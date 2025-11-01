Beyond Tools: 11 Underrated Harbor Freight Finds Users Swear By

The right equipment can improve all sorts of outdoor events; one such item is Harbor Freight's Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair. This chair is built with a lightweight aluminum frame that's easy to transport and can support up to 250 pounds. The chair also includes a trio of side pockets with a bottle holder. It's got more than enough room to keep your phone, glasses, binoculars, and other important gear close by. On the other side, it adds a folding table to give you even more functionality. The chair folds down to a small form factor and is easy to toss into the trunk of a car for use at camp sites, sporting events, and wherever else.

The price tag only makes this chair more appealing. It's listed as an in-store only item at Harbor Freight, so you'll have to find a location nearby to pick one up. But it retails for just $30, and numerous reviewers rave about the value it offers for such a low cost. Price is naturally a consistent theme among the features that customers like best, and with 10,765 reviews on the outlet's website, it's safe to say that this chair is well-liked by buyers. 99% of customers recommend the item, and user reviews have an average 4.8-star rating, noting its wide, comfortable seat.