4 Of The Largest Swiss Army Knives (And 3 Of The Smallest)
Around seventh grade, I was given my first Swiss Army Knife — I forget exactly which model, but it was a typical, medium-sized multi-tool like the Spartan or Camper, and it was a lot of fun showing it off to my pals. At least it was until my best friend. who always had to have the newer, shinier, bigger thing than me, flaunted his new Swiss Army Knife, a larger, fatter tool with dozens of implements. It had the same fire engine red scales and iconic logo, but it was comically thick — like something Wile E. Coyote would pull out while building one of his traps. That was the day I learned that two tools could greatly differ in size and functionality and still officially be a Swiss Army Knife.
Victorinox is the manufacturer of the Swiss Army Knife and makes dozens of different variations of the multi-tool. These tools are roughly divided into three categories, based on the size of their scales — the (often red) handles that sandwich the myriad of implements, like blades, drivers, and openers. A "standard" Swiss Army Knife — one you may conjure up in your mind when you think of the tool — such as the Spartan, is medium-sized and about 3.6 inches long.
Some of the largest Swiss Army Knives are actually categorized as medium knives — their handles aren't very long, but they're so jam-packed with tools that they're heavier and thicker than nearly all the rest. The size of every Swiss Army Knife has its own pros and cons. Larger ones may be cumbersome to use and harder to actually fit in your pocket, but often come with many more functions. Smaller tools typically have fewer functions and their smaller blades can only do so much — however, they're a lot more portable.
Swiss Champ XXL
The largest and most versatile Swiss Army Knife — the Swiss Champ XXL — to date is actually classified as a medium-sized tool by Victorinox. That's because it's built on a medium-sized frame that's 3.6 inches long, the same as the Spartan, which has a dozen different functions. The Swiss Champ XXL, on the other hand, has a whopping 73 functions. With so many implements crammed in between its two medium-sized scales, the Swiss Champ XXL is the thickest of all of Victorinox's SAKs, with a width (or height, depending on how you look at it) of 2.4 inches.
These tools are distributed across 15 different layers that are built between each handle. For comparison, the Spartan has just two layers, with its blades on one side and its openers on the other. The Swiss Champ XXL is constructed of 118 individual components and is also, perhaps not surprisingly, the heaviest Swiss Army Knife, weighing 12.5 ounces. Its implements include a universal wrench, magnifying glass, ballpoint pen, chisel, and a fish scaler that can be used in at least seven different ways just on its own.
The Swiss Champ XXL replaced the Swiss Champ XAVT, which actually had seven more functions than the former (for a total of 80) built on the same frame and number of layers, and with the same amount of individual pieces. Notably, the XAVT had digital components, including an integrated digital clock. Both the discontinued XAVT and XXL are intended more for collectors than for actual day-to-day use — while having all of the various tools offered by the Swiss Champ is useful, it's not as practical to use as a more streamlined (and affordable) tool.
Ranger Boatsman MW Grip
Some Swiss Army Knives are more specialized than others, which can make them especially useful for certain people or tasks. For example, the Ranger Boatsman MW Grip is suited for working (or relaxing) on a boat, as it includes a shackle opener with a marlin spike that'll come in handy when rigging. Besides the shackle opener, it includes 21 other functions and several tools, which makes it one of the heaviest Swiss Army Knife models that Victorinox makes — 9.5 ounces.
The Ranger Boatsman MW Grip is classified, appropriately, as a large knife and is longer than most models at 5.1 inches. With nearly two dozen functions, it's also one of the fatter tools made by Victorinox with a 1.2-inch width and 1.3-inch height. Besides the shackle opener, the Ranger Boatsman includes tools like needle-nose pliers and a screwdriver bit holder, along with interchangeable Phillips head and flathead bits. The knife is also equipped with implements for when it's time to relax and watch the sunset (or if you're having a beverage or two while you work). These include a bottle opener and a corkscrew. A corkscrew on a Swiss Army Knife can be used for other things besides opening wine bottles, including undoing stubborn knots or holding a pen so you can use your knife as a compass.
The blade of the Ranger Boatsman MW Grip sports a wavy, serrated edge that's particularly useful while fishing or working on a boat. The tool also has a curved grip that can give you more control if the handle or your hands are wet. Unlike most standard Swiss Army Knife models, the Ranger Boatsman is yellow and black, which can make it easier to identify amongst your other marine gear.
Swiss Champ XLT
While not quite as large as the Swiss Champ XXL, the Swiss Champ XLT is still one of the largest Swiss Army Knives Victorinox has ever made. Even with almost half the functions of the former, it still has dozens more than most Swiss Army Knife models — 49. These 49 functions are also spread across 11 layers of tools, making the Champ XLT 1.7 inches thick. Despite this, it's still categorized as a medium-sized tool, as it's built with standard 3.6-inch scales.
While it may not be the longest Swiss Army Knife, Victorinox calls it "the ultimate companion for indoor and outdoor life" and that "wherever you are and whatever happens, if it can be fixed, it can be fixed with the Swiss Champ XLT." Its implements include a ballpoint pen, can opener, bottle opener, corkscrew, scissors, combination pliers, tweezers, awl, magnifying glass, fish scaler, hook disgorger, chisel, pharmaceutical spatula, toothpick, wire scraper, wire stripper, wire cutters, and metric and imperial rulers.
