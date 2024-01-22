ESR Brings MagSafe-Compatible Charging To Galaxy S24 With Its New Cases

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

ESR, the name behind a wide range of well-received smartphone accessories, has revealed a fresh lineup of protective gear for Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship phone. This time around, the key addition is support for Apple's MagSafe wireless charging system built into the case, complete with niceties such as a kickstand and reinforced corners. The top-of-the-line offering is the ESR Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock), which features the company's proprietary Air Guard shock-absorbent corners to keep the phone shielded against bumps and falls.

At the back is a strong magnetic ring that is said to offer a holding force worth 1.5 kilograms, which means the device can easily latch on to wireless MagSafe charging pads in various orientations without the risk of sliding or falling off. Below the ring sits an aluminum alloy flickstand stand that allows the device to be positioned vertically as well as horizontally at angles between 50 and 75 degrees. ESR says these sturdy kickstands can withstand over 3,000+ folding and unfolding cycles, which is reassuring to hear if you intend to use the Galaxy S24 Ultra for at least a few years.

Made out of sturdy TPU material with a combination of polycarbonate and acrylic at different parts of the frame, the ESR Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock) seems like a great combination of functional versatility and ruggedness. Touted to offer military-grade protection, this Galaxy S24 Ultra protective case by ESR is already up for grabs from Amazon at $24.99 a pop. For SlashGear readers, ESR is also offering an exclusive discount on its Galaxy S24 accessories range using the code SlashGear10 that is valid through March 31, 2024.