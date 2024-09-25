10 Of The Coolest Gadgets For Adventure Tourists
Adventure travel is a type of tourism that involves journeys to either remote or exotic locations to take part in outdoor activities. These activities can be physically challenging, like high-altitude trekking, scuba diving, cross-country skiing, or rock climbing. As long as you're testing yourself outside of the comfort zone of home, you can consider yourself an adventure tourist.
Vacations of this sort are really taking off, and with the gadgets available today, it's really no wonder. Safety, comfort, and entertainment are things you'll never have to do without when off on your adventures. You can get to remote locations without the fear of getting lost, or even if you do, there are gadgets to help others locate you. Some can keep track of your health and provide you with essential data, even telling you when to rest up and take it easy. Others can help you tune up your physique for your particular activities before you even set off. When you're in the most remote location, you can still get access to the power you need to keep everything topped up thanks to gadgets like portable solar panels.
Whether high up in the Himalayas in Nepal or exploring the Great Barrier Reef off Australia, you can be sure there's a gadget or two to help you make the most of your adventures. The majority of these gadgets won't even take up much room in your suitcase. So get packing to go climbing, running, diving, cycling, hiking, or whatever you wish to do because there's a whole world waiting to be conquered with the help of these cool gadgets for adventure tourists.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 for fitness tracking
Wherever your adventures take you, a fitness tracker can help monitor vitals like heart rate and ECG, as well as metrics such as steps, pace, distance, and elevation. By setting goals, a fitness tracker can also motivate you on long adventures and encourage you to be the best you can be.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows adventure tourists to tailor their pre-vacation workouts to specific activities, whether it's high-altitude training or endurance building for long treks. It also integrates well with an abundance of adventure sports, from cycling to skiing. The watch's accurate location and altitude tracking are crucial for hikers, mountaineers, and trail runners exploring unfamiliar terrain. As Apple noted at launch, the Ultra 2 features an altitude range from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above. The watch also incorporates excellent GPS navigation. To top it off, the Ultra 2 can function as a dive computer on aquatic adventures. It comes with the Oceanic+ app that provides essential information on scuba dives, such as depth, time, and decompression calculations. It's waterproof to 328 feet, meaning it can accompany you on any commercial dive.
However, for multi-day expeditions, battery life might be a concern without proper use of the watch's low-power mode. It's likely to run out during the second day, so a backup for navigation and emergencies is essential, especially if you have no way to recharge it. Additionally, while the Ultra 2 does offer emergency communication, it relies on cellular or Wi-Fi coverage (or a nearby compatible iPhone for limited satellite SOS). For very remote areas or extended trips, a dedicated satellite communicator is advisable.
The Garmin inReach Explorer+ for navigation and emergencies
It's essential that adventure tourists who are going off-grid stay connected when they are in zones with limited to no cellular coverage. Therefore, a satellite communicator, such as the Garmin inReach Explorer+, is a no-brainer. It gives adventurous types peace of mind when discovering off-the-beaten-track destinations. Perhaps you've seen "127 Hours," the story of an off-grid climber who gets his arm stuck between two large boulders. Well, what happened there doesn't bear thinking about. However, he did have one arm free, and if the events took place today, he could have just reached for his Explorer+ and triggered an SOS to the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center.
The Explorer+ also allows you to connect with two-way text messaging to any cellphone or email address, and you can track and share your adventures via GPS. The signal is reliable, and sending messages is prompt. The device is also an excellent navigational tool. It's preloaded with topographic maps and features GPS routing on screen. You can plan your journey and set waypoints, and there's also a compass, weather forecasting, and an altimeter to keep track of high-altitude trekking.
However, it's essential you don't use this satellite communicator as your only GPS navigation source. Always have a secondary source, such as a reliable offline GPS map on your smartphone or a standalone GPS device. You should also have a way to keep it topped up with power. However, the Explorer+ has a large battery, which makes it a little on the bulky side. But with up to 100 hours of battery life, it's always better to be safe than sorry.
The BigBlue SolarPowa 28 for charging on the go
Whether hiking, climbing, or going on a remote fishing expedition, tourists who are venturing off-grid need to keep all their essential gadgets charged up. Out in the wild, the only source of power you'll find is the sun, which makes a portable solar charger essential. After all, a satellite communicator or GPS device is of no use without power. This makes a gadget like the BigBlue SolarPowa 28 another potential life-saving device.
