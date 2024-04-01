5 Budget-Friendly Android Accessories For Travel
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Android phones are great and more affordable alternatives to the iPhone, especially if you're not one to drop thousands of dollars just to look cool or keep up with everyone else. But whether you have a Samsung, Google, Motorola, or any other Android device (or even an iPhone), you need a few smartphone accessories to help keep your phone usable while traveling.
So, we're looking at Android accessories crucial to keeping your phone powered and useful while you're on the road, over the seas, or in the air. Since we don't want to splurge hundreds of dollars on just one item, we're picking out stuff that starts below $50 (more on our methodology at the end of the article).
These budget-friendly gadgets will ensure you can keep using your phone en route to your destination when you get there and as you head back home. Although they might not have all the bells and whistles more expensive devices have, you'll still get what you need to get your Android phone through your journey and back.
Ugreen Magnetic Power Bank
Power is often the biggest concern smartphone users have when traveling. While many phones now have enough battery life to get you through the day of intermittent use, your phone's energy level will quickly decline if you watch a movie or TV show or play games on your phone for several hours — something you're bound to do while sitting in the passenger seat.
So, to ensure you'll still have enough juice to use your phone for navigation, ticketing, or booking when you get to the area of your destination, it's wise to bring a power bank with you. The 5,000mAh Ugreen Magnetic Power Bank is on Amazon for $29.99 and could more or less give your phone one extra charge. It's also sometimes on sale, so you could get it for less.
Its 5,000mAh capacity means it's allowed on planes and has wireless magnetic charging. Although magnetic charging will only work on iPhones, you can get MagSafe-compatible cases, like the ones from ESR for the Galaxy S24, to bring this feature to your Android phone.
This power bank is also cheaper than the 10,000mAh Ugreen Magnetic Battery Mini with a kickstand. Although this is better for traveling, especially as it comes with a kickstand to prop your phone up, it's more expensive at $69.99 on Amazon.
Baseus 65W PowerCombo Travel Power Strip
Power banks are great for charging your Android gear while in transit. However, they're a limited power source; you must fill them up once you've used their capacity. So, charging your gear when you reach your destination is wise.
If your phone comes with a charger in the box, you can use that to fill up your Android device, power bank, and other USB-powered gear. However, it usually has just one slot, so you can only charge one device at a time. Furthermore, many phones no longer have a power brick, so you must purchase one out of pocket.
So, if you're in the market for a USB charger, we recommend the Baseus 65W PowerCombo Travel Power Strip, which goes for $49.99 on Amazon. Although this is not the fastest of fast chargers, its 65-watt maximum output should be more than enough to recharge all your USB-powered gear overnight. It also has two USB-C and two USB-A ports, allowing you to power up to four devices simultaneously.
Furthermore, it has two AC outlets, each rated for 1,250 watts. So, if your hotel room has a limited number of outlets, you can unplug the TV from the wall and use this power strip instead. That way, you can recharge your gear while still watching TV.
Baseus is also one of our trusted brands, and this specific charger made our list of the best chargers for your Android phone. So, you won't go wrong with this Baseus charger for your travels.
Belkin BoostCharge 2M USB-C Power Cable
Most charging cables that come with phones are only about a meter long. While it's good enough if you have an outlet or USB plug near your desk or bedside table, they're often insufficient if you don't have a nearby power source or want to use your phone while it's charging. Furthermore, 1-meter cables are often inadequate if you want to recharge your phone with a power bank while you're on the move, especially if you keep your power bank in your bag.
So, if you want convenience and flexibility, try the $14.99 Belkin BoostCharge 2M USB-C Power Cable from Amazon. Although it might seem a tad expensive for a charging cable, its two-meter (or 6.6-foot) length should give you a lot of leeway when using your phone while charging, especially if the outlet is far from your bed.
This charging cable is a worthwhile investment since Belkin is one of the best USB-C cable brands you can buy. And beyond the extra length you get with the BoostCharge, the cable is protected by a double-braided nylon exterior and has a maximum 100-watt capacity. This is crucial, especially as the cable will often be subject to rough handling when you travel, and you need the fast charging capability to recharge your gear quickly.
Soundcore P20i TWS Earbuds
One of the most common ways of passing time while traveling is to watch a video, listen to music, or play games. All of these require sound, and since you'll likely have people around you, you need a way to enjoy your sounds personally without disturbing others.
While premium earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5s are often the talk of the town when it comes to listening pleasure, they're pretty expensive, with a $299.99 price tag on Amazon. However, you don't have to break the bank to get a decent listening experience with the $24.99 Soundcore P20i earbuds you can get on Amazon.
While these do not have active noise cancelation and other more advanced features, they should be good enough to let you hear what's on your phone. Furthermore, Soundcore, which Anker makes, is one of the best wireless earbud brands we've tried, often offering great value products that deliver excellent sound quality for their price.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
One of the problems of traveling is that you often get separated from your baggage, especially if you're flying commercially, taking a long-distance bus, or riding a cross-country train. So, you'd want to keep track of your bags with a Bluetooth tracker like Apple's AirTags.
However, these nifty little devices aren't seamlessly compatible with Android devices. That's why Samsung, Google, Motorola, and other Android smartphone users should stick with the Tile. The Tile is AirTag's primary competitor, but it has been around far longer, having been introduced in 2013.
If you only have one piece of luggage, you could survive your trip with just one Tile Mate that costs $24.88 on Amazon. You can also get a two-pack for $47.99, ensuring you can always find your gear with your Android phone. You should also check out our comparison of the Tile Sticker, Slim, Pro, and Mate if you want to know what the best Tile product is for you.
Why we recommend these items
We suggest these budget Android accessories for traveling based on our experiences, expert reviews, and comparisons. I personally own a Ugreen power bank and a Baseus charging hub, so I can say from experience that they work well when I travel. I also have a 2-meter USB charging cable, which I find helpful at home, in the office, and on the go. The other items I recommend have also been tested by my colleagues at SlashGear or have an excellent reputation based on our research.