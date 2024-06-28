5 Of The Best Cordless Drills You Can Find At Harbor Freight
When it comes to hot offers on tools, few stores can beat Harbor Freight. The discount store is famous for its budget-friendly tool deals and is beloved by tradespeople ranging from mechanics and electricians to plumbers and construction workers. Harbor Freight maintains various in-house tool brands and follows a price scheme organized based on quality. The store stocks essentially everything you can possibly imagine when it comes to tools and workplace safety gear, and you can even find unexpected products like children's toys and outdoor decor.
That said, Harbor Freight may be most famous for its power tools, like drills. The famed store stocks a vast array of drills for every budget, including an expansive selection of cordless drills for enhanced mobility and efficiency. Some of Harbor Freight's most attractive drill offerings are also some of its cheapest, with prices starting as low as less than $20 and climbing to over $200. We picked five of the best cordless drills you can find at Harbor Freight, and we based our selection on things like price, user reviews, and product features. That said, we'll cover our methodology later. For now, check out these five sweet cordless drill deals that you can find at Harbor Freight.
Bauer 20V Cordless ½ inch Drill/Driver Kit
When it comes to Harbor Freight's various in-house brands, Bauer power tools are hard to beat. The company ranks toward the top of Harbor Freight's quality ladder and supplies some of the budget store's most popular products, including things like impact drivers, saws, and cordless drills.
For budget-minded tool enthusiasts, the Bauer 20V Cordless ½ inch Drill/Driver Kit could be a solid buy and an appropriate tool for various DIY projects and tasks. The high-performance drill features a ½-inch all metal chuck that doesn't require a tool to operate, meaning you can swap between drill bits and various other attachments quickly to save time and increase your efficiency on the job. It has two speed settings that allow you to control your work speed and flow, while lightweight and robust materials ensure that the drill is comfortable to use all day without sacrificing durability or performance.
The drill includes a built-in LED light to help you work in all conditions and comes with a textured grip handle for enhanced security. The kit includes the drill itself, one 20-volt battery, and one battery charger. The Bauer drill costs $54.99 and features 4.7 out of five stars based on more than 6,500 user reviews.
Warrior 18V ⅜ inch Drill/Driver Kit
Warrior is another one of Harbor Freight's in-house tool brands. The manufacturer supplies one of Harbor Freight's more economical tool lines, and some of the best Warrior power tools include things like reciprocating saws, heat guns, and angle grinders.
The Warrior 18V ⅜ inch Drill/Driver Kit, available at Harbor Freight, comes with a humble price tag and could be a practical purchase for DIYers and hobbyists. The tool features 20 drill clutch settings, meaning you can fine tune the amount of force you apply to prevent breaking lightweight material and bite through tougher surfaces with ease. It features a variable speed trigger and comes with an 18-volt battery that's compatible with 18 different Warrior Volt-line tools.
The drill has a keyless chuck to make switching bits and attachments quick and simple, while a built-in LED light allows users to focus on their work, even in cramped and dark spaces. It weighs less than 3 pounds, making it manageable for all day use, and comes with a price tag of $29.99. The Warrior drill is well-rated by Harbor Freight customers and features 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 3,000 user reviews.
Hercules 20V Hammer Drill/Driver
We've mentioned that Harbor Freight prices its products based on a quality scale. Well, if you're curious about the brands positioned at or near the top of that scale, look no further than Hercules power tools. Hercules is one of Harbor Freight's premier, top-end brands and supplies everything from power grinders and sanders to saws, fans, and radios. Some of the best Hercules tools sold at Harbor Freight include things like miter saws, jack hammers, and orbital sanders.
If you're looking for a quality cordless drill that provides top-tier power and efficiency without breaking the bank, the Hercules 20V Cordless Hammer Drill/Driver could be a solid choice. The tool is designed for high performance and is capable of 1,200 inch-pounds of torque, allowing you to punch through tough materials like concrete and stone. It features 16 clutch settings and a two-speed transmission, enabling users to fine-tune their work speed and force based on the current job. The Hercules drill features an all-metal ratcheting chuck designed for efficiency, while the internal hammer and anvil mechanism is capable of up to 32,000 blows per minute, translating to robust power for all types of materials.
The tool features a detachable side handle for when you need extra stability, a built-in LED light for enhanced vision, and a textured grip for comfort and security. The Hercules 20-volt hammer drill does not include a battery or charger and costs $79.99. It's highly rated by Harbor Freight customers and features 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
Bauer 20V Cordless ⅜ inch Right Angle Drill
We mentioned that Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's most popular and highest-quality brands. While some of the best Bauer tools that you can buy at Harbor Freight include things like impact wrenches, reciprocating saws, and spotlights, the manufacturer supplies a vast selection of power tools and work accessories.
Another Bauer tool that may be a solid buy for both casual DIYers and professional tradespeople is the Bauer 20V Cordless ⅜ inch Right Angle Drill. In contrast to the previous tools covered here, right angle drills are designed for tight, cramped spaces where you can't fit a traditional drill. The Bauer tool features an all-metal keyless chuck for durability and ease of use, while the internal motor is capable of speeds between 650 and 2,000 RPM. You can adjust the speed to control your workflow and precision, while a built-in LED light allows you to see your work, even in those cramped and tight spaces.
The drill features a textured grip handle for comfort and stability, all-metal gears for durability, and a lightweight design to prevent user fatigue and discomfort. The tool does not come with a battery or charger, but if you own any other Bauer 20-volt tools, you can swap the batteries between the devices. The Bauer right angle drill costs $39.99 and features 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 400 Harbor Freight customer reviews.
Hercules 20V ½ inch Right Angle Drill
Based on what we've already mentioned about Harbor Freight's price and quality ladder, it may come as no surprise to learn that Hercules tools have earned multiple slots on this list. While Hercules tools come with higher prices than many other products sold at Harbor Freight, they're still usually cheaper than the most popular power tool brands, despite providing comparable specs and quality.
For DIYers and even professionals, the Hercules 20V Cordless ½ inch Variable Speed Right Angle Drill could be a solid purchase. Like the previous tool covered here, this Hercules drill is designed for tight, cramped spaces where traditional devices just won't fit. The ½-inch drive drill features a variable speed trigger for extreme control and precision, while a removable side handle and shielded grip allow you to dominate the tool comfortably and safely. It has all metal gears for long-lasting durability, a keyed Jacobs chuck, and a built-in LED light to help you see your work in all conditions. The tool does not include a battery or a charger, but it is compatible with other Hercules 20-volt products. It costs $99.99 and features 4.5 out of five stars based on dozens of Harbor Freight customer reviews.
Why did we choose these drills?
We chose to include these products based on a combination of three criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. First, we searched for items that won't break the bank without sacrificing quality or performance. Each of the tools covered here costs less than $100, and several of them fall below the $50-mark. Next, we looked for products that not only offer great value, but also provide exceptional performance for both DIYers and pros. Each product on this list offers surprisingly powerful performance specifications and various helpful features to make jobs, hobbies, and home improvement tasks less strenuous. Finally, we chose drills that real Harbor Freight customers celebrate and rate highly. Each item covered here has a minimum of 4.5 out of five stars based on dozens of customer reviews, and we prioritized products that customers described as powerful, efficient, and of high quality.
All that said, it's important to remember that your drill needs may differ from those of other customers. Do your own research to determine what size and type of tool you require, and don't forget to compare several models and brands before making your final decision. Finally, remember that Harbor Freight provides an Inside Track membership club. Signing up qualifies you for exclusive discounts, and it may be worth considering if you're a frequent shopper at the budget store.