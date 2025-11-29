5 Power Tools On Amazon You Should Steer Clear Of (According To User Reviews)

Many buyers who purchase tools from unknown brands on Amazon will be aware that they're taking a gamble on how capable the tool will be. Quality control standards from these brands may be below the level of a major manufacturer, but there are a few basics you'd expect from any top-selling power tool. For example, you wouldn't expect the tool to start emitting smoke during its first few uses, or for a prong to come loose from its charger and then get stuck in your wall outlet.

Unfortunately, reviewers report both of those things happening with the Comoware 20V Cordless Drill Set. The drill's average review score on Amazon isn't especially low, with a current average score of 4.3 out of five stars from over 7,600 reviews at the time of writing. However, with over 400 one-star reviews, it's clear that there are serious variations in quality between individual examples of the tool.

More than a dozen reviewers allege that their tools started smoking during use, while others reported that the drill produced a worrying amount of heat. Many more said it lacked power or stopped working after a few uses. It might be cheap, at a retail price of $31.99, but given the significant number of users reporting alarming quality control defects with the drill, it's still advisable to steer clear of it.