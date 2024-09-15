How To Reset Your PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller
When you've been using the same PlayStation 4 system for a decade, you're bound to encounter a few issues. Sometimes, your console can start having trouble connecting to the internet, start overheating, or turning off by itself. Unfortunately, the same is true for its various accessories, especially those that are meant to be used all the time, like the PS4 DualShock wireless controller.
Out of all the PlayStation 4 peripherals, the wireless DualShock controllers are the most likely to get damaged by accident. Unlike your console, which is often firmly on a table (or any flat surface), the PS4 controller is held by hand. Not to mention, if you ever invite friends or family to come over, the controller can also be held by clumsy people or children, who may not be so careful with it.
Whether it's due to aggressive use or natural wear-and-tear, the PS4 DualShock wireless controller isn't immune to physical damage, moisture damage, connection problems, or charging issues. Although some of these concerns require tinkering with the hardware to be resolved, other issues can be fixed with a simple reset that you can do from home.
Depending on your needs, there are two ways to reset your controller: soft and hard. With a soft reset, you're essentially re-pairing your device to your console, which can resolve some minor issues with your controller. On the other hand, a hard reset can make your PS4 DualShock controller feel (almost) brand-new. Here is how and when to do both.
How to reset your PS4 DualShock wireless controller's Bluetooth connection
With the PS4 controller, the light bar system isn't just decorative and immersive, but also informative in terms of your controller status. In the past, we've talked about all the different light colors on the PS4 controller, including which ones are red flags. But, if you're looking for a quick solution to solve a lot of possible problems, you can try to reset the Bluetooth connection your PS4 controller has with your PS4 console. Take note, you'll need another working DualShock controller on-hand for this to work, especially if the pairing fails afterwards. Once you're all set, here's how to first unpair your controller and PS4.
- Launch your PS4 console and navigate to the main menu.
- On your working PS4 DualShock controller, press the up button.
- In the right section of the screen, select the Settings icon.
- Select Devices > Bluetooth Devices.
- Select the name of the controller you want to soft reset.
- In the upper-right section of your working PS4 DualShock controller, press the Options button.
- Back on the PS4 display, select Forget Device.
Afterward, turn off your PS4 completely. Next, pair your PS4 DualShock controller again by connecting it via a micro-USB cable, turning the console on, and pressing the PS button on your newly reset controller. That said, while a soft reset may work for some issues, there is another method that is more comprehensive, especially if you're going to give it away or sell it.
How to hard reset your PS4 DualShock wireless controller
While you can use your PS4 controller with the PlayStation 5, it's really not going to give you the same immersive experience or work for every game like the PS5 DualSense controller. Because of this, if you're planning to upgrade to the latest generation anyway, it doesn't make sense to hold on to your old PS4 controller and you're better off unloading it along with your old console. But before you do that, you'll want to do a hard reset, which basically makes it act as if it was pulled right out of the box, apart from other hardware damage. To do a hard reset, follow these instructions:
- Turn off your PS4 completely.
- On the PS4 controller you want to reset, flip it over to reveal the small hole at the back.
- Using the ends of an earring or an unfolded paperclip, press and hold the reset button inside the hole.
- Wait at least 5 seconds to reset it.
Afterward, you can opt to pair it with your console or wrap it up for its next owner. Despite the PS5 being available for a while now, the PS4 has a couple of things up its sleeve that was dropped with its latest generation, like the USB backup feature and being able to neatly segregate your games and media apps into the same folder. But if you choose to hold on to it longer, it may even join the ranks of older PlayStation models that can still fetch you a few dollars secondhand.