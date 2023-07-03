How To Pair A New PS4 Controller To Your Console

For those of us who have been around long enough, it's interesting to live in a time of Bluetooth-enabled controllers. Back in the olden days, you bought a new controller for your PlayStation, you plugged it in and sat cross-legged on the floor way too close to the TV. These days, while you can still play your games like that, it is thankfully not the only option available. Both our eyes and our backs have benefitted from the upgrade to longer-ranged wireless connections on game consoles.

Through the wonders of multiple connection formats, modern PlayStation controllers, including the PlayStation 4's signature DualShock 4 controller, can be paired to either a PS4 or PS5 with either the traditional plug format or through the convenience of a Bluetooth connection. The best part is that once you've paired a controller with one connection type, you can switch between either one at your leisure.