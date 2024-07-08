The 10 Best Looking Ferrari Models Ever Designed

Ferrari's cars are seen by many as a benchmark, in terms of both performance and prestige. Many competitors have attempted to establish themselves as true Ferrari rivals over the decades, but few have succeeded. The brand's continued appeal among enthusiasts can be put down to a number of factors, with the biggest arguably being the brand's success in racing.

Ferrari has dominated circuits the world over, having proven its cars' capabilities in everything from sprint races to grueling endurance tests. That all-conquering nature is also reflected in its road cars, which — with a few exceptions — have almost always remained among the best in their respective segments. However, a key and sometimes overlooked factor in Ferrari's appeal is that it consistently makes cars that turn heads, with designs that would attract attention even if the car in question didn't sport the famed Prancing Horse badge.

In no particular order, SlashGear has selected our favorite Ferrari road car designs, each of which stands out from the rest for a different reason. Looks are of course always a subjective area and there are many stunning Ferraris that didn't make the cut, but these represent the best of the brand's back catalog so far.