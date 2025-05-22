11 Common Car Mechanic Scams (And How To Avoid Them)

Too many people know the pain of dealing with a less-than-reputable auto mechanic. The occurrence is seared into the pop culture of our modern world because auto mechanics work within a critically important subsection of the service arena. They are highly skilled fixers who rely on a bevy of specialized tools and a reservoir of technical know-how. While there are many auto body and engine maintenance tasks you can handle on your own, the professional mechanic remains a massively important resource. This vaunted status also delivers a knowledge and power imbalance that makes car owners ripe for the picking.

I've been on the receiving end of both great service and seriously suspect behavior. I've been a car owner for more than half my life and unfortunately heard plenty of scam pitches, including an offer to laser my brake discs to improve performance. I'm not a mechanic, but have had all manner of issues serviced and worked on a variety of troubles under the hood myself.

Thankfully, most auto mechanics are honest folks. They diagnose problems on a daily basis and do their best for customers. Still, that's not always the case, and some mechanics weaponize problems for their own benefit. Naturally, you'll want to look online at reviews before taking your vehicle to any garage you aren't familiar with, but there are actually a number of other ways to protect yourself from scams. These are some of the most common troubles car owners run into and a few important resources to help avoid becoming a victim.