Despite being an affordable panel, it converts up to 24 percent of sunlight into energy. This means that it performs consistently better than many premium-priced solar chargers. Moreover, it continues to function well even in less-than-ideal conditions. Charging does slow down when it's cloudy, but the panel continues to absorb the sun's energy at an impressive rate.
The SolarPowa 28 is equipped with three USB-A ports, allowing you to charge devices simultaneously. Another essential aspect to consider is its portability. When unfolded, it's a little long at 33.1 inches. However, it's lightweight at only 1.4 lbs and features grommet-reinforced holes, which you can use to attach the panel to your backpack. This allows you to charge while on the go. You can also hang it from a tree with the included carabiners while you set up camp or cook breakfast. It folds down to a compact 11.1 x 6.3 x 1.3 inches, and it has a build that can withstand harsh conditions. Furthermore, the high-density 900-denier polyester Oxford canvas has a special coating that makes it both water- and scratch-resistant.
The GoPro Hero 13 Black for action videos
Of course, when you're off on an adventurous vacation, you'll want to record all your activities with a quality action camera. GoPro is the go-to choice for adventure travelers, and the GoPro Hero 13 Black doesn't disappoint. While it does have a similar sensor, the camera does offer numerous upgrades on the previous iteration. Among these is a new slow-motion burst mode, which can record 720p footage at an incredible 400fps or 900p at 360fps for 15 seconds. If you want high-res, you can even record in 5.3K at 120fps, albeit for just five seconds. HyperSmooth 6.0 is the camera's award-winning video stabilization, which is essential for action shots, and our reviewer pointed out that it is as good as ever.
The Hero 13 Black is as rugged as ever, too. It's waterproof to 33 feet, with additional housing available for scuba divers wanting to go deeper. Furthermore, the Enduro Battery now has a larger 1,900mAh capacity, which offers a 13.5 percent increase in life. GoPro states that you can record for up to 2.5 hours at 1080p/30fps, which is a marked improvement on the previous battery life. With a brand-new magnetic latch mounting system offering quicker mount swaps and a series of sold-separately interchangeable lenses that the camera can detect automatically, there are enough new features to warrant an upgrade for longtime GoPro users. But, with its suite of established features coupled with the latest additions, any newbies to GoPro are also in for a treat.
The Suunto Zoop Novo for scuba diving
Scuba divers who don't want all the features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can choose a watch dedicated to their specific sport. The Suunto Zoop Novo is an excellent choice for both experienced recreational divers and novices. It's user-friendly for all skill levels, with its large, bright, backlit display providing easy underwater access to vital data, while the menus and interface are easily navigable.
The Zoop Novo offers multiple dive modes to cater to various needs. The standard air dive setting is suitable for everyone, while nitrox, gauge, and free dive modes are available for more experienced divers.
Safety is also a crucial feature of the Zoop Novo. It automatically starts when you enter the water and switches to dive mode as you begin descending. The device offers full decompression capabilities, using Suunto's RGBM algorithm to calculate no-decompression limits. Advanced safety features include ascent rate indicators and mandatory safety stop alerts, with additional stops when going deeper. These features allow divers to focus on essential aspects without worrying about having to activate the watch or manage complex safety calculations.
The REKKIE Smart Snow Goggles for winter sports
If you're skiing or boarding the backcountry or on your way to Aspen, consider trying out a set of smart snow goggles to enhance the experience. The REKKIE Smart Snow Goggles is one such pair that offers a number of features to improve safety, connectivity, and overall enjoyment of your winter vacation. They have unique smart features, such as real-time friend tracking, and you won't need to stop and fumble in your pockets to fish out your smartphone to locate them. As long as they are connected to you via the REKKIE app, all the information will be right in front of your eyes. The Heads-Up Display (HUD) will deliver data on their location, distance, and movement, making winter sports all the more enjoyable and worry-free.
The HUD also displays metrics such as your speed and altitude, and the information is laid out in a way that doesn't obstruct your vision. The goggles connect to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth, which allows them to access and display information from the phone's GPS and cellular data. You can also connect the goggles to other REKKIE sets via their built-in 915MHz radio. This feature can be utilized while skiing in the backcountry and other areas with limited cellular coverage.
Additionally, they are rugged, scratch- and water-resistant, and feature a dual-lens anti-fog system with UV 400 eye protection. Battery life is good at around 15 hours, though longevity will be affected by skiing in sub-zero conditions. You can also use the goggles to take calls, read notifications, and play inspirational music from your smartphone.