Among even more tools not listed, it also comes with multiple screwdrivers and a bit wrench, as well as a separate bit case with several attachments. It also features not one, but four blades: a pruning blade, an electrician's blade, and one large and small blade each. Perhaps to signify that the XLT isn't just any Swiss Army Knife, it boasts a shiny, transparent red handle, unlike the standard solid fire engine red most Victorinox tools have. The handle also has a keychain ring in case you'd actually want to attach such a beefy tool to your keys, though you may consider the Swiss Champ XLT as more of a collector's item than a practical Swiss Army Knife.
Work Champ XL
You may have noticed by now that Victorinox reserves the "Champ" moniker for some of its larger, tool-heavier products, and the Work Champ XL is no exception. Unlike its even bigger siblings, the Work Champ XL is more likely to actually be used as a tool, rather than kept as a collector's item. While it's fairly thick (1.6 inches) to fit all of its implements, it's not impractical to grip and use effectively, and even has grooves in its handles for more ergonomic control.
The Work Champ XL is classified as a large knife by Victorinox and is equipped with more functions than any other Swiss Army Knife that is in the 4.4-inch-long range. At just a little over 12 ounces, it's also one of the heaviest models. As the name implies, it's a larger version of the popular Work Champ SAK, which is an all-around multi-tool that is especially useful when working with wire, metal, or wood.
In total, the Work Champ XL features 31 different functions. These include a wood saw, metal saw, metal file, wire stripper, wire crimper, combination pliers, scissors, five screwdrivers, gutting blade, shackle opener, marlin spike, hoof cleaner, corkscrew, can opener, bottle opener, reamer/punch, seatbelt cutter, tweezers, and a trademark Swiss Army Knife toothpick. Its large blade is lockable and can be opened one-handed.
Classic SD Pocket Knife
One of the smallest Swiss Army Knives you can use is the Classic SD Pocket Knife, which is tiny enough to make for a great keychain, while still having a blade that's sharp and sizable enough to be useful for all kinds of applications. It's not just a pocket knife, though — it's capable of seven different functions and includes a nail file, a toothpick, tweezers, and a pair of scissors. The "SD" in its name stands for "screwdriver," as the nail file sports a 2.5 mm flathead on its end that can be used for loosening and tightening screws. The blade is not lockable and you won't be able to open it one-handed.
The Classic SD Pocket Knife, which Victorinox describes as "a compact tool for everyday tasks," weighs just 21 grams and is 58 mm (2.3 inches) long. The little guy is just 9 mm tall and 18 mm thick. Perhaps because Victorinox knows people are more likely to see your Classic SD hanging off your keys than they are the larger multi-tools you keep stowed away, the brand offers the pocket knife in many different fashionable colors, with the iconic logo imprinted on each variant.
These colors include black, white, blue, cyan, green, orange, yellow, purple, pink, and — of course — Victorinox's trademark fire engine red. You can also find the knife in various designs and patterns, such as transparent and army fatigue options that are also available in multiple colors. Just as the largest Swiss Army Knives may primarily be collector's items, the smallest SAKs — while completely functional — may serve as a fashion statement with so many options to choose from.
Escort
One of the lightest possible Swiss Army Knives you can own is the Escort, which weighs just 0.6 ounces (17 grams). For comparison, the Swiss Champ XXL weighs over 20 times that amount. Like the keychain-friendly Classic SD, the Escort is just 2.3 inches long. It's just 0.7 inches wide and 0.3 inches tall. It gets away with being so small because it has a relatively low number of functions for a Swiss Army Knife, but that doesn't mean it isn't an incredibly useful, convenient multi-tool you can carry around with you anywhere you go.
The Escort is very similar to another small Swiss Army Knife — the Rally — which is slightly heavier and taller, though just as wide. Both tools have most of the same functions, but the Escort lacks the bottle opener and wire stripper that the Rally is equipped with. Instead, the Escort has just two tools that can be unfolded — a nail file with a 2.5 mm screwdriver on its end and a small, sharp blade with a groove that makes it easier to grab and unfold. Additionally, the Escort comes with a toothpick and tweezer that can be pulled out of the tool, as well as an integrated keychain ring. With six functions, the ultra-light Escort is one of the only Swiss Army Knives that Victorinox sells under $20 (the Rally is another.)
Signature Lite
Another one of the smallest Swiss Army Knives is the Signature Lite, which offers seven different functions despite weighing just 24 grams. It's built on the same 12 mm scales as the Classic SD Pocket Knife, but is slightly taller (12 mm) and a little bit wider (18 mm). It also has several of the same functions as the Classic SD — a key ring, scissors, nail file, 2.5 mm screwdriver, and a small blade with a notch to unfold it easier. However, unlike the Classic SD, the Signature Lite swaps out the tweezers and toothpick with a couple of interesting additions you don't find on many SAKs — an LED light and a pressurized ballpoint pen.
You might find the latter to be the most convenient tool that the Signature Lite comes with, as you'll never have to worry about being caught without something to write with when you need it — assuming you keep the highly-portable Signature Lite attached to your keys or somewhere nearby. Similarly, the LED light, while not super bright, can come in handy at opportune times.
The Signature Lite sports the classic red hue associated with the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife, but it's also available in a few other styles, including a transparent design that comes in blue, red, and silver. If you're looking for something that's even more stylish and unique, Victorinox also makes a special edition Signature Lite Onyx Black. The Onyx Black is the exact same size as the standard Signature Lite and has all of the same tools. However, in addition to having a black corded lanyard and jet black scales, the tools themselves are also monochrome black — as opposed to naked stainless steel — thanks to a polispectral process that also makes the implements more durable, according to Victorinox.