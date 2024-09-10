What All The Lights On Your PS4 Controller Mean (And Which You Should Worry About)
Despite being in the market since 2013, the PS4 DualShock Controller still holds up in the sea of newer (and supposedly better) gaming controllers in the market. At the top of our list for best gaming controllers of all time, Sony has enabled plenty of ways for it to be used on devices apart from the Playstation 4 console itself, with options to pair with your PC and a host of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As the fourth generation of the DualShock controller, the first iteration of which was originally debuted in 1997, it kept a lot of what gamers loved about the iconic design and added a couple of cutting-edge features in the process.
After consolidating the DualShock 3's buttons like Start and Select into Options, it also added the Share button to the mix, marking the importance of ease of sharing gaming experiences. On the other hand, Sony has kept the two rubber analog sticks, two vibrating motors, and an ergonomic grip design while improving it over time. However, one key difference that made the PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller special, even from its predecessors, is the now iconic light bar.
Located at the back of the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller, the light bar works both as a status indicator and as a way to immerse users. Because it uses LED lights, the DualShock 4 light bar can be used to show a wide range of colors. Here are all the ways Sony has used it so far (and which ones mean trouble).
How Sony uses the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller light bar
According to the PS4 User Manual, when you pair up the DualShock wireless controller with your PlayStation 4 for the first time, the indicator light found at the back of the device will glow in its assigned color. Depending on the corresponding order you and your friends press the PS button in the middle of your PS4 DualShock controller, you can expect to see blue (first), red (second), green (third), or pink (fourth) light on the bar.
In terms of immersion, the light bar can also change color to match what is happening on the screen. In the past, we've seen this used creatively with games like "Grand Theft Auto V," where it flashes red and white when you're in trouble (and the cops are out to get you), "The Witcher" where it changes based on your weapon, and "God of War," where it shifts to red when you are dying, as well as changing color for other games.
However, apart from adding to the gaming experience, the light bar takes on another role in the form of an indicator light that can help you understand the controller's status. Depending on the situation, the controller indicator light can either be static or blinking and comes in several known colors. Obviously, having no light means that there's no connection to your PS4 console at all, which means it is off. But what do the other colors mean, and should you be worried about them?
What the white and blue PS4 DualShock controller lights means
During the startup process, it's normal for your DualShock controller to have a blue glow, especially a solid blue — which means all is well. On the other hand, if the blue or white colored light blinks (and doesn't really stop), it might mean that the PlayStation 4 connection may not be stable.
Unfortunately, it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of console connection issues with the DualShock wireless controller. However, an easy way to solve this is by introducing a wired connection to your PS4 with your controller via a micro-USB connection. With a stable wired connection, you don't have to worry about things like poor Wi-Fi connection or signal interference from other Bluetooth-powered devices.
Alternatively, your PS4 DualShock controller light bar will also blink white if it needs a good charge, which can be solved with a cable or a dock as well. If you prefer to use your PS4 DualShock controller in wireless mode, the time it takes to get to full battery (from zero) can take roughly around 2 hours. But it's important to note that this can vary depending on its overall battery health, its age, and how well you've cared for it.
What the orange PS4 DualShock controller light means
If you notice that your PS4 controller light is a slow blinking orange, it means that it is charging while your console system is set to Rest Mode, which isn't a cause for any alarm. To get out of Rest mode, you can simply press the PS button on your PS4 DualShock controller and begin gaming again.
Although Rest Mode is a great way to conserve energy and lets you download content automatically in between uses, we've discussed before how Rest Mode is not always recommended, specifically with the newer PS5 console. Not to mention, Rest Mode has also been known to cause data corruption on PS4 in the past. So, if you want to disable Rest Mode in general, here's how.
- Launch your PlayStation 4 console.
- On your PS4 DualShock controller, press the up button to reveal the main menu.
- On the right side of the screen, select Settings.
- Select Power Save Settings > Set Features Available in Rest Mode.
- Deselect all the options to let your console turn off.
However, if you prefer to allow your DualShock controller to charge while your PS4 is resting, you can keep Supply Power to USB Ports enabled. That is if you're okay with your console reverting to Rest Mode.
What a red light bar on the PS4 DualShock controller means
Whether it comes to warning lights, red lights often mean bad news, and your PS4 controller isn't an exception. Typically, a blinking red light on the bar means there's some sort of hardware problem that needs urgent fixing. But, before you jump to conclusions, the first fix for the red light is simply resetting your controller. To do this, turn off your PS4 console completely and unplug it. Next, find the small hole at the back of your DualShock 4 controller and press the button inside of it with an earring or a paperclip for a few seconds. Then, proceed to pair it again to your PlayStation 4 console via the USB cable.
However, if you suspect that it's just a charging problem, your cable might be the culprit, especially if it's not the original cable that arrived with the unit itself. Plus, as mentioned before, the PS4 DualShock controller has known issues with cables in general. So, if you're having some problems charging your PS4 controller, you may want to try using a charging station instead. You might still be able to buy the official charging base from Sony, which you know would have been tested up to standard and lets you charge up to two DualShock controllers simultaneously. Alternatively, another popular dock you can snag on Amazon is the OIVO PS4 Controller Charger Dock Station ($19.99), with an average rating of 4.7 stars across 39,000 reviews.
Maintaining and repairing your PS4 DualShock controller
To avoid having hardware issues with your PlayStation controller, it's important to regularly clean it, avoid draining the battery for extended periods, and store it in a dry location. If you're not sure what's wrong with it (and it's still under warranty), you might just want to send it in for repair or replacement. Although it's possible to open it up and repair it yourself, some fixes may require special parts, such as antennas or tools that you may not have at home, like a soldering iron.
That said, if you've been using the same PS4 DualShock controller for over a decade, it's probably ready to kick the bucket at some point. Because it relies on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, it's normal for it to hold consistently less charge with enough time, and its mechanical components can start to fail after extensive button mashing through the years.
With the release of the PlayStation 5 and the next generation PS5 DualSense controller, there are plenty of reasons to swap out for a better model. And if you're not ready to say goodbye to your beloved PS4 console yet, there are probably thousands of people making the upgrade who'll be happy to sell your their old PS4 DualShock controllers secondhand.