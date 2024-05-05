4 Of The Best Compact Cameras For Travel
With the rise of smartphones and their ever-improving attached cameras, the very idea of carrying around a separate, compact camera has become a relic of the past. These days, you don't see many people carrying cameras unless they're professional photographers or hopping on the latest retro trend.
The truth is though that despite the continuous upgrades of smartphone cameras, traditional cameras still offer plenty of advantages. Many traditional cameras come with adjustable aperture and shutter speed, allowing you to alter image details like lighting and depth of field in a more natural way, rather than relying on editing tricks with software. With a camera, you sometimes also have the ability to change lenses, increasing a picture's level of detail and allowing you to capture objects and scenery from far away. And with a compact camera, you get these benefits from a device smaller than your smartphone.
Understandably, though, jumping back into the camera industry after relying on your smartphone may seem overwhelming. You have to figure out the best and worst major camera brands, what features are important, and how much you want to spend. Thankfully, we've done most of the heavy lifting, compiling a list of top-rated, affordable compact cameras to spruce up the photos of your next vacation.
OM System OM-5
OM System USA has a reputation for making impressive camera lenses, and that extends to its cameras too. The OM-5 is one of the best compact cameras on the market.
The OM System OM-5 is an upgrade to the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, delivering a compact yet durable camera perfect for traveling. The OM-5 has a 20-megapixel sensor, 121-point phase-detect autofocus, and captures videos up to 4K resolution at 30fps. The Live Bulb and Live Composite modes raise the exposure for night-time shoots, while the High Res capture mode boosts pictures to 50 megapixels handheld or 80 megapixels on a tripod. The OM-5 also features a built-in 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization, meaning less potential for blurry images.
The OM-5 captures both RAW and JPEG files, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB 2 support to quickly and easily transfer pictures off the camera to any device.
OM System says the OM-5 is dustproof, freezeproof, and splashproof. Plus, it boasts compatibility with a wide range of OM System lenses, adding an extra layer of versatility to the compact camera. TechRadar tested and reviewed the OM-5, calling it a "travel-friendly powerhouse," with near-perfect scores across the board, and comparing it to other Fujifilm, Nikon, and Sony compact cameras. The OM-5 costs $1,099.99 on Amazon.
Panasonic LUMIX ZS200D
While the jury is still out on whether Panasonic's Lumix cameras are good enough for professional photographers, you can't go wrong with the Lumix ZS200D as your compact travel camera, especially if you're on a budget.
The Lumix ZS200D has a large, 20.1-megapixel sensor that's nearly four times larger than other travel zoom compacts, meaning potentially brighter, more vibrant shots. It has a 3-inch OLED touchscreen display (the only real upgrade from the Lumix ZS200), providing a clear look at images you took, even in sunlight. The ZS200D has 4K modes for both video and photos with a built-in electronic viewfinder and scene, filter, aperture, and shutter priority modes to give you all the tools you need to get the perfect picture.
The ZS200D isn't built to withstand nature's elements, but it does have a 15x optical zoom, meaning you'll be able to zoom in further than other cameras, especially ones at a similar price point. In their test and review of the ZS200, TechRadar highlighted the 15x zoom as what sets it apart from other compact cameras. Plus, it has USB charging, Wi-Fi connectivity, and other travel-ready technology. The ZS200D costs $699.99 on Amazon.
GoPro Hero 12 Black
If your idea for traveling includes an extreme sport or two, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is a great compact action camera to consider.
Our review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black highlighted the camera as a distinct upgrade from the previous generation of action cameras. The Hero 12 Black features a new screw mount, removing the need for an adapter to attach it to standard tripods. It's also compatible with action camera mounts thanks to the fold-out prongs. The camera boasts improved image stabilization through its Hypersmooth 6.0, AutoBoost, and Horizon Lock modes. It has various video recording options, including 60fps at 5.3K resolution, 120fps at 4K, and 240fps at 2.7K. The Hero 12 Black also has timelapse, slow-motion, and HDR for high-contrast environments. Plus, the GoPro doesn't limit you to just videos, capturing 27MP images with still photography too.
The Hero 12 Black has a greater battery life than previous models, with the company saying it's capable of recording 5.3K30 for 1.5 hours and 1080p30 for 2.5 hours. Of course, it also has GoPro's popular waterproof (up to 33 feet) and ultra-rugged design. It also features an internal microphone but can connect to up to four wireless external microphones via Bluetooth. The Hero 12 Black is $399.99 from GoPro's online store.
OM System Tough TG-7
If traveling means exploring nature, but you prefer a more traditional camera over a GoPro, a great option is the OM System Tough TG-7.
Olympus built the TG-7 to withstand just about anything you throw at it (or even throw it at). The compact camera is waterproof up to 15 meters (50 feet), dustproof, shockproof from a height of up to seven feet, crushproof up to 220 pounds, and freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. If that isn't clear, the TG-7 is one of the best GoPro camera alternatives.
Not only is the TG-7 durable, but the camera also takes solid pictures. Olympus equipped the compact camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle F2.0 lens. The built-in "microscope" settings and 25-100mm optical zoom lens allow you to capture images as close as one centimeter from the front of your lens. The TG-7 can also record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p at 120fps. The camera also has a super-slow motion option.
Like many other compact cameras on this list, the TG-7 has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In their test and review, Digital Camera World labeled the TG-7 as an "indestructible camera" with "impressive results."
The TG-7 comes in both red and black color options and costs $549 either through the OM System website or Amazon.
How did we choose these products?
Given the nature of this list, every product except the one action camera included had to be a compact camera. We wanted to provide as diverse a list as possible, so the single action camera is there for anyone whose travel features more video recording and extreme activities.
If we had no personal experience with a product, we relied on credible reviews from our website, other trusted online sources, and customer ratings and reviews whenever necessary. Every compact camera also had to be in stock at the time of writing.
Traveling comes with hazards, so many people may be uncomfortable spending thousands on a camera just to have it break on a trip. With that in mind, we included a range of compact cameras at different price points to provide a diverse list.