10 Of The Best Gadgets For RV Living

Taking to the road and forgetting about your worries is one of the primary reasons why people love RV life. But despite this freedom, there are stresses. Maintenance and repairs, weather challenges, connectivity issues, and limited space can all take their toll. Often, backing up the RV can be the straw that breaks the camel's back. So, a gadget like the Furrion Vision S Backup Camera System is one that can take the anxiety out of this essential task.

Many new RVs are prewired for a backup camera, so installing this system should be easy. But, you must check which brand your RV is compatible with before purchasing. For RVs with pre-installed Furrion brackets, setup is as simple as mounting the camera and connecting the power. However, Furrion does provide clear instructions even for non-prepped RVs.

The system features a wireless camera that should pair automatically with the 12V-powered monitor. You can choose from 4.3-, 5-, or 7-inch displays, and the camera has an IP65 rating, along with a shark fin mount to protect it from the elements. The HD camera also provides a 120-degree wide viewing angle with adjustable positioning, live streaming, and a night vision mode that allows you to see up to 40 feet behind the RV when it's dark. The anti-glare monitor includes park assist lines, and the signal range is up to 492 feet depending on your vehicle speed and motion. Even when coasting down the highway, you'll get a signal range of about 100 feet. To top it off, Furrion makes things even easier with the built-in audio that lets you hear your spotter's directions loud and clear.

