What's The Average Lifespan Of A DeWalt Battery, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

If you have had to buy power tools for various woodworking or metalwork projects, you've probably come across the DeWalt brand. For over 100 years, this brand has held a well-established reputation for offering quality hand tools, indoor and outdoor power tools, safety equipment, and more, for both DIYers and contractors.

However, as convenient as DeWalt cordless power tools can be, they always depend on a DeWalt battery, which, like any piece of technology, isn't designed to last forever. There'll inevitably come a day when the batteries will experience some of the most common problems with lithium-ion power tool batteries. Think of issues like struggling to charge, failing to hold charge as they did when they were brand-new, or overheating.

How long your DeWalt batteries will last depends on several factors, including how well you maintain them, how you use them, how often you charge them, and sometimes, how lucky you are. According to DeWalt, you can expect a well-cared-for battery pack to function for at least two to three years (or 300 to 500 charge cycles) before it starts to act up. Unfortunately, that's not always guaranteed, and some everyday actions significantly degrade the quality of your battery.