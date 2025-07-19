Everything To Know About Harbor Freight's Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good multi-tool can be a useful item to have in a wide range of situations. Everyday carry enthusiasts love them for their compactness and versatility, but these same features also make them a great addition to any camping bags, emergency vehicle kits, or even the household junk drawer. There are a lot of different multi-tools on the market, and they are available across a wide range in quality. There are certainly plenty of them that you might be able to find in the bargain bin that are made from inferior steel and which might not be able to stand up to serious use. Others, which are available from more premium brands, might have the quality that you're looking for but come with price tags that can be a little difficult to reckon with.

One place that's always worth considering when you're looking for reasonably priced hardware is Harbor Freight. Those who frequent the budget tool store may have noticed that it is currently offering a contender of its own: the Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool. This Harbor Freight-owned brand charges just $39.99 for this product and recommends that its shoppers compare it to the Leatherman Wave+ (832531) – a tool that is currently retailing for $119.95. That's a heck of a bargain if the build and functionality are comparable, but you might want to hear a bit more about what accessory devices come on the multi-tool and what previous buyers have said about its quality before you rush to the store to pick one up for yourself.