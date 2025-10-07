DeWalt Vs Milwaukee: How Do These Tool Brands' Power Tool Batteries Differ?

There are many power tool companies on the market, and knowing which one is right for you can be tough. That's especially true when choosing between DeWalt and Milwaukee, two brands that each have a wide selection of tools and accessories. When it comes to each company's batteries, the biggest differences between DeWalt and Milwaukee are their platform structure and voltage capabilities, which are unique to each brand.

DeWalt features the MAX system, with 20V for general 20V tools, 20V XR for tools that require longer runtimes, and 60V for high-power equipment. There are also Flexvolt batteries, which have the added capability of being able to adjust voltage depending on the tool being used. In contrast, Milwaukee utilizes its proprietary Redlithium Forge technology, with the M12 battery for compact tools, M18 for general cordless tools, and MX Fuel for high-demand equipment.

DeWalt also emphasizes flexibility within its tool ecosystem, which lets you mix and match batteries and tools more freely across compatible lines. However, Milwaukee's batteries are tied strictly to their specific platforms, so each battery only works with its corresponding M12, M18, or MX Fuel tools. So if you only need one or two power tools, Milwaukee might be the way to go. But if you're planning on building a collection of tools for a wide variety of jobs, the versatility of DeWalt's battery platform could be the ideal choice.