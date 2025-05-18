9 Highly-Rated Air Compressor Tools To Add To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us are familiar with gas-powered tools and electric power tools, but there is another kind of power tool — air powered. An air compressor can be used to top off tires or fill up an air mattress, sure, but with the right peripheral tools an air compressor can do so much more. Check out our air compressor buyers guide if you're looking to add an air compressor to your shop.

Advertisement

Air tools have a number of benefits over their gas-powered or electric alternatives. They tend to be comparatively lightweight because they don't have to carry heavy batteries or fuel tanks with them and they don't need a conventional motor to do work. That lightweight profile can be a significant benefit on big jobs, because you can work more efficiently for longer without fatigue. Ditching a motor in favor of pressurized air also means air tools usually have simpler construction, are less prone to malfunctions, and last longer. They're typically more affordable as well.

Electric or gas-powered tools run the risk of overheating and battery-powered tools need regular battery replacements to keep running. For those reasons, and many others, air tools are often the ideal choice for continuous work or for working in unconventional environments like confined spaces, wet workspaces, or areas containing flammable materials. These are some of the most highly rated air compressor tools to add to your workshop.

Advertisement