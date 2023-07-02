How To Connect A PS4 Controller To Your PC

Playing video games is a hobby that many people enjoy, and there have never been as many options for play as there are today. Back in the day, perhaps the only place somebody could play a game was on a singular console or by traveling to an arcade, and there wasn't much you could really do to alter the experience. However, these days people can play video games not only on consoles but computers as well. In addition, players are even able to utilize console peripheries like PlayStation's infamous DualShock 4 controller for PC gaming, which certainly offers a different experience as opposed to the traditional mouse and keyboard setup. If anything, major software provider and application Steam even offers native support for DualShock 4 controllers, which truly highlights that not only is it possible to play PC games with a PlayStation 4 controller, it is also officially endorsed!

There are multiple ways to connect a PlayStation 4 controller to a PC. One option involves pairing via Bluetooth technology, another with the USB cable, and another with a separately purchased adapter. Unfortunately, pairing with Bluetooth technology may result in input lag, though this option is definitely one of the easier ones and doesn't require any sort of additional equipment. Similarly, connecting with a USB cable removes any sort of delay, though this option limits how far you can sit away from a computer. Connecting through an adapter is also an easy process, though this will require some extra hardware.