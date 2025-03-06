6 Handy Uses For The File On A Leatherman Multi Tool

Files are some of the most universal tools out there, so it's no wonder that it's present in almost every kind of multi-tool in the market, including ones from Leatherman. They're so useful that you can even find them in some of Leatherman's smallest products, like the Leatherman Micra. Depending on the model you own, Leatherman has multiple different types of files, including nail files, squirt and standard-sized metal files and saws, and diamond files.

Advertisement

Made of hard steel, the metal file and saws on the Leatherman Squirt models, like the ES4 and PS4, are about 1.6" in length and have a flat top. On the other hand, the standard-sized metal file and saw, which you can find on the Rebar and Wingman models, is about 3" will have a slightly curved edge. Lastly, the most advanced Leather mile is the diamond file and saw, which has a diamond coating, curves at the middle, and is angled at the top.

It's important for you to note which file your Leatherman multi-tool has to manage your expectations for what it can do. If you do use your Leatherman files for things that they consider abusive or unreasonable, which is really up to Leatherman's discretion, it may invalidate your warranty. Once you're set, keep reading for some practical and quirky ideas.

Advertisement