Can You Charge An Apple Watch Without The Apple Charger?

While wearables like the "benchmark" Apple Watch have made our lives easier, allowing us to stay connected at all times of the day and night, they also have a big problem — they tend to have a short battery life. Apple designed its watch to be worn all day, and the battery should last about 18 hours after an overnight charge. However, as anyone who's ever worn one knows, life happens, and it's not uncommon to lose the charger that came with your watch, leave home without charging the battery, or forget it at the office. In these situations, you may find yourself staring down an Apple Watch with a battery on its last legs.

If that's happened to you, you know how quickly those 18 hours can fly by, threatening to leave you without access to all the features that help you get through the day. If you have your Apple charger with you, this isn't much of a problem, though — all you have to do is find a power outlet and charge it. Questions start to arise when you don't have a charger, and there's no one around who can lend you one. The good news is you don't have to endure hours with a dead watch or rush out and buy a new charger. As long as you have the magnetic charging cable, you can charge your Apple Watch without its brand charger.