5 Causes Of Low Engine Oil Pressure (And Fixes To Try)

Most people understand that motor oil is a vital component for the internal combustion engines that power most of our cars. Not only does oil act as a lubricant, allowing internal moving parts to slide past one another without jamming up or causing damage, but it also functions as a heat sink, absorbing excess heat generated by the engine and carrying it away from sensitive components. Motor oil is able to accomplish these feats thanks to a combination of two critical factors: viscosity and pressure.

Viscosity refers to the oil's thickness, which contributes to the oil's ability to provide sufficient lubrication. Oil pressure, on the other hand, can be thought of as a measure of how much force is moving the fluid through your engine. If the pressure is too low, oil won't be able to reach all moving parts to provide sufficient lubrication. If the pressure is too high, excess heat may develop. Both scenarios can cause extensive and expensive damage to your vehicle's engine.

Most cars are built with a sensor that tracks the oil pressure inside your motor. The sensor then relays that data to the computer, which displays the information via a gauge on your dashboard. If your gauge drops suddenly, it could mean your car's oil pressure is dangerously low. But what exactly causes low engine oil pressure? The answer is that various issues can cause this problem. Fortunately, we'll break it down for you. As a former automotive repair technician, I'll explain the most common causes of low oil pressure in simple terms, so that you can recognize the problem and take the proper steps to address it. So, from low oil to excessive engine wear, here are five causes of low engine oil pressure and a few fixes.