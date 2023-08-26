How To Find And Change The Settings For Your Pixel Stand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On October 9, 2018, during an eagerly anticipated event that drew in millions of viewers, Google introduced the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Simultaneously, alongside this latest addition to Google's smartphone lineup, the first generation of the Pixel Stand was unveiled. This first-party accessory was designed to complement the new Pixel smartphones by offering wireless charging capability and additional functionalities, effectively turning the handset into a small smart screen.

Following the initial launch of the first generation Pixel Stand, an upgrade was introduced in October 2021 with the debut of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The pricing for both the first and second-generation Pixel Stands has been set at $79, and these accessories can be acquired through Google's official website, as well as prominent retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, the latter of which often offers the device at a discounted rate.