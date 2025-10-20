Here's What Users Say About This Cheap 27-In-1 Multi-Tool On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good multi-tool is great for campers, DIYers, and EDC enthusiasts alike. You might prefer to use a dedicated tool for most projects around the house, but you never know what kind of problems you might encounter out in the world. Having a tool with a whole host of different functionalities helps to ensure that you're ready for whatever kinds of problems might come your way. A lot of the more high-end multi-tools sold by major brands can be a bit on the expensive side, however. Even the small and relatively affordable Micra Leatherman is $50.00. Those dedicated tradesmen and outdoorsmen might find it worthwhile to invest in a premium brand for the comfort and ease of mind that comes with those companies' reputation for quality, but others might prefer something a bit more affordable.
Those looking for a cheaper tool to throw in their glovebox or camping gear may have tried searching Amazon for multi-tools under $50 and stumbled across a popular 27-in-1 option. The multi-tool comes from a New York-based company called Wetols. It doesn't have quite the same reputation as some of the bigger brands, but it has been rapidly garnering attention online. This nifty piece of cutlery includes stainless steel needle nose pliers, regular pliers, soft wire cutter, hard wire cutter, wire stripper, metal/wood file, belt clip, double-tooth saw, blade, fire starter, whistle, hammer, window breaker, self-rebounding scissors, ruler in/cm, serrated blade, bottle/can opener, SL1.5, SL6, awl, saw, and three 2-sided bits.
The Wetols 27-in-1 multi-tool has a lot of positive reviews
Users have had a lot of good things to say about the Wetols 27-in-1 multi-tool. It has a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, where it is currently listed for just $33.97 and has over 12,000 reviews.
A lot of customers had really positive things to say about the tool's overall build quality. "It feels really sturdy and the tools don't have any play when opening or closing," said one reviewer. "Great weight and hand feel. I wanted a Leatherman, but didn't want to pay Leatherman price. I got what I wanted. I haven't touched a Leatherman in years but, from what I remember, this isn't far behind it, in terms of quality." This is a good sign, as durability and utility are often among the top concerns that many people have when looking at hand tools made by unfamiliar brands.
Users have also expressed satisfaction with the selection of tools that are included. "Great multi-tool, said one. "Simple. Not loaded with unnecessary junk. Minimalist mentality. Built tough. Worth the money." Others agreed in regard to the selection and went on to comment more on the quality of individual components. "This multitool feels solid and durable, with a wide range of tools that actually work well," another reviewer stated. "The pliers are strong, the knife is sharp, and the screwdrivers are handy for quick fixes. The self-locking feature is a nice touch for safety, and the included sheath makes it easy to carry. Great for camping, hiking, or keeping in the car for emergencies." This all comes together to paint a picture that the multi-tool is sturdy and versatile, with a selection of useful and well-built components that can handle heavy use.
There have been some complaints about the size and weight
As positive as the majority of the reviews are overall, there have been a handful of reviewers who've been less than pleased with the size and the weight. This isn't all altogether surprising, as any multi-tool that houses 27 different functionalities composed of metal of a thick enough gauge to be sturdy is bound to be a little large and weighty. Still, this is important information for a prospective buyer to have.
One reviewer prefaced by saying that the tool was well-made and that it was a good value for the money, but struggled with the width, suggesting that they would only recommend it to someone with large hands. "When squeezed against the spring, the width of the multi-tool is about 3/4" wider (about 3/8 per side) overall than the Leatherman. For a tool that's a lot of extra width in the grip," they said. "So when the multi-tool is closed for storage, it's at least 50% wider, and a bit longer, meaning it's heavier and bulkier to use."
Other users have commented that its considerable size and weight make it less suitable for everyday carry. "This tool is well built, but the weight means it's better as a glove box or tool box multitool than in your pocket," said one reviewer. "It's thick and sturdy, but it's a bit of a brick in the pocket. The tools are all functional and seem well-built. This will live in my car just in case." So, while many consider this to be a hand tool that is well worth buying on Amazon, it might be less than ideal for users with smaller hands and those who are looking for a multi-tool to fill out their EDC.