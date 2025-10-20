Here's What Users Say About This Cheap 27-In-1 Multi-Tool On Amazon

As positive as the majority of the reviews are overall, there have been a handful of reviewers who've been less than pleased with the size and the weight. This isn't all altogether surprising, as any multi-tool that houses 27 different functionalities composed of metal of a thick enough gauge to be sturdy is bound to be a little large and weighty. Still, this is important information for a prospective buyer to have.

One reviewer prefaced by saying that the tool was well-made and that it was a good value for the money, but struggled with the width, suggesting that they would only recommend it to someone with large hands. "When squeezed against the spring, the width of the multi-tool is about 3/4" wider (about 3/8 per side) overall than the Leatherman. For a tool that's a lot of extra width in the grip," they said. "So when the multi-tool is closed for storage, it's at least 50% wider, and a bit longer, meaning it's heavier and bulkier to use."

Other users have commented that its considerable size and weight make it less suitable for everyday carry. "This tool is well built, but the weight means it's better as a glove box or tool box multitool than in your pocket," said one reviewer. "It's thick and sturdy, but it's a bit of a brick in the pocket. The tools are all functional and seem well-built. This will live in my car just in case." So, while many consider this to be a hand tool that is well worth buying on Amazon, it might be less than ideal for users with smaller hands and those who are looking for a multi-tool to fill out their EDC.