4 Of The Best Compact Cameras For Travel

With the rise of smartphones and their ever-improving attached cameras, the very idea of carrying around a separate, compact camera has become a relic of the past. These days, you don't see many people carrying cameras unless they're professional photographers or hopping on the latest retro trend.

The truth is though that despite the continuous upgrades of smartphone cameras, traditional cameras still offer plenty of advantages. Many traditional cameras come with adjustable aperture and shutter speed, allowing you to alter image details like lighting and depth of field in a more natural way, rather than relying on editing tricks with software. With a camera, you sometimes also have the ability to change lenses, increasing a picture's level of detail and allowing you to capture objects and scenery from far away. And with a compact camera, you get these benefits from a device smaller than your smartphone.

Understandably, though, jumping back into the camera industry after relying on your smartphone may seem overwhelming. You have to figure out the best and worst major camera brands, what features are important, and how much you want to spend. Thankfully, we've done most of the heavy lifting, compiling a list of top-rated, affordable compact cameras to spruce up the photos of your next vacation.