

There are numerous must-have Harbor Freight Tools for every home garage, toolbox, workshop, and more, and most might not consider fancy drill bits among these necessities. However, when you need a specific bit, their importance becomes abundantly clear. Thankfully, it's not too difficult to figure out which Harbor Freight piece(s), are right for you and your next job.

