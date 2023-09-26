12 Of The Most Incredible Handmade Cars Ever Built

Henry Ford introduced the first rolling assembly line in 1913, revolutionizing the car-making process by cutting costs and labor. Ever since, mass production methods have continued to get ever more efficient, and today, the largest automotive plants in the world produce cars at volumes that Mr. Ford could never have imagined. However, as much as a mass-made car is cheaper, quicker to make, and more uniformly built, it's never quite going to match the allure of a hand-crafted vehicle.

Hand-crafted cars are exclusive by nature — there are only so many craftsmen with the skills to make them, which puts a strict limit on the number of cars that can be produced. The privilege of hand assembly is usually reserved for the most luxurious, powerful, or exclusive models any brand has to offer. Still, some stand out above the rest as particularly outstanding examples of why handmade cars will always be superior to their mass-made rivals. With that said, here are 12 of our all-time favorites from across the decades.