Can You Use A PS4 Controller On The PS5?
Backwards compatibility is truly the backbone of console gaming. One of the few consoles that did this incredibly well was the PlayStation 2, letting gamers play most of their favorite PS1 titles on the newest Sony console at the time. Unfortunately, with future generations, that compatibility was kind of tossed to the side with only certain versions of newer consoles playing older games. It's not just the games players want to be backwards compatible, though. With each new iteration of the PlayStation, the console gets upgraded controllers. It might seem silly to ask whether you can use your PS4 controller with your new PS5 or not, but it's a good bit of knowledge to have.
At launch, the PS5 only came with one DualSense wireless controller, meaning if you want to play with friends on the same console, you either need to buy an additional DualSense controller or use your old DualShock 4. The easiest and cheapest option, of course, is to simply use what you already have in your home. Will that work? The short answer is yes, you can use a DualShock 4 controller with a PS5, which is one of the things most don't know their PS5 can do.
However, it isn't as straightforward as pairing the controller and playing any game you like. If you connect your DualShock 4 controller to a PS5, you're limited to playing only PS4 games, as that's all it will work with. Luckily, most PS4 games are compatible on the PS5.
DualSense vs. DualShock
While the new DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers share some similarities in appearance, there are some specific upgrades to the PS5 controller that renders the older one useless for newer games. The biggest upgrade these new controllers got is the adaptive triggers, which adds a whole new dimension to gameplay. The L2 and R2 buttons each have their own geared motors that adjust the resistance you feel when pressing them, depending on which in-game items you're using. Sometimes pressing the buttons will be smooth, while other times it will need more pressure. Many PS5 games take advantage of this feature, which isn't available on older controllers.
A noticeable difference between the DualSense and DualShock controllers is the haptic feedback they receive. While the old controller simply rumbled in response to in-game events, the DualSense controller is more varied in its responses. Certain spots of the controller will vibrate, and the intensity of each vibration will vary based on what's happening in the game. There's no need to run out and buy a new headset with the new controller, as it comes with a built-in microphone. When you want to talk to friends and other players, simply talk and they'll hear you.
What about if you want to play your old PS4 games but have no PS4 controllers? DualSense controllers are compatible with them on the PS5. However, the new DualSense features won't function like they do for PS5 games. Just a basic rumble rather than the dynamic shakes and shutters.
Other PS4 accessories you can use with your PS5
Luckily, Sony recognized how important backwards compatibility with peripherals is for gamers. The company announced in its PlayStation blog a slew of PS4 peripherals that work with the PS5, giving gamers some time before they have to rush out and buy some of those essential PS5 accessories. While the blog mentions any officially licensed products that will work with the PS5, it also warns that not all of them will and users need to check with the manufacturer first. So before you get your hopes up about using your racing wheel, arcade sticks, or flight sticks with your new PS5, double-check with the manufacturer.
Similar to the DualShock 4 controller, officially licensed gamepad controllers will also connect to the PS5 but will only work with PS4 games. VR fans can continue using their PS4's PlayStation Camera with the PS5 as long as they have a PlayStation Camera adaptor. However, in order to play any of the supported PS VR games, you'll also need a DualShock 4 or a PlayStation Move controller.