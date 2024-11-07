10 Of The Best Gadgets For RV Living
RV living represents freedom, adventure, and the open road. For many RVers, it's also about escaping the complexities of contemporary life. However, some well-chosen tools and gadgets from the modern world undoubtedly enhance rather than detract from the experience. The best gadgets for life in an RV can solve common challenges like power management, space constraints, navigation, safety, and comfort. In fact, modern technology has simply transformed the RV lifestyle, making it more comfortable for full-timers and more accessible for newbies.
However, most RVers strive to strike a balance between comfort and convenience, while maintaining an authentic outdoor experience. It doesn't matter if you're a snowbird or a weekend warrior, having the right gadgets can make a significant difference to your mobile lifestyle. Some are essential, like battery monitoring systems, while some are indulgent, like those that provide entertainment. These innovations contribute to a more enjoyable journey without sacrificing the spirit of adventure that draws people to RV life in the first place. So let's take a look at the must-have gadgets that will enhance life in the RV.
Victron Energy BMV-712 Smart Battery Monitor
RVs need reliable battery power for times when they are off-grid. Therefore, a dependable battery monitor is essential for RV life to ensure you can avoid unexpected power loss. You can also use one to protect those expensive batteries from damage and maximize their lifespan. Additionally, they help boondockers to plan power usage more accurately during off-grid adventures, thus keeping those essential fridges, water pumps, and lights operational in the backcountry.
The Victron BMV-712 may be a premium choice, but this battery monitor is a high-precision device that can handle voltage ranges from 6.5-70V DC and can measure current down to 10mA. With its 500A shunt (expandable to 10,000A), the monitor also provides detailed insights into battery performance, and it can be integrated with other Victron devices. Additionally, it boasts Bluetooth connectivity (with a 100-foot range) and a physical display that flashes and buzzes once your battery hits 10%. Solar power enthusiasts at Footprinthero remarked that having both of these features is a rarity on a battery monitor, but they do contribute to the device's high price. But, it should be noted that this premium price is backed up by a 5-year warranty. Installation takes a bit of planning but isn't overly complex. First, mount the shunt near your batteries and connect the display where you can easily see it. Then follow the manual's synchronization process — this helps the monitor learn your battery's characteristics for accurate readings.
Monoprice PowerCache 1000 Lithium Portable Power Station
A reliable yet quiet power solution is essential for peaceful campground living and enjoying the sounds of nature out in the backcountry. The Monoprice PowerCache 1000 Portable Power Station operates silently and smoothly. And because it runs on batteries, it doesn't produce the fumes that traditional gas generators do. It runs on lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) as opposed to regular lithium-ion ones, which is surprising given the power station's affordable pricing. This type of battery lasts through more charging cycles, performs better in extreme temperatures, maintains steady voltage while in use, can be discharged more fully, and is far less likely to overheat or catch fire.
The unit features two 120V AC outlets delivering pure sine wave power (safest for electronics), three USB ports including high-speed charging, plus dedicated RV, car, and DC outputs. It has a 1,075Wh capacity and a 1,000W output (with a 2,000W surge capacity for startup power needs). This is enough to run a microwave, TV, and even a full-sized refrigerator, as well as your laptops, tablets, phones, and other small gadgets and accessories. You can charge it through a standard 120V campground outlet or the included 29.4V car adapter while driving. It can also charge from solar panels (36V, 100-400W), giving you flexibility whether at a campsite, driving between locations, or camping off-grid. It's simple and easy to use with its straightforward three-button interface, and it features a sharp LCD that shows the remaining power and runtime.
JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker
A wonderful aspect of RV life is being able to gaze up at starry skies and enjoy nature's soundtrack. However, at times you'll want to relax and listen to music or enjoy a movie or two under the awning. For this, you'll need a reasonably powerful yet portable speaker. And when you're out on the road, you'll need one that is durable. The JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker checks all the boxes. The audio experts at SoundGuys believed it to be loud enough for listening outside and inside, and its rugged build ensures it can survive the rigors of mobile living. It also has an excellent 20-hour battery life, which is a good charge for going off-grid. Furthermore, its IP67 rating makes it fully dust-proof, while it is waterproof to the point that it's protected from heavy rain or even drops in campground pools. It even has a built-in power bank that you can use to charge your smartphone when at the beach.
