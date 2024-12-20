11 Of The Best Wireless Smartphone Chargers You Can Buy On Amazon
Whether it's keeping your smartphone charged during a busy day or ensuring your smartwatch and earbuds are ready to go, a good wireless charger can make life so much easier. Even though wireless charging has its pros and cons, it's a must-have for anyone looking to cut the clutter of traditional cables and enjoy hassle-free power-ups.
As someone who has spent years reviewing and testing the latest gadgets, I've seen firsthand how wireless charging technology has evolved. From the early days of slow charging speeds to today's lightning-fast Qi2 chargers, I've tested countless models to find the perfect balance of performance, design, and price.
Here, I'll leverage that expertise to guide you through the maze of options and help you find the perfect wireless charger for your needs. These are all the best wireless chargers that you can buy directly from Amazon so that you can shop reliably with ease. From Qi standards to MagSafe compatibility, whether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking for a reliable charger for everyday use, you can trust that these recommendations are based on thorough research and hands-on testing.
Best Premium: Anker MagGo 3-in-1
If you're looking for a premium charging solution that can keep all your Apple devices topped up, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is an excellent choice. This elegant stand features a MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone, a dedicated spot for your AirPods, and a magnetic charging module for your Apple Watch. The magnetic alignment for iPhones is exceptionally smooth, making it a breeze to dock your device without fumbling.
Unlike most other chargers and cheap knockoffs, the Anker MagGo justifies its premium price tag — $110 on Amazon — with its looks and performance. The clean, modern design looks great on a desk or nightstand, making it a great accessory for your work desk. Additionally, the charger can be folded, allowing you to carry it when on the move. As for the performance, it's Qi2 certified, which means that all supported iPhones will charge at a faster speed of 15W.
It's also worth noting that the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 includes a 40W USB-C Charger in the bundle. As such, you won't have to work extra money on a power adapter. Anker is one of the most trustworthy brands in the charger scene, and this charging station is available in both Black and White colorways to reliably charge your Apple ecosystem while keeping the desk neat and clean.
Best Qi2: ESR HaloLock
The Qi2 wireless charging technology is a game-changer for efficiency, offering improved magnetic alignment and faster charging speeds. For context, on iPhones any standard Qi charger could offer only up to 7.5W of charging speed and you need a MagSafe charger to achieve 15W of charging speed. Now, with Qi2, both iPhones and Android devices use a common standard that can charge at 15W with ease. That's where the ESR HaloLock comes in.
This charger from ESR combines the latest charging technology with thoughtful design features, making it a standout choice for tech-savvy users. What sets this charger apart is its foldable kickstand, which transforms it into a dual-purpose accessory. Whether you're working on a project, watching a movie, or following a workout video, the kickstand ensures your phone stays upright and accessible while charging wirelessly. In fact, when placed on your desk or nightstand, the charger pairs perfectly with the iPhone Standby feature.
What's more, the strong magnetic attachment ensures your device stays securely in place even if you accidentally bump your desk or table. For added durability, it also comes with a reinforced cable base and a nylon braided cable, which is quite long at 5 feet. It's available in a wide array of color options and offers excellent value for money for its price.
Best Charging Station: Belkin 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro
Belkin is a brand that's trusted by most folks in the Apple ecosystem, largely due to the fact that it's been around for a very long time. Besides that, their products are sold on Apple's Store directly. Designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is the ultimate all-in-one solution for Apple users. The upright phone dock is especially convenient, as it allows you to continue using your phone while it charges. Whether you're scrolling through notifications, attending video calls, or checking the time, the stand ensures your phone remains visible and accessible.
Alternatively, you can choose to conveniently rotate your iPhone to watch videos or attend calls in landscape mode. When not in use, the wireless charger also makes for an excellent iPhone Standby mount to showcase on your desk or nightstand. The thoughtful design further extends to the Apple Watch charger too, which features a raised platform, making it perfect for Nightstand Mode. Below it is the AirPods charging pad that fits snugly to ensure efficient power delivery. The sturdy frame and non-slip base ensure everything stays in place, even if you accidentally bump the stand.
