'Surprised By The High Quality' - Users Praise This Cheap Multitool On Amazon
In a world wherein we're increasingly spoiled with convenience, it's not surprising that multi-tools would be on our list of everyday essentials. Designed to fulfill the needs of multiple tools while conveniently folding up and taking up significantly less space, they're often a great investment for people who are always on-the-go. These days, there are plenty of under $50 multi-tools you can find on Amazon, which include big names like Leatherman, Victorinox, and Stanly. But if you're looking for something both high quality and cheap, the WETOLS 21-in-1 Multi-tool has surprised a lot of users.
As a brand, WETOLS has been manufacturing hand tools for over 25 years. Apart from its multi-tools, the company also manufactures other tools, such as rivet nut tool kits and a slew of woodworking tools like clamps and positioning squares. Priced at $37.99, the WETOLS Multi-tool has several tools that can aid you with your everyday tasks. Weighing 11.8 oz or around the heaviness of a can of soda, it wraps up to a compact 4.13 inches by 1.49 inches when not in use. Fully opened, the stainless-steel tool extends to 5.94 inches by 5.04 inches. The 21-in1 WETOLS Multi-Tool has both regular pliers and spring-loaded needle nose pliers. For people that need sharp options, it has a blade, saw, and serrated knife. Plus, it's loaded with other features like a bottle opener, wire cutter, ruler, file, and awl. But, while these are all great in theory, are owners of this tool actually impressed?
What do users love about the WETOLS Multitool with Pocket Knife
On Amazon, the 27-in-1 WETOLS Multitool with Pocket Knife has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 12,800 mostly happy customers. Although it's important to note that it also includes the rating from WETOL's 27-in-1 Multi-tool, which retails at a significantly higher price of $52 and is listed as the #1 Best Seller under Amazon's Multitool Accessories category. Either way, both models have generated a perfect 5-star rating from more than ¾ of all the reviews. The 21-in-1 model is also tagged as an Amazon's Choice product, so even the online retailer knows that it's not only competitive in price but that its fast shipping should also be commended.
In general, many owners of the WETOLS Multitool praise the surprisingly great quality for the price. In particular, they said it had a great hand feel, plus they liked the relatively large size and sharpness of the knives. Despite looking big and the solid build, several owners said it felt light in their hands. That said, this multi-tool does have a couple of negative reviews such as when people shared that it was difficult to open and close. There were also concerns regarding its durability, especially the folding capabilities. Several people noted how the blade locking mechanism stopped working at some point. If it's a little too large for your pocket, it also comes with an EDC sheath that you can easily attach to yourself.
Other popular multi-tools with unique functions
On the other hand, if you want a little more assurance from another popular brand, Gerber Gear's Suspension-NXT is a beloved option that has similar features. With prices starting at $42.39, more than 23,300 Amazon users have rated it around 4.6 stars on average. Additionally, 93% of reviewers have given it an average rating of 4 stars or more. Weighing a little under 7 oz., it extends up to 6.25 inches when open and 4.25 inches when closed. Similar to the WETOLS option, the 15-in-1 tool designed for everyday carry has a needle nose plier. Apart from this, it also has tools like a can opener, wire stripper, scissors, and flathead driver.
But if steel pliers aren't enough, the QuntionSt Camping Gear Multitool is a highly-rated option that might be better suited for your projects. On Amazon, it holds an average rating of 4.6 stars from 2,700+ users, which is similar to the WETOLS offers. However, it does retail for only half the price at just under $20. Measuring 6.8 inches by 3.5 inches, this multitool's primary advantage is that apart from its flat jaw and regular pliers, it also has an axe and hammer. That said, if your everyday tool needs aren't that elaborate anyway, there are plenty of mini tools that may already be good enough. For example, you can get something low-key like the BIIB 9-in-1 multitool pen, the unassuming Gerber Gear Shard 7-in-1 keychain, or the Wallet Ninja multitool card.