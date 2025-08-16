Can You Rely On Amazon's 'Overall Pick' When Shopping Online?

E-commerce giants like Amazon always try to find new ways to promote certain products. In Amazon's case, this is done with badges such as "Amazon's Choice," "Overall Pick," or "#1 Best Seller," which are displayed on various search results. Naturally, shoppers are likely to trust the products that seem to have Amazon's seal of approval over others without the badge. It's easy to believe that products recommended by Amazon have to be the best in their category, but is that always true? Not necessarily. One example of this is the "Overall Pick" label.

At its core, the "Overall Pick" label is powered by algorithms. There are no human experts picking and choosing what gets the label. Amazon says that the badge gets awarded to products that are highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship quickly. Other factors, such as listings that have low return rates, can also land a product the badge. Still, it's important to reiterate that it's just an algorithm, not some expert process vetted by real people.

Though it's fair in the sense that it can apply to Amazon-listed products and third-party sellers alike, and brands cannot buy their way into being an "Overall Pick," the label is still just the result of an algorithm. That doesn't mean you shouldn't trust it, but it's important to know what really goes into a product becoming an "Overall Pick."