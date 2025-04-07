Do Cheap Car Diagnostic Tools Work As Well As Pricey Ones?

If you own a car built after 1996, it comes equipped with a second-generation onboard diagnostic (OBD or OBDII) system. These systems work together with the vehicle's primary computer or powertrain control module (PCM) and a vast network of electronics and sensors to monitor vital areas of the car and its critical systems. When the OBDII system detects an error or malfunction, it can trigger a dashboard warning light, like the check engine light, and store a diagnostic trouble code (DTC).

To access the stored DTCs, either to diagnose a problem with your car or turn off the check engine light, you have to use an OBDII scan tool. The most basic code readers allow you to access your vehicle's OBDII system to view and clear active DTCs. However, many advanced scan tools provide far more features, including things like the ability to view live data and graphs, access and clear SRS and ABS codes, as well as do things like perform battery tests and run diagnostic procedures to check individual vehicle systems.

While many professional OBDII scan tools come with extremely expensive prices, you may be surprised to learn that that's not always the case. In fact, there are many affordable scanners on the market that allow you to do basic things like identify and clear check engine light codes. As a former professional mechanic, I've used top of the line scan tools, like those built by Snap-On and Autel, as well as very basic devices, like the relatively cheap tool I own for home and DIY use. If you're wondering whether a cheap diagnostic tool can get the job done just as well as an expensive one, stick around. Here's everything you need to know about cheap versus expensive automotive diagnostic tools.

