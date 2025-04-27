12 Of The Biggest DeWalt Recalls In U.S. History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is perhaps most well-known for being one of the biggest cordless drill brands available, but the company has a vast catalog of power tools, equipment, and hand tools to assist both trade professionals and amateur DIYers with home projects.

Whatever repair or renovation you plan to tackle next, chances are there's a DeWalt tool that can make the process easier. That said, there are a few things you should know before buying DeWalt tools, including which tools you should avoid because they were involved in huge recalls. Of course, there are some DeWalt tools you should avoid due to negative owner reviews, but the tools we've rounded up here are specifically ones you should avoid buying because they were involved in the biggest DeWalt recalls in U.S. history.

Since these tools have been recalled, you can't buy them new anymore — although upgraded versions may still be available. However, if you're looking to save money by sourcing used tools and equipment, it's a good idea to make sure the listing you're checking out isn't one of these 12 recalled DeWalt products.

