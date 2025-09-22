5 Of The Most Common Problems With DeWalt Power Tool Batteries

The only problem worse than a DeWalt battery not fully charging is when it refuses to charge at all. Post across multiple forums online have expressed annoyance with their DeWalt battery failing to charge, even when properly hooked up to a compatible charger.

If it's within the warranty window, you can reach out to DeWalt to get a replacement battery for free. If the battery's warranty has elapsed, you might be out of luck, but there's still a fix you can try before throwing out your batteries. A few comments on Reddit suggest that the batteries may simply be sleeping instead of actually dead. In this case, you can jump the dead DeWalt battery with another battery to bring it back to life with this recommended YouTube tutorial. If they are actually dead, be sure to properly recycle your lithium-ion batteries.

Some Redditors have also expressed issues with their DeWalt battery immediately going into hot/cold delay when it connects to the charger. Briefly defined, a hot/cold delay is a safety measure in place to ensure the battery doesn't charge unsafely when it's outside of the recommended temperature range. If the battery is incorrectly detecting an unsafe temperature, it simply won't charge. Frequent comments suggest trying a different charger, clearing out any dust or dirt from vents and charging contacts, or reaching out to DeWalt for a replacement.