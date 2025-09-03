5 Cheap Harbor Freight Tools Under $25 With Excellent User Reviews
Cheap tools often suffer a terrible fate. More than a few promise quality performance, but fall apart with light usage. However, not all cheap gear is "cheap" in its build quality. Sometimes a tool offers a price advantage and still delivers value and high quality usage throughout a decently long lifetime. Finding these kinds of tools often requires a bit of trial and error, but with thanks to the internet, exploring the experiences of others is easier than ever. People are more than willing to put their user experience out there for others to learn from. This additional layer of support helps people who are willing to put in some research time to separate great tools from pretenders that offer good prices but poor performance.
Harbor Freight has long been an asset that tool users can rely on. The brand is known for its huge catalog of tools across many in-house tool badges. Fortunately for buyers, many Harbor Freight adherents are happy to share their experiences on the company's online store, giving shoppers plenty to go on as they search for their next addition to the toolbox. These five tools are offerings highlighted as excellent performers by users while also sporting a low cost. Each one is less than $25 while also delivering a high quality average user rating.
Icon 11-Inch Long-Reach Pistol-Grip Needle Nose Pliers
Needle nose pliers are a well understood feature of the modern shop or garage setting, but not all of them are built with the same uses in mind. The Icon 11-Inch Long Reach Pistol Grip Needle Nose Pliers are a different sort of tool altogether. The pliers feature a bent handle to deliver both standard grip surface and an extended reach curved architecture to support additional usage requirements. The result is significantly expanded capability within its wheelhouse. Users agree, giving it the mythical 5-star average rating across 135 reviews. Quality, price, and ease of use are some of the things that customers appreciate the most about the tool.
The pliers feature a spring assisted handle that helps it open back up easily after you're done gripping something. This means that it can be used with a single hand, allowing you to grab workpieces that have been pulled through access holes with your other hand or manage a secondary tool. The teeth feature a machined crosshatch gripping surface that won't easily slip and they feature a hardened finish to deliver quality durability. Listed for $20, the tool is an ideal addition to any toolbox.
Pittsburgh SAE and Metric Long Reach Hex Key Set
Also known as hex keys or wrenches, the Allen key is instrumental for fastening and dismantling virtually every sort of component or unit that you might encounter. These tools are critical in building flat packed furniture, as one important example. The basic key tends to feature an L-shaped metal body to provide both a long lever arm and a short one for various turning requirements. The Pittsburgh Hex Key System is available in both metric and SAE measurements. Both are listed for $8, meaning you could buy both 9-piece sets for less than $25 total and bring in major functional value to your toolkit.
This set features two specific improvements over the basic framework. First of all, on the end of the long length users will find a ball end rather than a flat hex head. This allows for a bit of angular swing in the tool as you manipulate a fastener. I personally began using Allen keys with ball ends (although not this particular set) four or five years ago and would never transition back. This "system" adds one more wrinkle, however. The additional handle allows you to use the tool like a T-wrench for added turning power when necessary. 398 reviewers have given it a 4.7 star average rating, with ease of use and build quality for the price featuring highly among their assessments.
Bauer 4V Cordless ¼-Inch Screwdriver Kit
Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's most important in-house brands. It's one of the company's lower cost power tool offerings and provides ample coverage for all kinds of usage requirements. One great solution within the Bauer catalog is its 4V Cordless ¼-Inch Screwdriver Kit. Retailing for $20, the kit has been reviewed by 2,053 customers and has earned a 4.6 star average rating with its size to weight ratio, ease of use, and price factoring heavily into the high praise it has received. The tool is lightweight and features a rechargeable battery pack located within the tool body. It also comes with a built-in LED light to illuminate the work surface you're performing repairs or installations on.
The screwdriver delivers a 2-in-1 grip that allows for either an inline driving body or a pistol grip style powered screwdriver. Its small size makes it ideal for tossing into a versatile maintenance kit or an on-the-go tool collection for someone frequently on the go. It can be a great solution for renters or college students because of its solid performance standards, small size, and low price tag. The tool reaches 180 RPM as its maximum speed and produces 42.7 in-lb of maximum torque. It weighs less than 1 pound and provides both forward and reverse driving.
Icon 24 oz Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer
A dead blow hammer is an important tool for mechanics and others who might work on sensitive materials that can be easily damaged. The Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer from Icon comes in four weight classes, and its 24-oz option retails for $23 (notably, the dead blow hammer is an ideal candidate for a tool to buy cheap). The tool has been reviewed by 227 customers with 99% of them recommending the item and the collective giving it a 4.9 star average rating. Its price and durability are consistent highlights for users giving their feedback. The hammer features a wide flared handle with a soft grip to make striking surfaces easier and more comfortable for users. It also comes with a lifetime warranty that adds significantly to the total package. The dead blow hammer is also built with a structural steel shank running from the head to the bottom end of the handle as well as a polyurethane outer material to resist shop chemicals.
A dead blow hammer features shot within the hollow interior of the head. This creates a unique energy transfer as you swing the hammer that resists the rebound effect that comes into play with most striking tools. As a result, you can navigate delicate striking requirements when removing parts from sensitive areas. Realistically, this is a tool that can provide great versatility for all kinds of users.
McGraw Medium Barrel Air Hammer
Air compressor tools are often associated with heavy duty mechanics workshops and other similar applications, but the reality is that anyone can use air tools (as long as they understand air compressor size and output requirements). Once you have purchased an air compressor you can buy tools that are often priced at better thresholds and can sometimes deliver improvements in durability and more. Air tools feature in many professional outlets for a variety of reasons, one being their supreme longevity. The McGraw Medium Barrel Air Hammer is listed at Harbor Freight for $20 and sports a 4.6 star average rating from 197 customer reviews. Its price and power are among the highlights that users feature when giving their two cents.
This tool offers a 2⅝-inch stroke length, and produces 3,700 beats per minute. The tool is an ideal workshop solution for all kinds of users, but it can be equally valuable in replacing something like an SDS drill that you use to demolish block walls or as a chiseling tool to support large renovation projects. As an air tool, this is a lightweight affair with an ergonomic grip to provide additional comfort. The tool weighs 3.35 pounds, making it easy to use over a lengthy day of blasting apart workpieces or in targeted hammering applications within the workshop.
Methodology
Each of the tools listed here have been reviewed by more than 100 buyers. The lowest rated tool comes in at a 4.6 star average, marking all of them as high performers in their respective arenas. The list features a range of equipment, as well, giving buyers something to explore in numerous tool categories. In addition, some tools on this list are relatively straightforward implements, but these offerings feature something unique that the typical tool of their type doesn't include. For instance, the hex keys offer both ball ends to support a bit of play when fastening something in a tight area as well as the addition of the handle feature.