Best for Car: Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger
Drive a lot and own a smartphone that supports wireless charging? Then it's high time you got yourself a wireless charger that can be mounted. Sure, most brand new cars come with a wireless charging pad in the console somewhere, but you can still buy a wireless charger for your older vehicle. While there are plenty of options to choose from, Satechi's Qi2 Wireless car charger is one that you can buy with confidence.
For starters, it's designed with the latest Qi2 technology, offering faster and more efficient charging for compatible devices. Its magnetic alignment ensures your phone stays securely in place, even on bumpy roads or sharp turns. Whether you're navigating with GPS, streaming music, or taking hands-free calls, this charger keeps your phone accessible and charged without the hassle of cables.
The adjustable mount design is incredibly easy to use, and can easily be clipped to your vehicle's air vents. This ensures a safe and comfortable viewing angle, keeping your focus on the road. In addition, since it's mounted to your car's air vents you don't have to worry about your phone overheating while you are using navigation apps.
Best Portable: UGREEN Uno
Most charging stations are designed with the idea of being placed on a desk in a stationary position. However, the UGREEN Uno is a compact and lightweight wireless charger that's perfect for travel. Its small size makes it easy to slip into your bag or pocket, and it can easily be used in hotel rooms, airports, or anywhere else you need a quick charge. Despite its small size, it packs a punch with fast wireless charging capabilities, and a nice display too.
On the top is a wireless charging magnetic pad, which can be used for smartphones as well as TWS. For smartphones and iPhones, the Qi2 charging goes up to 15W, while AirPods and other earbuds can be charged at a maximum of 5W for safe charging. The magnetic pad can also be adjusted up to 70 degrees, offering convenient usage while charging your phone.
Apart from this, there's a small display up front with a robot design that shows different emojis based on the charger's status. In my experience, UGREEN's products have always been quite safe and reliable, and the Uno is no different. The wireless charger comes with overvoltage, overcurrent, overheat, and short-circuit protection, to safeguard against all sorts of charging threats. Considering its features and good price, the UGREEN Uno is easily a nice travel accessory for both Android and iPhone users.
Most Versatile: Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station
The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station is a powerhouse for those who need to charge multiple devices. This versatile station can simultaneously charge up to eight devices, including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, and other Qi-enabled devices. It features a magnetic dock for your iPhone, along with an additional USB-A, three USB-C ports, and a trio of AC outlets for larger devices like laptops. Think of it as a surge protector with multiple ports and a wireless charging stand combined into one.
The wireless stand can be raised to a 60-degree angle, with full adjustability in between. It also includes a stretchable extension to raise the charger when in use with bigger devices like the iPhone 16 Plus or iPhone 16 Pro Max. There's also support for Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W.
Apart from that, the USB ports support a maximum of 67W of USB Power Delivery. The AC sockets are also well spaced out and even feature a pop-up feature for added convenience. Baseus hasn't compromised on the safety aspect either, offering all the necessary protections that you'd need while charging multiple devices at once.
Best Charging Stand: INIU Wireless Charger
The most reliable wireless chargers for Android devices are often stands, from the Google Pixel Stand to the OnePlus Warp Charger. Since Android devices don't have a magnetic coil built into them, unlike Apple, these wireless charging stands serve them well. In the sea of wireless charging stands that are also quite cost-effective, the INIU Wireless Charger is a solid recommendation.
The INIU Wireless Charger comes with a dual-coil design that allows your phone to charge in both portrait and landscape modes. As a result, it is ideal for a range of activities, from video calls to watching movies or scrolling through social media. The stand is also compatible with most phone cases, so there's no need to remove your case every time you charge.
There's also a nice LED indicator light to indicate the charging status. That said, INIU understands that the light can be a bit distracting, which is why it automatically dims in a dark environment. Additionally, despite its affordable price tag, the charger comes with Temp Guard Battery Protection, which basically reduces the charging rate dynamically to ensure that your phone doesn't heat up while charging.
