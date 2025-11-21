'Surprised By The High Quality' - Users Praise This Cheap Multitool On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world wherein we're increasingly spoiled with convenience, it's not surprising that multi-tools would be on our list of everyday essentials. Designed to fulfill the needs of multiple tools while conveniently folding up and taking up significantly less space, they're often a great investment for people who are always on-the-go. These days, there are plenty of under $50 multi-tools you can find on Amazon, which include big names like Leatherman, Victorinox, and Stanly. But if you're looking for something both high quality and cheap, the WETOLS 21-in-1 Multi-tool has surprised a lot of users.

As a brand, WETOLS has been manufacturing hand tools for over 25 years. Apart from its multi-tools, the company also manufactures other tools, such as rivet nut tool kits and a slew of woodworking tools like clamps and positioning squares. Priced at $37.99, the WETOLS Multi-tool has several tools that can aid you with your everyday tasks. Weighing 11.8 oz or around the heaviness of a can of soda, it wraps up to a compact 4.13 inches by 1.49 inches when not in use. Fully opened, the stainless-steel tool extends to 5.94 inches by 5.04 inches. The 21-in1 WETOLS Multi-Tool has both regular pliers and spring-loaded needle nose pliers. For people that need sharp options, it has a blade, saw, and serrated knife. Plus, it's loaded with other features like a bottle opener, wire cutter, ruler, file, and awl. But, while these are all great in theory, are owners of this tool actually impressed?