6 Handy Uses For The File On A Leatherman Multi Tool
Files are some of the most universal tools out there, so it's no wonder that it's present in almost every kind of multi-tool in the market, including ones from Leatherman. They're so useful that you can even find them in some of Leatherman's smallest products, like the Leatherman Micra. Depending on the model you own, Leatherman has multiple different types of files, including nail files, squirt and standard-sized metal files and saws, and diamond files.
Made of hard steel, the metal file and saws on the Leatherman Squirt models, like the ES4 and PS4, are about 1.6" in length and have a flat top. On the other hand, the standard-sized metal file and saw, which you can find on the Rebar and Wingman models, is about 3" will have a slightly curved edge. Lastly, the most advanced Leather mile is the diamond file and saw, which has a diamond coating, curves at the middle, and is angled at the top.
It's important for you to note which file your Leatherman multi-tool has to manage your expectations for what it can do. If you do use your Leatherman files for things that they consider abusive or unreasonable, which is really up to Leatherman's discretion, it may invalidate your warranty. Once you're set, keep reading for some practical and quirky ideas.
File your finger nails
Just because you love being in the wild doesn't mean your nails have to look like it. Everyone can benefit from well-groomed nails, whether it's to avoid painful ingrown nails or keep dirt from building under them. Unlike nail cutters, nail files will give you a little more flexibility in terms of shaping. Although many nail salons tend to use emery boards, which are like a strip of fine-grained sandpaper-like material, many people prefer metal nail files like the one in Leatherman multi-tools. Emery boards are significantly less durable than steel nail files, so you'll need to replace them more regularly. In fact, disposable emery boards are common in professional settings to avoid the spread of infection. While the optimal time to replace emery boards can vary, it's pretty common for people to buy hundreds of them at once.
In addition, people with thick nails, who wear nail extensions, or who use tough nail polish may benefit from the extra strength. Plus, because it isn't made of porous material, it's less likely to gather dirty particles, which, in a way, makes it less likely to harbor bacteria. Despite not being as soft and flexible as the emery board, many people also like that you can easily maintain it by cleaning it with soap and water or alcohol in between uses. Because of this, the Leatherman nail file will be a better option if you're looking to have well-groomed nails with less environmental impact.
Deburring
When working with metals, burrs are those little bits of metal that are sticking out. Depending on where they are located, they can range from being mildly annoying to dangerous, especially if it means materials don't lock properly because they're a bad fit. To keep this from happening, you can deburr them. Deburring can be a useful skill for making sure that whatever you're working on will get that nice, smooth edge. By doing so, you can optimize a workpiece in everything from usability to appearance to durability.
With the Leatherman Multi-Tool, you can use the nail file to dull those sharp edges. However, the type of material you can use them on may vary based on your specific Leatherman multi-tool file type. Apart from metal, the diamond version of the Leatherman file can also work on ceramics, glass, and other typically hard surfaces. With a similar tool, the Swiss Army Knife metal fire, YouTuber Jony Fire shares how the file can be used to make the screw notch easier to use, shaving off sections of the screw head that have developed burrs, which make them difficult to remove.
Sharpen fishing hooks
For people who love going to faraway secluded places like the lake or sea for some fishing (and alone time), it's not uncommon to find many of your hooks becoming dull after repeated use. For fishing enthusiasts, this happens faster if you're good at what you do and you catch a lot of fish. With the Leatherman files, you can easily sharpen these in between catches, all while never having to leave the boat.
If you do try to sharpen your own hooks, you should definitely practice before doing so to avoid any problems. If you plan to use your Leatherman files to sharpen fishing hooks, you might also want to invest in a jeweler's loupe to get a closer look at them, and hardcore fishermen may want to get a dedicated fishing hook sharpener instead. Because the Leatherman nail file isn't designed for this purpose, it won't have useful features like the triangle shape that can get all the perfect angles.
Fire starting
When you're out having adventures, there's always a reason to start fires. With your Leatherman file, you can easily start a fire, too. All you have to do is gather tinder, hold the tinder in place, and use the file in conjunction with a fire starter to generate the actual spark.
You can even use the file to get tinder, too. In a tutorial, YouTuber Greenhat-Redbeard Adventures shows us how you can create tinder by shaving off parts of a dry piece of wood until there is a good amount of dust with an ordinary nail file, which is similar to the smallest Leatherman nail file. Depending on the layout of the tools in your Leatherman, you can even use it to hold the tinder in place, similar to the Swiss Army Knife awls. Afterward, you can use the smooth portion located at the back of the file with a ferro rod to start the fire itself.
Home DIY
With its thin edges, the Leatherman files are actually pretty good tools for a whole lot of basic household DIY tasks that require getting into tight spaces. For your home office, any of the files can be quick and easy to pop off keyboard caps or take out tightly packed batteries. If you don't have sharp fingernails, it can also be a nice tool to help you lift your key chain a little bit so you can easily slot in a key or two.
In some cases, you may need to reset your electronics, like your PS4 DualShock controller, which often involves pressing into little holes. If you don't have earrings or a paper clip around, the Leatherman file can be a good alternative. However, you can only really do this with the nail file version and not the other two types of files because of the pointed edge. In addition, the nail file version can also be used to take out some tight shoelaces.
For the squirt and standard-sized metal and file saws, you can use both to take out some staples or scratch-off stickers that won't come off. Since they're not hard enough to damage some surfaces like glass, they're less likely to damage them than the diamond file.
Maintaining your Leatherman multi-tool
Because your multi-tool has several blades, it can be difficult to keep everything constantly sharp for use. In particular, if you use Leatherman multi-tools such as the Wave, Charge, and Surge, you can enjoy the benefits of sharpening with the diamond file. Due to the fact that it uses diamonds, one of the toughest materials in the world, this version of the Leatherman file can work for most of the other tools in its arsenal. In a YouTube video, creator Ink&Iron gives a great tutorial on all the ways you can use the diamond file on several tools of the Leatherman Surge multi-tool from the knives, can opener, to the scissors. However, he does mention that it can't be used for tools that have serrated edges, like saws. Alternatively, you can also get the Leatherman Blade Sharpener, which is available on its website for $14.95.
It's important to note that Leatherman offers pretty extensive warranty policies for its full-sized tools, which is typically around 25 years. This assumes, of course, that you've made the purchase via an authorized dealer, and the damage wasn't due to unreasonable use. Alternatively, if you've been using your Leatherman Multi-tool file for years or bought it second-hand and are not sure if it's still under a valid warranty, it's possible that your file may need a replacement. Leatherman does sell some replacement parts; for example, the Surge model Saw and File replacement set is just $12 and comes in both black and stainless steel.