Swiss Army Knife Vs. Leatherman: What's The Difference?

If you're looking for a handheld tool that offers several functions in one, you're likely going to at least consider a Swiss Army Knife or a Leatherman. Both are some of the best multitools for camping, hiking or many other outdoor and indoor applications. The multitools made by Leatherman and Victorinox — owner of the Swiss Army Knife brand — are similar in many ways, but there are also plenty of differences. Some are noticeable right away. Victorinox is essentially a knife manufacturer that makes multitools, while Leatherman is a multitool manufacturer that makes knives. Most Leatherman multitools have a utilitarian design and look like complicated pliers, as that's what they're built around as a primary function. Swiss Army Knives, on the other hand, are sleeker.

The history of the Swiss Army Knife is also different from that of the Leatherman brand, which was founded in 1983 by Tim Leatherman. He was inspired to make a plier-centric multitool while on a European road trip. Along the ride, his Swiss pocket knife came in handy — except when he needed pliers, which was fairly often. Victorinox has been around since the 19th century and its Swiss Army Knife became commonly used by soldiers not just from Switzerland, but around the world.

Victorinox is headquartered, naturally, in Switzerland, while Leatherman is an American company with its HQ and manufacturing located in Portland, Oregon. Both brands have strong reputations for building well-made tools that are durable and reliable. They're different enough, however, that choosing one over the other could come down to how you expect to use it.