Best Power Bank: Anker MagGo Power Bank
Whether you opt for a charging station or a charging stand, it requires constant power from the wall. So what if you're on the move? That's where a power bank comes in. Even though there are plenty of power banks that support wireless charging, the Anker MagGo is one of the few ones that supports the latest Qi2 standard. Thanks to that, the power bank securely attaches to your smartphone, providing a reliable charge without needing any cables. Its compact size and lightweight build mean it's easy to carry in your bag or even your pocket.
One of its standout features is the built-in foldable kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone for hands-free use while it charges. Whether you're on a video call, streaming a show, or browsing the web during a layover, the MagGo Power Bank keeps your phone functional and charged. As for backup, the 10,000 mAh battery capacity is enough to charge most smartphones twice and then some. Additionally, the MagGo includes a small display on its side to monitor the battery percentage of the power bank.
All these features coupled with Anker's excellent reliability, which earned it the top spot in our power bank brand rankings, make it one of the best options on this list.
Most Stylish: JSAUX Mag Charger
JSAUX is a brand that's synonymous with affordable, value-for-money products, and their Mag Charger is no different. It's an affordable charger that's similar to the original Apple MagSafe charger but costs almost half while offering seamless compatibility. The charger ensures a strong magnetic attachment to your iPhone, aligning perfectly for efficient and reliable wireless charging.
That said, what truly sets the JSAUX Mag Charger apart is its unique design. It's available in both Clear-Black and Clear-White colorways, wherein the charging coil underneath is visible. Is the design similar to Nothing's smartphones? Yes, and we're all for it. The charger looks elegant when placed on your desk, and when connected, looks just like the real deal.
Despite its stylish appeal, the charger doesn't compromise on performance. It supports fast MagSafe charging and comes with a dual-port cable to support both USB-A and USB-C ports. That said, you will have to buy a charging adapter for this with a rated output of at least 20W.
Best Official: Apple MagSafe Charger
While it might seem like a given, the Apple MagSafe Charger is the gold standard for wireless charging that is specifically designed to work seamlessly with iPhones. For older iPhones, most of the options on this list should easily suffice. However, if you're using an iPhone 16 series device, the official MagSafe charger is the one you should get. That's because the newer iPhones boast support for 25W wireless charging over MagSafe, delivering blazing-fast charging speeds unmatched by third-party options. As things stand, only the official MagSafe Charger can unlock this higher wattage, making it an essential accessory for getting the most out of your iPhone 16.
Designed with Apple's precision and attention to detail, the MagSafe Charger ensures a perfect magnetic alignment every time, providing a secure and reliable connection. Its compact, disc-shaped design is easy to carry, making it ideal for use at home, in the office, or while traveling. Whether you're topping up your phone during a busy day or charging overnight, the MagSafe Charger delivers consistent and optimized performance.
With up to 25W of fast charging, you can essentially charge your iPhone 16 up to 50% in about 30 minutes. That pretty much makes the Apple MagSafe Charger a clear winner for users seeking a seamless, fast, and dependable charging experience.
Most Affordable: Yootech Wireless Charger
The Yootech Wireless Charger proves that you don't have to break the bank to enjoy reliable wireless charging. Despite its budget-friendly price, it offers solid performance, supporting charging speeds of up to 10W for most Qi-enabled devices. With almost 200,000 reviews on Amazon alone, it's a fan favorite amongst budget shoppers.
Its slim and lightweight design makes it an excellent option for those looking to add a convenient charging solution to their bedside table or workspace. As such, this charger is a great fit for everyday use. Imagine having a reliable wireless charger for your home office or guest room that doesn't cost a fortune but still gets the job done. The Yootech charger is also case-friendly, so you won't have to constantly remove your phone case to charge, as long as it's under 5mm thick.
While it may lack some premium features, it covers the essentials perfectly. The intelligent temperature control system ensures your device doesn't overheat, adding an extra layer of safety during charging. For budget-conscious users who want a simple, effective, and reliable wireless charger, the Yootech is an unbeatable choice.