Crushing Counterfeits: What Ferrari Has Done To Combat The Market For Fake Vehicles

As Ferrari's general legal counsel Carlo Daneo told The Drive, the fake Ferraris often feature a genuine Ferrari chassis with the model of another, more expensive model swapped over top of it. In some cases, the counterfeit cars are simply taken off the market, but in rarer cases, they're crushed into sad-looking cubes. With that in mind, it's good to keep your wits about you if you happen to be in the market for cheaper, used Ferraris.

"Sometimes the party in possession of a fake Ferrari has no intention, originally, of demolishing it," Daneo told The Drive, "especially when they have spent a not inconsiderable sum to acquire it." But the legal implications, and the fact that the modifications may have compromised the car itself, means it has to be removed in one way or another.

Most of the time, though, Ferrari is dealing with much smaller, cheaper items like bags, shoes, and belts. They've even asked the public to help rat out any items that don't seem to pass muster. The company's anti-counterfeiting reward project lets verified users submit reports to Ferrari about any fake products they catch in the wild. In return, you'll get an official thank you and a prize to go along with it.