Operation is simple through the onboard controls or the JBL Portable app. The latter provides an equalizer to customize the sound, while its PartyBoost feature means you can pair the speaker with other compatible JBL speakers for louder stereo sound. It also features Bluetooth multipoint for connecting multiple devices simultaneously. However, it does lack a 3.5mm jack and a microphone, which means you can't listen with a wired connection or make calls through the speaker.
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air Portable Projector
While some strict boondockers might frown on a portable projector, sometimes you just want to watch a movie. With its lunch box dimensions, you can keep one like the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air out of sight during the day and easily find somewhere to sit it at night. You'll need a smaller screen for curling up in bed in the RV. However, if you're not too concerned about what the traditionalists say, the Nebula Mars 3 Air will project Full HD movies onto a 120-inch outdoor screen for blockbuster entertainment under the awning.
At 400 ANSI Lumens, it won't be much use outside during the day, but once the sun goes down, the picture will be sharp and colorful. It runs on Google TV's smart platform, which gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, plus over 800 channels and a plethora of cable apps. It also boasts surprisingly good sound with its dual 8W speakers and Dolby Audio, which is even powerful enough for outside use under the awning. SlashGear reviewed the Mars 3 Air and noted that setting it up is effortless. Just position the projector, turn it on, and sign in. The device then handles everything else by itself. Another point of convenience, particularly for photographers, is that this projector easily mounts on a standard tripod, which gives you plenty of setup options. However, a portable projector isn't the only high-tech gadget that'll keep you entertained on a camping trip.
Furrion Vision S Backup Camera System
Taking to the road and forgetting about your worries is one of the primary reasons why people love RV life. But despite this freedom, there are stresses. Maintenance and repairs, weather challenges, connectivity issues, and limited space can all take their toll. Often, backing up the RV can be the straw that breaks the camel's back. So, a gadget like the Furrion Vision S Backup Camera System is one that can take the anxiety out of this essential task.
Many new RVs are prewired for a backup camera, so installing this system should be easy. But, you must check which brand your RV is compatible with before purchasing. For RVs with pre-installed Furrion brackets, setup is as simple as mounting the camera and connecting the power. However, Furrion does provide clear instructions even for non-prepped RVs.
The system features a wireless camera that should pair automatically with the 12V-powered monitor. You can choose from 4.3-, 5-, or 7-inch displays, and the camera has an IP65 rating, along with a shark fin mount to protect it from the elements. The HD camera also provides a 120-degree wide viewing angle with adjustable positioning, live streaming, and a night vision mode that allows you to see up to 40 feet behind the RV when it's dark. The anti-glare monitor includes park assist lines, and the signal range is up to 492 feet depending on your vehicle speed and motion. Even when coasting down the highway, you'll get a signal range of about 100 feet. To top it off, Furrion makes things even easier with the built-in audio that lets you hear your spotter's directions loud and clear.
MPOWERD Luci Pro Inflatable LED Lantern
An inflatable LED lantern or two is perfect for life in the RV. The MPOWERD Luci Pro Series includes four lanterns of various luminosity and designs. The best one for RV life is the Base Camp design, with its superior 360-lumen count and four light modes (low, medium, high, and flashing). The lights are safely cushioned in an inflatable shell that collapses down to 1.25 inches, allowing for easy storage. When inflated, it measures 6 x 5.4 inches and weighs just over 10oz. Together with its IP67 rating, you can take it with you on after-dark activities. The light is sealed if the heavens open, and if you drop it in a river, it will simply bob on the surface with no water getting in. Additionally, its 350 sq ft lighting area will clearly illuminate the path back to the RV.
The lantern's straps allow you to fix it to your awning in the evening, and the matte finish with a glare-free diffuser ensures your eyes are comfortable. You'll get up to 110 hours on a single charge, and you can recharge the 4,000mAh battery using the built-in solar panel (28 hours for a full charge) or the USB-C port (5-6 hours quick charge). What's more, it features a USB-A port for charging small devices, like your smartphone, meaning you have another option to use as a backup. MPOWERD has even thoughtfully included a 1-meter USB-A to USB-C cable. However, for warm-light LEDs and lower lumens for inside the RV at night, you might want to consider the Luci Pro Lux model. Either way, it's another useful solar camping gadget to bring with you.
