Everything To Know About Harbor Freight's Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good multi-tool can be a useful item to have in a wide range of situations. Everyday carry enthusiasts love them for their compactness and versatility, but these same features also make them a great addition to any camping bags, emergency vehicle kits, or even the household junk drawer. There are a lot of different multi-tools on the market, and they are available across a wide range in quality. There are certainly plenty of them that you might be able to find in the bargain bin that are made from inferior steel and which might not be able to stand up to serious use. Others, which are available from more premium brands, might have the quality that you're looking for but come with price tags that can be a little difficult to reckon with.
One place that's always worth considering when you're looking for reasonably priced hardware is Harbor Freight. Those who frequent the budget tool store may have noticed that it is currently offering a contender of its own: the Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool. This Harbor Freight-owned brand charges just $39.99 for this product and recommends that its shoppers compare it to the Leatherman Wave+ (832531) – a tool that is currently retailing for $119.95. That's a heck of a bargain if the build and functionality are comparable, but you might want to hear a bit more about what accessory devices come on the multi-tool and what previous buyers have said about its quality before you rush to the store to pick one up for yourself.
What comes on the Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool?
Of course, one of the biggest factors that will influence your decision about buying the multi-tool is what parts and accessories it comes with. You'll certainly want to be sure that whatever multi-tool you use has everything you need before you take it hiking or camping. As you've no doubt guessed from the name, there are 20 different applications this tool can be used for.
Like most multi-tools, the Gordon 20-in-1's design is primarily oriented around a set of needle-nose pliers that also serve as wire cutters and wire strippers. Tucked away in the handles are a flat-blade knife, a serrated knife, an 8-inch ruler, two different bit drivers, a can opener, a diamond-coated file, a wood file, a metal file, a window breaker, scissors, a screwdriver, and a crimper. It also comes with a removable belt clip and a woven polyester sheath.
Each of these tools is designed with ergonomics in mind, boasting easy, one-handed deployment. Each of the included tools and utilities can also lock in place so that they can be used safely, without risk of the accessory slipping. The multi-tool itself is made of stainless steel, but Harbor Freight makes no mention of the grade, nor does it advertise high-carbon or special tempering. To get a better idea about the tool's durability, the best course might just be to see what previous owners and pro reviewers have thought about it.
What do reviewers think of the Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool?
The Gordon 20-In-1 Multi-Tool has an aggregate score of 4.6 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight website. 376 of the 469 reviews gave the tool five stars and 91% of customers reported that they would recommend this item to other buyers.
Most of the reviews were overwhelmingly positive. "This multi-tool was a fraction of the price of my Leatherman," said one. "I have found no [shortcomings] in its quality, construction or applications." That said, there were a moderate number of users who were unimpressed by the tool's build quality. "It's okay, and some may find it to be perfect for them; it however is not for me," reported another buyer. "The magnetic retention on the bits is rather weak, and I almost broke the flathead bit loosening a screw. The true deal breaker, is the ruler is marked in tenths of an inch. This is impractical, and I feel an oversight on Harbor Freight."
Professional reviewers seem somewhat mixed on the Gordon for the most part as well. Wirecutter, for instance, openly praised the multi-tool, stating that "Apart from a few minor differences that won't matter to 95% of the people who'd use this tool, the Leatherman Wave and the Gordon 20-in-1 look and work almost exactly the same." The reviewers at Gear Patrol were less generous, however, calling the tools materials into question and shaming Gordon for stealing the Leatherman Wave +'s design. It also pointed out that there were some misleading details about the number of devices the Gordon has in its arsenal, stating that the file on the Leatherman multi-tool is counted as one device for both wood and metal, while the Gordon counts these uses separately.