What All The Lights On Your PS4 Controller Mean (And Which You Should Worry About)

Despite being in the market since 2013, the PS4 DualShock Controller still holds up in the sea of newer (and supposedly better) gaming controllers in the market. At the top of our list for best gaming controllers of all time, Sony has enabled plenty of ways for it to be used on devices apart from the Playstation 4 console itself, with options to pair with your PC and a host of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As the fourth generation of the DualShock controller, the first iteration of which was originally debuted in 1997, it kept a lot of what gamers loved about the iconic design and added a couple of cutting-edge features in the process.

After consolidating the DualShock 3's buttons like Start and Select into Options, it also added the Share button to the mix, marking the importance of ease of sharing gaming experiences. On the other hand, Sony has kept the two rubber analog sticks, two vibrating motors, and an ergonomic grip design while improving it over time. However, one key difference that made the PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller special, even from its predecessors, is the now iconic light bar.

Located at the back of the PlayStation 4 DualShock controller, the light bar works both as a status indicator and as a way to immerse users. Because it uses LED lights, the DualShock 4 light bar can be used to show a wide range of colors. Here are all the ways Sony has used it so far (and which ones mean trouble).