Garmin RV 795 GPS Navigator
RV drivers need something more than what even the most popular map apps provide. Large vehicles are often frustratingly restricted from taking the same routes as regular vehicles. This is due to potential pitfalls like narrow streets and low overpasses. With the Garmin RV 795, users simply input their vehicle dimensions to avoid these hazardous situations.
The display highlights the speed limit of the road you are on and you can customize it to relay your preferred information, such as arrival time, travel speed, or distance. You can input your destination with simple voice commands, and the device offers accurate directions as well as additional lane guidance for helpful highway navigation. Information on steep grades and sharp turns is delivered with precision, while traffic congestion is alerted along with time-saving alternative routes.
You can customize the settings to help skirt around tolls or mark a breadcrumb trail to find your way back on unmarked roads. The device also boasts other useful travel-planning features like browsing points of interest in the area, a satellite-view function for easy arrival at campgrounds, and the ability to take hands-free calls. It's available as a single unit or you can opt for the Garmin RVCam 795, which includes a built-in Full HD dashcam that records your journeys and provides safety alerts in instances of lane drifting or potential collisions. Garmin RV navigators are also available with larger screens that the expert team at RVmiles liked because they can display more information.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker
Eating out every night when on an RV adventure is tempting, but it can be a costly affair. And of course, those restaurants and cafes aren't available when boondocking. Cooking is an essential part of RV life and if you are single or traveling with a significant other, a gadget such as the Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 3-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker is one that will make cooking outdoors while camping much easier.
It's mini by name and mini by nature, and it won't consume too much precious RV power. Nor will it take up too much precious counter space. The outdoor enthusiasts at GearLab even insist that the cooker delivers a similar performance to larger Instant Pot models. It is user-friendly and the seven cooking functions include pressure, slow, and rice cooking as well as steaming, sautéing, general food warming, and yogurt making.
The stainless steel pot means you won't be picking aluminum flakes out of your teeth as the cooker ages and its safety features, such as the secure-locking lid and overheat protection, help even novice chefs focus on improving their kitchen skills. You also get access to the Instant Brands Connect app where you'll find tons of recipes from basic quick cooks to more complex dishes. But the reality of a gadget like this is that you have complete meals delivered at the literal press of a button or two.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
While the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker is relatively compact, it may be a little too bulky for smaller RVs. Certainly, it will take up space in a small campervan. If you have room for it (8.7 inches wide by 12.7 deep by 12.8 high), it's an outstanding choice for coffee lovers. Its water tank also has flexible placement options (side or back), giving you more counter-positioning choices. Additionally, it has an automatic shut-off feature, which is essential for RV power consumption and safety.
It delivers quick, effortless, and quality coffee in multiple brew sizes (an opinion backed up by Forbes), from espresso to an 8 oz standard cup, and offers simple one-button operation. The latter is a great feature for grabbing a coffee when parked or in motion, and its 25-second heat-up is another option for quick access to a caffeine boost on the road.
The only real downside is that it's only compatible with Nespresso Vertuo pods. While they are delicious, stocking up while traveling may be a problem. However, you can get deliveries sent to any nearby location using Amazon Locker, or you can have your pods sent to a local post office or campground. You can also stock up before you depart, and in big cities, places like Target and Macy's are usually in supply. Just get enough pods on board before hitting the backcountry.
Black Diamond Spot 400-R Rechargeable Headlamp
While SlashGear has previously listed the Black Diamond Spot 400-R as a cool gadget for adventure tourists, it's also an essential tool for RV living. Whether you're under the hood, out on a walk after dark, or just doing tasks around the campground, a headlamp is essential. With its red-light mode, you can also preserve your night vision, and at 400 ANSI-lumens with a 100-meter throw, it's bright enough for most nighttime activities. In fact, it's one of the top five headlamps for any sort of camping trip.
Battery life is excellent. For most tasks, you'll only need to use the low setting, which means you'll get up to 225 hours before needing to recharge. On the rare occasion when you need to turn it up, you have a comfortably safe four hours of full-power brightness. The outdoor experts at Base Magazine confirm this in their review, and they also confirm the headlamp's effective IP67 rating. This makes it completely dustproof and waterproof to the point that if you drop it in a river, you'll have up to 30 minutes to retrieve it without any damage done.