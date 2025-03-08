4 Of The Largest Swiss Army Knives (And 3 Of The Smallest)

Around seventh grade, I was given my first Swiss Army Knife — I forget exactly which model, but it was a typical, medium-sized multi-tool like the Spartan or Camper, and it was a lot of fun showing it off to my pals. At least it was until my best friend. who always had to have the newer, shinier, bigger thing than me, flaunted his new Swiss Army Knife, a larger, fatter tool with dozens of implements. It had the same fire engine red scales and iconic logo, but it was comically thick — like something Wile E. Coyote would pull out while building one of his traps. That was the day I learned that two tools could greatly differ in size and functionality and still officially be a Swiss Army Knife.

Victorinox is the manufacturer of the Swiss Army Knife and makes dozens of different variations of the multi-tool. These tools are roughly divided into three categories, based on the size of their scales — the (often red) handles that sandwich the myriad of implements, like blades, drivers, and openers. A "standard" Swiss Army Knife — one you may conjure up in your mind when you think of the tool — such as the Spartan, is medium-sized and about 3.6 inches long.

Some of the largest Swiss Army Knives are actually categorized as medium knives — their handles aren't very long, but they're so jam-packed with tools that they're heavier and thicker than nearly all the rest. The size of every Swiss Army Knife has its own pros and cons. Larger ones may be cumbersome to use and harder to actually fit in your pocket, but often come with many more functions. Smaller tools typically have fewer functions and their smaller blades can only do so much — however, they're a lot more portable.

