Swiss Army Knife Vs. Leatherman: What's The Difference?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a handheld tool that offers several functions in one, you're likely going to at least consider a Swiss Army Knife or a Leatherman. Both are some of the best multitools for camping, hiking or many other outdoor and indoor applications. The multitools made by Leatherman and Victorinox — owner of the Swiss Army Knife brand — are similar in many ways, but there are also plenty of differences. Some are noticeable right away. Victorinox is essentially a knife manufacturer that makes multitools, while Leatherman is a multitool manufacturer that makes knives. Most Leatherman multitools have a utilitarian design and look like complicated pliers, as that's what they're built around as a primary function. Swiss Army Knives, on the other hand, are sleeker.
The history of the Swiss Army Knife is also different from that of the Leatherman brand, which was founded in 1983 by Tim Leatherman. He was inspired to make a plier-centric multitool while on a European road trip. Along the ride, his Swiss pocket knife came in handy — except when he needed pliers, which was fairly often. Victorinox has been around since the 19th century and its Swiss Army Knife became commonly used by soldiers not just from Switzerland, but around the world.
Victorinox is headquartered, naturally, in Switzerland, while Leatherman is an American company with its HQ and manufacturing located in Portland, Oregon. Both brands have strong reputations for building well-made tools that are durable and reliable. They're different enough, however, that choosing one over the other could come down to how you expect to use it.
Leatherman is more practical, while the Swiss Army Knife is more versatile
Both Leatherman and Victorinox offer many variations of its multitool. Some of the differences only exist when comparing two specific products. Generally speaking, though, Leatherman tools are seen as more practical. For one thing, pliers are needed for many situations, and lacking them makes the Swiss Army Knife less useful in that regard.
A bigger reason, though, is that the implements contained with a Swiss Army Knife, which is designed to be a pocket-friendly, flat stack of layered tools — are typically smaller than those on a Leatherman multitool. Swiss Army Knives mainly come in three sizes, so even SAKs with dozens of functions can still fit in the palm of your hand. This can make certain implements, such as a wood saw, fish scaler, or even the main knife, less effective for some tasks. Conversely, Leatherman multitools are usually too big to slip in any pocket and forget about until you need it. Instead, you're more likely to clip it to your belt or keep it in your tool bag.
While some of the tools of a Swiss Army Knife may not be the best choice if you plan to use them often, it can still be very useful to have a more versatile range of functions at the ready. Maybe you won't use the magnifying glass or sewing awl everyday, but when you do need a random tool, you'll be glad your Swiss Army Knife is equipped with it. In this regard, the Swiss Army Knife is geared toward always being prepared, while the somewhat less-versatile Leatherman is designed to truly be a functional portable toolkit.
A bit of a difference, or, rather, a difference of bits
Many Leatherman multitools have built-in bit holders, but most Swiss Army Knives don't. Many SAKs use fixed drivers or a flathead that's attached to another function, such as the Victorinox Hiker, which includes an independent Phillips screwdriver and a flathead on the end of its can opener. However, the SAKs that do use bits use standard 6 mm ones, so you can use the tool with all kinds of bits you might have in your workshop. By contrast, Leatherman uses its own flat ends to better fit within the tool, so you won't be able to replace lost bits as easily.
Also worth mentioning is that Victorinox does sell bit holders for its SAKs. While they're inconveniently not built into the tool, they can fit inside its sheath, allowing you to keep the tool and bits all in one place. Another difference between the brands is that the blade of most Leatherman multitools will lock in place when you open it, but many Swiss Army Knife models don't come with locking blades. You'll also need both hands to access the implements on a Swiss Army Knife, whereas many Leatherman multitools can be used one-handed.
As for cost, Leatherman is generally more expensive when comparing models of similar size and functionality. One of the top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy is the Tinker, which is available on Amazon for $29. The Victorinox Swiss Champ — one of the company's most versatile tools with 33 different functions — sells on Amazon for $83. Many Leatherman multitools cost well over $100, and those that don't are still not typically as cheap as similar SAKs. Leatherman's popular Skeletool CX is available for $90 and the Rev Pocket Size is $50.