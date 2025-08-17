Can DeWalt Batteries Be Used On Black & Decker Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the tricky things about product branding is that it's a little tough to determine who actually owns which brands and companies, as well as those brands' respective technologies. It's a bit of a tangled web of subsidiaries and acquisitions, but you can usually find information on a parent company's website. Did you know, for example, that the DeWalt hardware brand is actually owned by Stanley Black & Decker, the same company that owns the standalone Black & Decker brand of tools and household appliances? Stanley Black & Decker has owned DeWalt lock, stock, and barrel since 1960.

Although DeWalt is a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker, this doesn't mean it dances to the latter's tune exclusively. Both DeWalt and Black & Decker have their own specific technologies, and that includes the proprietary battery packs they use. While it would be understandable to think you could use a DeWalt battery on a Black & Decker tool due to their common parentage, it is unfortunately not possible officially. Technically, you could circumvent this limitation through the use of a third-party battery adapter, but this may end up causing more problems than it solves.