OM SYSTEM Tough TG-7 for an indestructible camera
While GoPro action cameras are an excellent choice for recording your wildest adventure-travel videos, they're not ideal for shooting stills. Adventure tourists who want a camera that can take an off-grid beating and still deliver quality photographs should consider the OM SYSTEM Tough TG-7. It won't capture images to rival the best DSLR or mirrorless cameras. However, it still provides high-quality photos and will survive most drops, shocks, splashes, and crushes. It's even freezeproof to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius). If you prioritize protection, it's not only an excellent device for adventure travel, but it's one of the best compact cameras for any type of traveler.
Its IP68 rating also makes it a solid dustproof and waterproof option. It will survive desert treks, including the cold nights, and scuba divers can take it as deep as 50 feet without underwater housing and it's watertight for any other aquatic adventures. In terms of image performance, the Tough TG-7 features a 12MP sensor and a versatile zoom lens with a range of 25-100mm (35mm equivalent). The macro function is also excellent for close-ups, and it can capture rapid burst-shooting at up to 20fps, making it worthy of fast-action photography. Finally, you can shoot video in 4K. Although it won't match the performance of the GoPro, it still yields satisfying results.
Black Diamond Spot 400-R for after-dark activities
Nighttime climbers, after-dark hikers, and all-day spelunkers will need some sort of lighting to help them see in the dark. A headlamp like the Black Diamond Spot 400-R is not only essential for adventure tourists taking part in nocturnal sports, but it's also one of our favorite headlamps for camping trips.
At 400 lumens maximum, you'll need something a bit brighter for fast-paced nighttime sports like evening biking or low-light skiing and boarding. Still, for everything else, it's ideal. With its 100-meter throw, you can illuminate the way ahead when going for an evening run, climbing rocks after dark, or exploring on a night hike. The battery life is also excellent; you can get an impressive four hours when the lumens are at max and up to 225 hours at low. Additionally, its red-light mode will help preserve night vision, which is perfect for after-dark fishing, wildlife observation, and stargazing photographers.
With its IP67 rating, inclement weather won't affect it either. Even if you drop it in a pool of water when spelunking, you'll have plenty of time to fish it out with no damage done. And, crucially, it's comfortable to wear for extended periods. This is evident even when lying on your back, where you will find no protruding discomforts ruining your bedtime reading.
DJI Mini 4 Pro for aerial footage
What better way to record your adventures than from the air? You wouldn't have been able to get aerial perspectives of them not so long ago, but drones have made this all the easier. And what's more, quality drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro ensure you can take professional-grade videos without too much of a learning curve. At times, you may need someone else to film while you do the adventurous stuff. But getting the vast expanse of the ocean in shot while you surf or stunning high-altitude landscapes while you trek is the stuff vacation movies should be made of.
The drone combines portability with advanced features and high-quality imaging. Even if you're a novice pilot, features like obstacle avoidance and intelligent shooting modes ensure it's easy to fly and record straight out of the box. Plus, with a 48MP resolution and an f/1.7 aperture, it delivers detail even in low light, especially when coupled with Night Shot video mode. You can record 4K video at 60fps, or you can up the frames per second to 100 for some nice-looking slow-motion footage. However, as much as we were impressed by the Mini 4 Pro, our reviewer noted the upgrades on the previous model to be minimal. This means you can save some bucks if you opt for the Mini 3 Pro.
Furthermore, it folds down to pocket-sized dimensions and has the added bonus of weighing less than 250 grams. This weight means you can avoid FAA registration, as well as foreign authorities when entering most countries. It's ideal for travel, and it's ideal for adventures. It's also one of those high-tech gadgets ideal for camping trips.
SHOKZ OpenSwim Pro for music
Inspiring music is a key factor in performing to the max no matter what your adventurous activities are on vacation. With a music headset like the Shokz OpenSwim Pro, you can get access to that music whether you're on land or in water. You can't take it scuba diving, but its IP68 rating and secure fit mean it's an excellent choice for swimming, snorkeling, surfing, and kayaking. Just make sure you rinse it with fresh water afterward and that the port is dry before charging.
When in the water, you can listen to your MP3s from its 32GB internal storage (enough for around 8,000 songs), and when on land, you can stream via Bluetooth 5.4. The headset uses bone-conduction technology with an open-ear design for safety and comfort. You can enjoy crisp, clear audio with a surprisingly powerful sound while remaining aware of your surroundings. This is crucial for cyclists, runners, and anyone else that needs to stay alert. Battery life is also excellent with up to nine hours of listening time, more than enough for even the most epic of activities. Additionally, the secure fit is complemented by a weight of just 0.96oz. They won't budge, and you'll barely feel them, no matter what you're doing.