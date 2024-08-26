Can You Use A PS4 Controller On The PS5?

Backwards compatibility is truly the backbone of console gaming. One of the few consoles that did this incredibly well was the PlayStation 2, letting gamers play most of their favorite PS1 titles on the newest Sony console at the time. Unfortunately, with future generations, that compatibility was kind of tossed to the side with only certain versions of newer consoles playing older games. It's not just the games players want to be backwards compatible, though. With each new iteration of the PlayStation, the console gets upgraded controllers. It might seem silly to ask whether you can use your PS4 controller with your new PS5 or not, but it's a good bit of knowledge to have.

At launch, the PS5 only came with one DualSense wireless controller, meaning if you want to play with friends on the same console, you either need to buy an additional DualSense controller or use your old DualShock 4. The easiest and cheapest option, of course, is to simply use what you already have in your home. Will that work? The short answer is yes, you can use a DualShock 4 controller with a PS5, which is one of the things most don't know their PS5 can do.

However, it isn't as straightforward as pairing the controller and playing any game you like. If you connect your DualShock 4 controller to a PS5, you're limited to playing only PS4 games, as that's all it will work with. Luckily, most PS4 games are compatible on the PS5.

