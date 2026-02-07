15 Harbor Freight Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

A budget of $50 won't get you all that much from many big-name tool brands, but at Harbor Freight, it's enough to buy a wide range of tools, sometimes with money to spare. Some of Harbor Freight's tools are even available for less than $25. Despite their low prices, the top-rated products don't compromise on performance or quality, and are backed by hundreds or even thousands of positive user reviews attesting to their value for money.

Some of those top-rated Harbor Freight products aren't tools, but we've already covered those in a separate roundup. Here, we're focusing solely on power tools, hand tools, and tool sets. These picks are all among the retailer's best-rated sub-$50 options, with an average rating of at least 4.6 out of five stars from reviewers on Harbor Freight's website. As such, they're well worth considering if you're looking to add to your tool collection but don't want to break the bank.