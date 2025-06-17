Are RYOBI Sanders Any Good? Here's What Users Say

As several users in a particular Reddit thread note, Ryobi's random orbit sander is the best all-purpose sander in the majority of situations. One user owns a handful of different Ryobi sanders and still defaults to the random orbit for all but the most specific work. Another user who works as a finisher carpenter claims to have logged over 100 hours on their orbital sander alone.

All that said, Ryobi is no slouch in the sanding department. The brand manufactures sanders of most major types for different jobs and applications, including belt, orbital, palm sanders, and more. While not quite to the same extent as the random orbit, these sanders are all generally well-liked by Home Depot shoppers, with even the lowest-rated product having at least a 3.5 out of 5 user rating.

For example, the hefty and powerful Ryobi corded Portable Belt Sander has a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on 1,515 collected reviews. One user used it to sand down an entire back deck, while another used it to finish a small chicken coop, particularly appreciating the closeness of its edge for working in tight confines.

Another highly-rated Ryobi sander is the ONE+ Corner Cat Finish Sander, a sander with a pointed, triangular base for pointed sanding in small spots and cramped corners. This sander has a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 1,355 user reviews. One user said that this sander is perfect for when you need pinpoint sanding that an orbit sander can't handle, such as when they needed to clean up peeling paint under the eaves of their home.